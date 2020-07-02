Medallia and the Public Sector Commission, Western Australia Unite Citizens and Public Servants in Fight Against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced a partnership with the Public Sector Commission in Western Australia to create iThink (WA Public Sector), a cutting-edge community for employees across the entire Western Australia public sector, to collaborate on projects that benefit communities and civic life in the region. The iThink community has become a leading tool in Western Australia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilizing Medallia’s Crowdicity crowdsourcing innovation platform, the Commission had originally developed iThink to facilitate close and creative collaboration between employees, capture ideas in real time and develop strategies to improve the public sector. Due to state-wide challenges brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Public Sector Commission opened iThink to the entire population of Western Australia where more than 4,000 people engaged in collective COVID-19 problem-solving, with the system capturing dozens of ideas.

“iThink’s purpose is to bring together manufacturers, entrepreneurs and innovators, connecting our community’s most promising ideas with the people and resources needed to realize them,” said Sonja O’Leary from the Public Sector Commission.

“The crowdsourcing and real-time analytics technology are creating a new kind of digital forum.”

iThink had attracted high-profile support from Western Australia’s Deputy Premier and Minister for Health, Roger Cook, and highly respected Australian of the Year Professor Fiona Wood.

“We’re pleased to help the Public Sector Commission and the residents of Western Australia develop innovative solutions in the face of this crisis,” said Nick Thomas, EVP Global Public Sector for Medallia. “Medallia’s technology is designed to foster collaboration between government and citizens, resulting in increased trust and accelerated solutions to the most important challenges society faces.”

