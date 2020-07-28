Meet Mike Ashabi: The CEO Of True Life Ventures, A Consulting Agency That Specializes In Life And Business Coaching

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Mike Ashabi is changing the game to provide better service to his clients through his two business pursuits: True Life Ventures, a consulting agency that specializes in life and business coaching of which Mike is the CEO, and The One Connection Network, a network Mike founded to create convenience in the marketplace.

The One Connection Network allows business owners and entrepreneurs to get things done all in one place rather than having to go to different resources, making the marketplace convenient. In one place, they have all the information and resources to do promotion, content creation, sales training, software, and anything else business owners need.

“When running a business, entrepreneurs and business owners have to go down many different avenues and talk to many different people to get things done for promotion, advertising, PR, lead generation, funding, etc.. That’s why I created The One Connection Network to build a business.” Mike states.

Moreover, Mike understands that what works for some entrepreneurs and business owners does not necessarily translate to work for all.

“I realized that most coaches are just selling their strategies on what made them successful but what I’ve observed over the last few years is that what works for one person does not work for another. People don’t have the same tools, resources, or financial abilities as another person does.” Mike shares.

In order to tackle this reality, Mike wanted to connect with his clients to better understand their situation and tailor solutions for them, allowing for more successful outcomes.

“I wanted to change the game and get directly involved with my clients, learn about their situation and where they want to go, and develop strategies with them that they can effectively execute within the means of the tools, resources and financial abilities that they have.” Mike explains.

Through Mike’s businesses, he is able to communicate and connect with people. He talks with his clients to learn about their current situation and where they want to go, to make sure he can help them get there in the best way possible.

“I like helping my clients know what they need to do with what they have at their disposal in order to achieve their goals by taking what seems complex to them and showing them the simplicity in what needs to be done. As well as helping them identify their why and their pain points which need to be attached to their goals.” Mike shares.

Mike understands the struggles his clients go through. He dropped out of college three times, moved from state to state, went through a breakup and got fired from a high-paying sales job all before starting his own business.

“I was telling myself that I was never going to reach rock bottom, and when I hit it and knew what it felt like, I knew that other people were going through the same thing. That is the moment i wanted to be a voice for others to help them realize their own self worth as well as understand that they can create the future they want.” Mike recalls.

It was after working for a tree removal company for 10 months, working five months in the financial industry, and working 10 months for free as a sales manager for a franchise branch that Mike started to turn his life around and focus his efforts toward the coaching business.

“I had a lot of connections with some big names as well as a good sense of how things worked in the business coaching industry. This is when I started looking at the coaching industry and seeing what was missing.” Mike recounts.

Mike discovered that the missing piece was tailored coaching: most coaches act as if there was a one-size fits all solution that worked for everyone, but this is not the case. Mike and his team work to figure out their clients’ goals and their “why”, and put together a daily routine for them to execute. This method gives his clients small wins in order to have a sense of fulfillment.

“We also identify the strengths and weaknesses of an organization in various departments, in order to strategize solutions on weak points while having the organization hyperfocus on their strengths.” Mike states.

Mike also helps clients understand the correlation between what happens in their personal life and how it could affect them in their professional life. This differentiates him from his competition.

“Most coaches keep life and business coaching separate, but I combine the two to get the client the best possible results. I want to be known for helping individuals get the results they desire in their personal and professional life as well as assist them to develop their self worth!” Mike explains.

Finally, Mike knows that the difference between a leader and a boss is that a leader cares about the people that are with him rather than only caring about himself. This is the approach Mike carries through to both his businesses, True Life Ventures and The One Connection Network.

