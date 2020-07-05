Mike Ogbebor, Multi-Talented Businessman and Founder of Newline Investors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2020 / Prosperous businessman Mike Ogbebor, 38, (@MikeInc__) has taken his years of entrepreneurial experience and used it to start a venture capital firm known as Newline Investors. Mike got his start in business investing in real estate but has also achieved incredible success as a professional options trader, wealth coach, and motivational speaker.

Newline Investors specializes in helping entrepreneurs build start-up businesses but has a variety of other functions. The firm has a branch dedicated entirely to real estate investment, which empowers clients to make well-considered and strategic investment decisions that will deliver high returns.

Newline Investors also provides customized real estate investment advice, helping clients find and negotiate the best properties within their price range and preferred area. On top of the creation of Newline, Mike has a passion for teaching others how to create lives of financial prosperity. He has become a sought after wealth coach, helping thousands to stop living paycheck to paycheck while helping them break free from the monotony of a 9-5 job. “As a millennial, it is important for me to share the knowledge I have learned to help other millennials achieve success outside of a 9-5 job,” said Mike.

Mike has overseen some of the finest minds in real estate and finance and has a goal of helping at least 20 people earn 1,000,000 dollars by 2022. He also helps aspiring entrepreneurs achieve financial freedom through workshops, seminars, and live speaking engagements. Mike fills arenas, as people travel for miles to hear his point of view on business, perseverance, dedication, and hard work.

Mike can turn any entrepreneur into a success provided they have a good work ethic and a positive mindset, as he credits a lot of his success in business to these attributes. “Mindset is everything. You have to see the success in your mind before you can actually experience it,” said Mike. He quotes proverbs 23:7, saying “as one thinketh so is he.”

Mike believes much of his success is owed to life-changing business advice given to him by trusted mentors. He encourages new entrepreneurs to create multiple streams of income and to create a tight-knit reliable team, as it wasn’t until he followed this advice that he realized his full potential. Mike has grown an incredible following over his years in business and has amassed over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

To learn more about Mike and his path to financial success, follow him @MikeInc__.

CONTACT:

Trenten Huss

tjh@highkeyagency.com

(204) 698-6281

SOURCE: Highkey Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596273/Mike-Ogbebor-Multi-Talented-Businessman-and-Founder-of-Newline-Investors