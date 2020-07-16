MITSUBISHI MOTORS Launches the All-New Crossover XPANDER CROSS in Vietnam

TOKYO, Jul 16, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today introduced the all-new crossover XPANDER CROSS in Vietnam, following the launches in Indonesia in November 2019, as well as in the Philippines and Thailand in March 2020.

The XPANDER CROSS is the top variant of the Mitsubishi XPANDER, which is the best-selling2 small multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam in fiscal 20193. Since the launch of the XPANDER in Indonesia in 2017, the total sales volume of the XPANDER series has reached approximately 260,000 units in June 2020. The addition of the XPANDER CROSS will further strengthen MMC competitiveness in ASEAN, one of the company’s strategic regions under the new framework of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

“We are introducing the all-new XPANDER CROSS to provide new values for a wider range of customers in Vietnam who are looking for style, ruggedness and practicality,” said Yoichiro Yatabe, co-chief operating officer of MMC. “Vietnam is an important market that supports MMC’s growth strategy in the ASEAN region. We will continue to contribute to the growth of the Vietnamese economy through our production and sales efforts.”

Combining the DNA of MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ SUV with the unique strengths of MPV, the XPANDER CROSS is built with robust SUV exterior styling, comfortable and pleasant drivability, as well as practical and versatile interior design. With its best-in-class ground clearance of 225 millimeters, the crossover enables users to drive through a wide range of terrains with confidence, yet without compromising on roominess and comfort of MPVs.

In Vietnam, the sales of the standard Mitsubishi XPANDER started in October 2018, with around 27,000 cumulative units sold as of June 2020. The addition of the XPANDER CROSS to the lineup will offer new experiences for dynamic and energetic customers in Vietnam.

1. Specification may vary according to market and trim level.

2. Based on MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ internal sales data and estimated for the various market segments across the assessed countries: MPV segment in Thailand and Vietnam; small MPV segment in the Philippines.

3. Fiscal 2019 started from April 2019 to March 2020.

