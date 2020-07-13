Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney +

CBS TV 26 Episodes of The Judy Garland Show is Available for License

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / The USA Rights/Copyrights for the “Judy Garland Show” CBS 1963/1964 Television Season are available for purchase. Legendary music producer Darryl Payne currently owns these rights. This classic and nostalgic 1960s series is being sold in celebration of the 81st Anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz,” which is ranked as the number two movie of all time. The ABC TV GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME series scored its highest Tuesday night rating in November 2010 when it broadcast the film. The ABC TV showing featured clips from The Judy Garland Show in this super rating bonanza. This is also the 51st Anniversary of Judy Garland’s passing.

Darryl Payne remarked, “I would absolutely love to enter a licensing deal with either Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Fox Nation, or Disney+. Judy Garland deserves to be shown in the highest light by the major players. I am also happy to see all of the fantastic awards given to Renee Zellweger. Miss Zellweger knocked the Judy Garland role out of the park.” This Judy Oscar Award win completes a total sweep. The Judy movie won a Sag, Critics Choice, Golden Globe, Spirit, and now an Oscar Award.

Are you looking for that unique asset and collector’s item for the Judy Garland fan who has everything? Consider giving them the U.S. rights to the legendary actress-singer’s television variety series. Darryl Payne, a music producer, bought the rights in 1998 from Sid Luft, Judy Garland’s former husband.

In 1962, the CBS Network won the right to broadcast Judy Garland’s musical variety show in an unheard-of pact worth $24 million. From June 1963 through March 1964, the one-hour episodes were videotaped at CBS’ Television City in Hollywood, California. There are once-in-a-lifetime musical pairings and duets between Garland and her guests. This collection is the only remaining audiovisual recording in existence of the legendary diva at her physical and vocal peak.

“The purchaser or licensor of this historic library will also have the rights to all of the music and video footage performed on the shows,” said Payne. “Pioneer remastered the original master tapes in Dolby Digital 5.1 and in a widescreen format.”

The new buyer or licensor can license video clips of the shows to third parties for advance payments. NBC, ABC, Fox, E! Channel, and CBS have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to license clips of the shows.

Digital Video Download, DVD, TV Broadcast, Home Video Rights, Direct Response TV Rights, Retail Sales, Theatrical, Hologram, and Streaming Rights are included for the entire classic Garland series.

“Judy Garland,” Payne says, “is an enduring American treasure. Simply look at the recent movies and television shows featuring her life story.” The films include the Oscar-nominated, “A Star is Born,” starring Lady Gaga. The newest movie, “Judy,” starring Renee Zellweger, is receiving rave reviews. The Showtime TV Network aired “Sid and Judy” on October 12, 2019.

Rolling Stone Magazine gave The Judy Garland Show DVD collection its prestigious Box Set of the Millennium Award. Sony Television’s GetTV aired the shows in 2014. All licensing deals have expired.

“The Judy Garland Show not only featured spectacular performances by Judy but also brought in extraordinary talent to perform,” said Payne. Then rising star Barbra Streisand sang a memorable duet with Garland in one episode. The appearance earned Streisand her first Emmy nomination.

Garland’s daughter Liza Minelli, then 17, was a guest, along with many other entertainment legends: Tony Bennett, Lena Horne, Peggy Lee, Count Basie, Mickey Rooney, Ethel Merman, Bob Newhart, Donald O’Connor, Steve Allen, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford, Vic Damone, Diahann Carroll, Jack Jones, and so many others. Judy Garland also performed solo concert performances as part of this amazing tv show.

Darryl Payne has a career spanning 44 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world’s biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne has produced concerts that are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks that reach into millions of homes.

