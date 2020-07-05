Neutra’s VIVIS Corporation Readies for Round 2 – D3eSports Cup on Forza Motosports 7 on 4th of July Weekend

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2020 / (OTC Markets: NTRR) – Neutra’s wholly owned subsidiary VIVIS Corporation readies for round two of the D3eSports Cup Championship. VIVIS Corporation launched a few new products this past weekend which included tinctures, lotion, and a salve. VIVIS also launched new pricing and a 4th of July sale to promote their VIVIS-branded CBD products.

“What an experience last week was,” said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. “Hopefully we will be better prepared this weekend for Brands Hatch.”

The D3eSports Championship will be broadcasted over D3eSports Channel on Twitch TV.

The schedule for the races are as follows:

July 5th, 2020 – 2:00 PM EDT – Brands Hatch (England)

July 12th, 2020 – 2:00 PM EDT – Watkins Glen (New York, USA)

July 19th, 2020 – 2:00 PM EDT – Sebring International Raceway (Florida, USA)

July 26th, 2020 – 2:00 PM EDT – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Georgia, USA)

The events will be archived on D3eSports YouTube Channel 24 hours after the event.

Neutra’s biggest milestone thus far has been the opening of its new production facility in Houston. The site will initially be able to extract over 30,000 lbs per month of hemp biomass, remediate over 200 liters per month of distillate and manufacture a suite of end-user products such as tinctures, topical, etc. The facility will also service companies looking to white label or private label their own branded products, as well as farms that need rolling services.

The site has only been open for a short time, but it has already produced its first batch of VIVIS-branded CBD products. These have been sent to a third-party for purification and potency testing. VIVIS, Neutra’s wholly owned subsidiary, requires third-party testing and certification for all its products, a key differentiator between it and competing brands. Thanks to this rigorous testing process, consumers can rest assured they are getting top-quality for their money. VIVIS has a 4th of July sale going on through Sunday. Use coupon code “july42020” for 15% off your entire order at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://neutrainc.com

