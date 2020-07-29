NewMarket Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results

  • Second Quarter Results Significantly Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
  • Second Quarter Shipments Down 24%, Driving Revenue and Earnings Reductions
  • Focus Remains on Investing in Long-Term Success of the Company

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company’s operations for the second quarter and first half of 2020.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $22.3 million, or $2.05 per share, compared to net income of $74.2 million, or $6.63 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the first half of 2020, net income was $107.9 million, or $9.78 per share, compared to net income of $136.4 million or $12.20 per share, for the first half of last year.

Sales for the petroleum additives segment for the second quarter of 2020 were $408.7 million, down from $560.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Petroleum additives operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $33.1 million, compared to $103.0 million for the same period last year. Shipments were down 24.4% from the same period last year, with decreases in both lubricant and fuel additives shipments. Lower shipments were the primary driver of the lower operating profit. During the quarter, we saw no significant impact on profits from changes in raw material costs.

Petroleum additives sales for the first half of the year were $966.1 million compared to sales in the first half of last year of $1.1 billion. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first half of the year was $146.7 million compared to $190.9 million for the first half of 2019. Shipments decreased 9.6% between periods, with decreases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments.

As we had anticipated and communicated in our first quarter 2020 earnings release, the second quarter of the year was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services to combat the spread of the virus. In April 2020, gasoline consumption in the United States was at the lowest point it has been in over 50 years. Also at one point in April 2020, miles driven in the United States reached a level that was about 50% lower than levels seen in the first quarter of the year, and miles driven in most areas of Western Europe reached levels that were about 50% to 90% lower than levels seen in the first quarter. With dramatically less travel and miles driven, and with less industrial production, specifically with automobile plant closures, global demand for both lubricant and fuel additives declined substantially. Shipments to customers in the second quarter were down 25.1% from the first quarter of the year. Our North America and Europe regions experienced the most significant decreases in shipments when compared to both the same quarter last year and the first quarter of 2020. While all three months saw decreased shipments, our overall low point was in May. In June, we saw some improvement, particularly in North America, and in the Asia Pacific region where shipments were on par with June 2019.

At this point we cannot predict how long the downturn will last, though we have seen some signs of improvement. In addition to the increased shipments in June, we are seeing substantial improvements in miles driven in both North America and Western Europe, and vehicle production is resuming around the world. The pace of improvement will depend heavily on the rate at which government restrictions are lifted and remain lifted. Our regions will see varying effects on demand, based on our product portfolio, our geographic coverage and the differing government responses to the pandemic.

The chemical industry and our products are recognized as essential for the transportation of goods and services. We are mindful first and foremost of our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our employees and have procedures in place at each of our operating facilities to help ensure their well-being. We are pleased that, with only a very few government-ordered, short-term exceptions, all of our company locations around the world continued to operate safely throughout the second quarter of 2020. Our employees have worked tirelessly to adapt and do what is necessary to continue to operate safely around the world, and I am proud of them. Because of their efforts, we have been able to work diligently with our customers to ensure their supply demands are met throughout this unusual period.

We have continued with our long-term plans to invest in both capital improvements and research and development in support of our customers, and with prudent use of cash to provide shareholder value, including dividends and repurchases of common stock. We are well-positioned to stay the course with a strong balance sheet, conservative fiscal policies, and a dedicated team focused on the future.

During the first half of 2020, we funded capital expenditures of $40.1 million, paid dividends of $41.9 million, and repurchased 267,128 shares of our common stock for a total of $100.0 million, through a combination of cash from operations and borrowings under our revolving credit facility.

As we navigate the current economic downturn, our business decisions will continue to be focused on the long-term success of our company, including emphasis on satisfying customer needs, generating solid operating results, and promoting the greatest long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business – a long-term view, safety and people first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and a world-class supply chain capability – will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Thomas E. Gottwald

The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA and the related calculation in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). The Company believes that even though this item is not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this additional measure enhances understanding of the Company’s performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that this item should not be considered an alternative to net income determined under GAAP.

As a reminder, a conference call and Internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to review second quarter 2020 financial results. You can access the conference call live by dialing 1-844-407-9500 (domestic) or 1-862-298-0850 (international) and requesting the NewMarket conference call. To avoid delays, callers should dial in five minutes early. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until August 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EDT by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or 1-919-882-2331 (international). The replay ID number is 35677. The call will also be broadcast via the Internet and can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com or www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2001/35677. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at production facilities, including single-sourced facilities; hazards common to chemical businesses; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industry; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; sudden or sharp raw material price increases; competition from other manufacturers; current and future governmental regulations; the gain or loss of significant customers; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; an information technology system failure or security breach; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters; terrorist attacks and health-related epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to operating outside of the United States; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our operational and financial flexibility; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; limitation of our insurance coverage; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from recent or future acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate recent or future acquisitions into our business; the underperformance of our pension assets resulting in additional cash contributions to our pension plans; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, which is available to shareholders upon request.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Petroleum additives

 

$

408,703

 

 

$

560,824

 

 

$

966,075

 

 

$

1,093,503

 

All other

 

2,161

 

 

2,593

 

 

4,206

 

 

6,530

 

Total

 

$

410,864

 

 

$

563,417

 

 

$

970,281

 

 

$

1,100,033

 

Segment operating profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Petroleum additives

 

$

33,061

 

 

$

102,992

 

 

$

146,732

 

 

$

190,855

 

All other

 

(399

)

 

(342

)

 

(64

)

 

169

 

Segment operating profit

 

32,662

 

 

102,650

 

 

146,668

 

 

191,024

 

Corporate unallocated expense

 

(5,467

)

 

(4,275

)

 

(9,698

)

 

(9,369

)

Interest and financing expenses

 

(7,005

)

 

(7,741

)

 

(14,109

)

 

(15,753

)

Other income (expense), net

 

7,078

 

 

6,057

 

 

14,485

 

 

11,597

 

Income before income tax expense

 

$

27,268

 

 

$

96,691

 

 

$

137,346

 

 

$

177,499

 

Net income

 

$

22,349

 

 

$

74,174

 

 

$

107,890

 

 

$

136,379

 

Earnings per share – basic and diluted

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

6.63

 

 

$

9.78

 

 

$

12.20

 

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net sales

 

$

410,864

 

 

$

563,417

 

 

$

970,281

 

 

$

1,100,033

 

Cost of goods sold

 

314,126

 

 

392,584

 

 

692,636

 

 

776,331

 

Gross profit

 

96,738

 

 

170,833

 

 

277,645

 

 

323,702

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

35,432

 

 

35,021

 

 

71,147

 

 

71,794

 

Research, development, and testing expenses

 

33,549

 

 

37,137

 

 

69,055

 

 

70,361

 

Operating profit

 

27,757

 

 

98,675

 

 

137,443

 

 

181,547

 

Interest and financing expenses, net

 

7,005

 

 

7,741

 

 

14,109

 

 

15,753

 

Other income (expense), net

 

6,516

 

 

5,757

 

 

14,012

 

 

11,705

 

Income before income tax expense

 

27,268

 

 

96,691

 

 

137,346

 

 

177,499

 

Income tax expense

 

4,919

 

 

22,517

 

 

29,456

 

 

41,120

 

Net income

 

$

22,349

 

 

$

74,174

 

 

$

107,890

 

 

$

136,379

 

Earnings per share – basic and diluted

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

6.63

 

 

$

9.78

 

 

$

12.20

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

3.80

 

 

$

3.50

 

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

102,064

 

 

$

144,397

 

Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses

 

297,862

 

 

335,826

 

Inventories

 

354,821

 

 

365,938

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

35,277

 

 

33,237

 

Total current assets

 

790,024

 

 

879,398

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

639,344

 

 

635,439

 

Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill

 

130,903

 

 

131,880

 

Prepaid pension cost

 

139,481

 

 

133,848

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

55,935

 

 

60,505

 

Deferred charges and other assets

 

43,450

 

 

44,062

 

Total assets

 

$

1,799,137

 

 

$

1,885,132

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

127,401

 

 

$

178,773

 

Accrued expenses

 

62,004

 

 

77,350

 

Dividends payable

 

18,530

 

 

19,217

 

Income taxes payable

 

3,508

 

 

10,632

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

12,592

 

 

14,036

 

Other current liabilities

 

9,948

 

 

8,887

 

Total current liabilities

 

233,983

 

 

308,895

 

Long-term debt

 

690,292

 

 

642,941

 

Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent

 

42,942

 

 

46,792

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

196,635

 

 

203,406

 

Total liabilities

 

1,163,852

 

 

1,202,034

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and outstanding shares – 10,923,999 at June 30, 2020 and 11,188,549 at December 31, 2019)

 

281

 

 

1,965

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(176,652

)

 

(162,748

)

Retained earnings

 

811,656

 

 

843,881

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

635,285

 

 

683,098

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

1,799,137

 

 

$

1,885,132

 

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 

$

107,890

 

 

$

136,379

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

42,356

 

 

43,716

 

Cash pension and postretirement contributions

 

(5,152

)

 

(4,869

)

Working capital changes

 

(60,072

)

 

(27,079

)

Deferred income tax expense

 

3,322

 

 

4,154

 

Capital expenditures

 

(40,088

)

 

(23,219

)

Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility

 

47,059

 

 

(87,296

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(100,000

)

 

0

 

Dividends paid

 

(41,916

)

 

(39,158

)

All other

 

4,268

 

 

(2,449

)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

$

(42,333

)

 

$

179

 

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net Income

 

$

22,349

 

 

$

74,174

 

 

$

107,890

 

 

$

136,379

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and financing expenses, net

 

7,005

 

 

7,741

 

 

14,109

 

 

15,753

 

Income tax expense

 

4,919

 

 

22,517

 

 

29,456

 

 

41,120

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

20,709

 

 

21,492

 

 

41,568

 

 

43,146

 

EBITDA

 

$

54,982

 

 

$

125,924

 

 

$

193,023

 

 

$

236,398

 

 

Contacts

FOR INVESTOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Brian D. Paliotti

Investor Relations

Phone: 804.788.5555

Fax: 804.788.5688

Email: investorrelations@newmarket.com

More Stories

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update

Mawson Funded to Drill Gold and Silver Targets in Mt Isa, Queensland, Australia

Air T, Inc. Moves 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual-Only Format

Plaintree Systems Inc. to Postpone Filing of Annual 2020 and Q1 2021 Financial Statements And MD&A Due to COVID-19 Related Delays

Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

More Than 20 Families Enjoy Their Home Thanks to KMTG Initiatives

You may have missed

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update

Mawson Funded to Drill Gold and Silver Targets in Mt Isa, Queensland, Australia

Air T, Inc. Moves 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual-Only Format

Plaintree Systems Inc. to Postpone Filing of Annual 2020 and Q1 2021 Financial Statements And MD&A Due to COVID-19 Related Delays

Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

error: Content is protected !!