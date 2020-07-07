Next Level Hire: Dr. Brian Wickstrom, Higher Education Leader of Academics and Athletics, Named President and Chief Executive Officer at St. John Bosco High School

BELLFLOWER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BoscoBraves–The Salesians of Don Bosco have appointed Dr. Brian Wickstrom as President and Chief Executive Officer of St. John Bosco High School, an 80-year-old, all-boys, Catholic college preparatory high school in Bellflower, California.





“Dr. Wickstrom is not only a man of high character, high energy and strong faith, he is a proven leader. It’s clear why he has been successful everywhere he’s been,” said Father Mel Trinidad, SDB, Director, St. John Bosco High School.

Wickstrom joins St. John Bosco High School after an extensive career in higher education and athletics administration, most recently as the Director of Athletics at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

“As a man of faith, I believe every experience has guided me to this opportunity to lead this prestigious school,” said Dr. Wickstrom. “I’ve had the chance to work with some great mentors who have made a positive difference in my life and that’s what I hope to be for these young men.”

Wickstrom is a visionary leader with experience at some of the most well-respected institutions in the country, including the University of Michigan, the University of Missouri, the University of California, Riverside, and Santa Clara University. He has been recognized nationally for building diverse teams, fundraising, and academic achievements, as well as growing and upgrading athletics programs, while meeting the needs of the students.

“Dr. Wickstrom is a unique talent and has an uncommon eye for the intersection between academics, athletics and faith. I am delighted for the students, faculty and staff, families and alumni of St. John Bosco about his appointment. Brian has a strong faith, a tireless work ethic, and a positive personality. He will make wonderful new connections for Bosco while strengthening relationships with existing friends and supporters,” said Timothy P. White, Chancellor of the California State University, who previously served as Chancellor of UC Riverside, and worked alongside Dr. Wickstrom.

“One of the best college administrators I have had the privilege to work with, Chancellor Timothy P. White, who oversees the 23-institution California State system, taught me how to be a secure leader focused on helping others to grow and flourish,” Wickstrom added.

“I have found Dr. Wickstrom to be an impeccable example of a leader. Brian’s conversations, behaviors and actions are grounded in his faith as he works collaboratively with others creating a sense of unity and communion on how best to serve the common good,” said Sister Walter Maher, Vice President of Mission and Ministry at the University of the Incarnate Word.

Wickstrom continued, “Recently, with the Sisters of Charity in San Antonio, Sister Walter fostered a spirit of resilience and was an inspirational reminder that, in all circumstances, it is vital to stay true to your core values. I am excited to join the team at St. John Bosco as I believe they share the same level of commitment to excellence, resilience and character in every student.”

“The Board of Directors conducted a national search in order to find a President who is a proven leader and administrator with strong values, a commitment to academic excellence, and a track record of success in athletics. I have no doubt we’ve succeeded,” said John H. Kelleher (Bosco, ‘97), Chair of the Board of Directors.

“I quickly realized that at St. John Bosco, the students, faculty, staff and leadership team strive to live their values day in and day out. Those values — integrity, loyalty, excellence and respect — matter here and that’s important to me and my family,” Dr. Wickstrom added. “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to be part of the St. John Bosco family and with a school nationally recognized at this level of excellence.”

Wickstrom earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) and a master’s degree in Business Administration (Management) from Kansas State University, a master’s degree in Sports Administration from Ohio University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Eastern Michigan University. He and his wife have five children.

About St. John Bosco High School:

Founded in 1940 by the Salesians of Don Bosco, St. John Bosco High School is an all-male Catholic college preparatory school. As a Catholic college preparatory community in the Salesian tradition, the school educates young men with reason, religion and loving kindness to become men of purpose. More information can be found by visiting bosco.org.

