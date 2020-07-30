OCB Life Helping People to “Change My Life” Through Technology and Community Activities

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The OCB Wallet application is developed by OCB Life, a Singapore-based technology company powered by 3.0 blockchain technology. The OCB Wallet is currently available on Android, and the IOS version will be launched in August. The OCB Wallet allows users to convert their assets into different kinds of digital or fiat currencies in a secured and decentralized platform, without third-party involvement.

OCB Life will soon launch a new feature that will give users the convenience to transfer digital to fiat currencies — to pay a bill, or buy a meal, or cover for an emergency, everywhere that a debit card is accepted. The debit card will be accepted for cash withdrawal in local currency at ATMs worldwide, making it the ideal travel companion. All the user has to do is to scan the QR code on the debit card to transfer funds from the OCB Wallet to the debit card. This new feature is expected to be available in Asian markets by Quarter 3 next year, and will be rolled out to other regions later on.

OCB Life wants to help change the life of our investors, members, users, as well as the society in the true spirit of our slogan “Change My Life”.

That is why we focus on developing innovative applications across multiple industries to help users “Change My Life” through the power of new technology.

At the same time, we organize networking events and participate in CSR activities — to help people “Change My Life”. In particular, OCB Life has supported VND 900 million (equivalent to USD 38,800) to the “Trans-Vietnam Charity Run” organized by Operations Smile Vietnam and Vietnam Ekiden. The amount contributed by OCB Life will be utilized to fund 100 surgeries for children born with cleft lip or cleft palate.

About OCB Life Pte Ltd.

OCB Life Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based technology company powered by blockchain 3.0 technology. The company has developed a new-generation OCB Wallet that is integrated with a debit card. OCB Life is also developing a number of innovative applications across multiple sectors, in electronic payments, services, heathcare and wellness, real estate, finance and investments, media, and technology – to help users “Change My Life”.

