OneBridge Solutions Inc. Recognized as Finalist of Application Innovation 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / OneBridge Solutions Inc. today announced it has been named a finalist of Application Innovation 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“It is a great honor to be recognized as a finalist for this award, which underscores the talent and dedication of team members who contributed to our success in transforming legacy oil and gas pipeline industry procedures to new and innovative processes based on Azure machine learning and data science,” said Brandon Taylor, President and COO. “This achievement would not have been possible without the participation of our early adopter clients who shared our vision, and Microsoft’s assistance and cloud platform upon which our technology is based. We are most appreciative of everyone who played a part in our journey.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. OneBridge Solutions Inc. was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Application Innovation.

The App Innovation Partner of the Year Award competition recognizes partners who have a track record of modernizing customer applications for the cloud, demonstrating a deep understanding of their customers’ business challenges and helping to motivate adoption of new cloud technologies and practices. Winning solutions are based on Microsoft Azure that also leverage a mix of emerging Microsoft technologies. Partners considered for this award were required to supply a customer example that showcases visionary thinking where an investment in application innovation helped to transform a critical aspect of their customer’s business and highlight modernization opportunities where customers improved legacy applications creating significant business value with the support of the Microsoft Azure platform.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist oil and gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

