Owner of Scalp Solutions David Santiago Presents a Simple Yet Revolutionary Procedure for Hair Problems

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2020 / Hair problems are one of the most dreadful but inevitable parts of growing old. Men most likely experience the full brunt of it; they can either get receding hairlines or suffer from hair loss or, for the unfortunate enough, experience both.

David Santiago can assist with these people’s hair woes.

At a young age of 14, David has already been in the hair industry after he purchased his first pair of Andis trimmers. When he was 19, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he went on to honorably and faithfully serve his country for thirteen years, including two tours to Iraq.

Throughout the entire duration of his service, David continued to follow his affinity for styling hair and barbering specialties to his fellow Marines. David had the honor of grooming the wounded veterans just before they received their Purple Heart decoration while he was serving at The National Naval Medical Center as the medical case manager for the east coast.

Now, David is a New York State licensed master barber and certified hair loss practitioner. He has the skills, experience, and expertise to help people solve their problems with their hair. His main area of interest is in scalp micropigmentation (SMP) and cranial prosthesis, or hair systems.

SMP is the creation of hair follicle simulation for men and women, which looks like real hair on the scalp. The purpose can either be to give the appearance of shaved or short hairs or add density to thinning hair. The procedure is achieved by utilizing micro-needles and strategically placing a tiny dot of color pigment into the skin to replicate the follicle base on the scalp. SMP can be used to create a whole new hairline or even cover existing scars from hair transplants or trauma.

Stemming from his personal experience with these procedures, David was introduced to SMP and cranial prosthesis while looking for a solution to his own receding hairline.

The two procedures changed David’s life by solving his hair problems, and he knew it would enhance other people’s lives as well. Through his newfound confidence and the motivation to share the solution to others, David trained and became a certified SMP and cranial prosthesis practitioner. David went on to create Scalp Solutions.

Scalp Solutions is a hub that addresses all hair loss needs. Their office offers a private, professional, and relaxing setting that caters to clients from all backgrounds and professions. The company’s mission is to restore and maintain the confidence of all their clients, through the procedures SMP and cranial prosthesis, so they can take charge of their lives and feel ready to conquer the world.

Because SMP is gender-neutral, the company can perform it on anyone suffering from hair problems. It is also a great alternative to wigs, surgeries, or other products that claim to restore hair loss or density. SMP is the only effective solution for hair loss that includes thinning hair, hairline recession, pattern baldness, alopecia, and hair transplant scarring.

David also offers UNDO™, which is a patent-pending non-laser pigment removal system that safely facilitates the removal of unwanted pigment from permanent makeup, scalp micropigmentation, and small to medium sized body tattoos. This technique can be used on all skin types and ink colors and is safe to use in delicate areas, such as the eyes. There are many self-taught SMP practitioners offering discounted prices without the proper training or experience, which results in botched work. So if clients find that their scalp micropigmentation procedure from another practitioner does not meet their standards, not only can David lighten or remove the pigment but he will also complete the procedure correctly and to the client’s standards.

With the company and its revolutionary procedure, David hopes to aid as many people as he and his team can to help them boost up their morale and spirit, thereby improving their lives.

