Parade Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q220 consolidated revenue US$121.54 million, compared with US$90.70 million in the year-ago quarter

Q220 consolidated net income US$28.22 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.36 (NT$10.81) and US$0.35 (NT$10.54), respectively

Consolidated revenue was US$121.54 million and consolidated net income was US$28.22 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.36 (NT$10.81) and US$0.35 (NT$10.54), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$90.70 million and consolidated net income of US$17.57 million, or US$0.23 (NT$7.10) and US$0.22 (NT$6.84) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the second quarter of 2020 consolidated revenue increased 23.57% sequentially and was up 34.00% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 was US$53.81 million, representing an increase of 22.57% from the previous quarter and an increase of 41.22% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On May 6, 2020, Parade announced the mass production of the PS8925 PCI Express Gen 4 retimer for enterprise system deployment. The device has completed rigorous testing and validation in enterprise-level network and storage systems now entering production. The PS8925 is a 4-lane device within Parade’s family of PCI Express Gen 4 retimer IC products that support up to 16 bi-directional lanes using 32 high-speed data channels operating at 16 Gbps.

On June 2, 2020, Parade announced the completion its acquisition of Fresco Logic, Inc. Parade believes the synergy of Fresco’s USB expertise with Parade’s proven high-speed data transport experience will greatly benefit Parade’s USB4 product integration development. Leveraging the intellectual property portfolio of each company should serve to position Parade as a key supplier of integrated solutions for USB4 host, hub, docking, and device applications. As an established leader in interface devices for USB, PCI Express, and DisplayPort, all of which will now be supported through the high-speed USB4 interface, the acquisition of Fresco Logic presents an evolutionary growth opportunity for Parade.

On June 16, 2020, AIC Inc. and Parade Technologies jointly announced the two companies will align on PCI Express Gen 4 retimer technologies to enable the launch of a pioneering PCI Express Gen 4 appliance. AIC’s server hardware, supporting multiple PCI Express Gen 4 slots in a single rackmount chassis, is a flexible and compact extension box accommodating accelerators such as GPUs, NIC, FPGA and NVMe drives. Utilizing Parade’s PCI Express Gen 4 retimer chip, AIC’s high-density PCI Express Gen 4 appliance provides stable data transport of the doubled data rate of PCI Express Gen 4 at 16 Gbps, compared to 8 Gbps of PCI Express Gen 3. And this partnership provides a gateway for early entry into the PCI Express Gen 4 market for both companies.

On July 14, 2020, Parade announced two new eDP Tcon devices developed for high-performance PC gaming applications along with new complementary LCD source drivers. The new Tcon devices, the DP808 and DP807, enable resolution support up to UHD while providing a fast 120 Hz refresh rate, and even higher refresh rates at lower resolutions. The DP808 and DP807 provide high-speed SIPI™ outputs to the source drivers that drive the LCD display. To support the higher pixel rate capabilities of the DP808 and DP807, Parade has also introduced the TC2082, TC2090, and TC2101 SIPI source drivers.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020:

Revenue: US$135 ~149 Million

Gross Margin: 41.5% ~44.5%

Operating Expense: US$26 ~27 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the second quarter of 2020 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 121,543 98,360 121,543 90,703 219,903 184,423 3,632,919 2,961,629 3,632,919 2,824,499 6,594,548 5,713,877 Cost of goods sold 67,738 54,462 67,738 52,602 122,200 107,080 2,024,686 1,639,853 2,024,686 1,638,014 3,664,539 3,317,585 Gross profit 53,805 43,898 53,805 38,101 97,703 77,343 1,608,233 1,321,776 1,608,233 1,186,485 2,930,009 2,396,292 Research & development expenses 15,198 13,898 15,198 13,353 29,096 26,140 454,265 418,478 454,265 415,819 872,743 810,026 Sales & marketing expenses 5,239 4,864 5,239 4,463 10,103 8,998 156,612 146,442 156,612 138,991 303,054 278,805 General & administrative expenses 4,516 3,641 4,516 3,123 8,157 6,223 134,965 109,645 134,965 97,252 244,610 192,829 Total operating expenses 24,953 22,403 24,953 20,939 47,356 41,361 745,842 674,565 745,842 652,062 1,420,407 1,281,660 Operating income 28,852 21,495 28,852 17,162 50,347 35,982 862,391 647,211 862,391 534,423 1,509,602 1,114,632 Non-operating income and expenses 143 817 143 1,083 960 1,608 4,256 24,608 4,256 33,701 28,864 49,902 Income before income taxes 28,995 22,312 28,995 18,245 51,307 37,590 866,647 671,819 866,647 568,124 1,538,466 1,164,534 Income tax expense 772 1,625 772 678 2,397 1,433 23,084 48,928 23,084 21,110 72,012 44,383 Net income 28,223 20,687 28,223 17,567 48,910 36,157 843,563 622,891 843,563 547,014 1,466,454 1,120,151 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.36 $0.27 $0.36 $0.23 $0.63 $0.47 $10.81 $8.00 $10.81 $7.10 $18.81 $14.57 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 78,034 77,872 78,034 77,008 77,955 76,883 78,034 77,872 78,034 77,008 77,955 76,883 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.35 $0.26 $0.35 $0.22 $0.61 $0.45 $10.54 $7.79 $10.54 $6.84 $18.33 $14.00 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 80,012 79,965 80,012 80,012 80,021 80,006 80,012 79,965 80,012 80,012 80,021 80,006

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of June 30, 2020 and 2019 Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 272,560 241,339 8,075,953 7,495,983 Accounts receivable, net 57,635 43,527 1,707,712 1,351,940 Inventories, net 33,248 36,945 985,135 1,147,504 Prepayments 11,555 7,807 342,377 242,492 Other current assets 12,444 10,785 368,725 334,995 Total current assets 387,442 340,403 11,479,902 10,572,914 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 10,211 9,251 302,529 287,329 Right-of-use assets 5,023 7,017 148,839 217,949 Intangible assets 113,516 82,160 3,363,513 2,551,886 Deferred income tax assets 5,253 2,465 155,633 76,565 Other non-current assets 898 876 26,608 27,217 Total non-current assets 134,901 101,769 3,997,122 3,160,946 Total Assets 522,343 442,172 15,477,024 13,733,860 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 29,177 30,762 864,510 955,482 Other payables 70,442 55,496 2,137,572 1,694,109 Current income tax liabilities 18,975 17,443 562,223 541,772 Lease liabilities – current 1,936 2,056 57,378 63,867 Other current liabilities 8,201 6,593 242,992 204,784 Total current liabilities 128,731 112,350 3,864,675 3,460,014 Non current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 3,087 4,961 91,461 154,082 Total non current liabilities 3,087 4,961 91,461 154,082 Equity Ordinary shares 26,343 26,085 800,100 792,144 Capital reserves 105,244 94,579 3,201,278 2,869,927 Retained earnings 281,263 228,239 8,584,981 7,019,459 Other equity (19,029 ) (17,450 ) (963,746 ) (358,316 ) Treasury shares (3,296 ) (6,592 ) (101,725 ) (203,450 ) Total equity 390,525 324,861 11,520,888 10,119,764 Total liabilities and equity 522,343 442,172 15,477,024 13,733,860

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands For six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 51,307 37,590 1,538,466 1,164,534 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 7,384 7,364 221,526 228,125 Share-based compensation cost 5,080 4,303 156,620 132,721 Interest income (857 ) (1,638 ) (25,800 ) (50,792 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 11,607 10,029 352,346 310,054 Accounts receivable (17,690 ) 2,418 (524,159 ) 75,088 Inventories (1,767 ) (1,144 ) (52,370 ) (35,543 ) Prepayments (3,212 ) (1,072 ) (95,157 ) (33,282 ) Other current assets (759 ) 50 (22,487 ) 1,575 Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (23,428 ) 252 (694,173 ) 7,838 Accounts payable 2,953 (864 ) 87,498 (26,837 ) Other payables 6,433 (721 ) 190,622 81,336 Other current liabilities 1,860 2,619 55,102 (22,402 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities 11,246 1,034 333,222 32,097 Cash provided by operations 50,732 48,905 1,529,861 1,514,523 Interest received 857 1,637 25,715 50,733 Income taxes paid (7,036 ) (490 ) (211,067 ) (15,192 ) Income taxes received 1 – 12 – Net cash provided by operating activities 44,554 50,052 1,344,521 1,550,064 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (2,806 ) (676 ) (84,169 ) (20,936 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (1,787 ) (3,149 ) (53,622 ) (97,547 ) Increase in refundable deposits (32 ) (67 ) (955 ) (2,089 ) Acquisition of business combinations (37,169 ) – (1,112,458 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (41,794 ) (3,892 ) (1,251,204 ) (120,572 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 349 338 10,475 10,457 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (1,126 ) (989 ) (33,769 ) (30,630 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 48 23 1,432 689 Net cash used in financing activities (729 ) (628 ) (21,862 ) (19,484 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 149 106 (101,502 ) 74,047 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,180 45,638 (30,047 ) 1,484,055 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 270,380 195,701 8,106,000 6,011,928 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 272,560 241,339 8,075,953 7,495,983

