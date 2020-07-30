Pastry Fillings Market to Reflect Steady Growth at 5% CAGR Through 2030; Clean-label, Natural, and Organic Ingredients to Gain Significant Traction

Pastry filling manufacturers are extensively investing in creating a wide product portfolio, and optimizing supply chains to reduce the impact of volatile yields of essential ingredients in the industry.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / The global pastry fillings market is anticipated to display a healthy 5% CAGR between the 2020 to 2030 forecast period. According to Fact.MR, changes in consumer snacking habits will have a major influence on developments in the pastry fillings market. Pastry filling formulations are changing to emphasize more on nutrition, as consumers are increasingly aware about factors that could potentially impact health. On the other hand, the covid-19 pandemic is also opening doors to conventional pandemics, to increase shelf life, and aid in food security during the crisis period.

“Rising demand for pastry fillings formulations with bake stable characteristics is anticipated to display major growth owing to higher consumer interest in experimenting with unique flavors. Fruit flavors including banana, pomegranate, and cherry, are gaining interest and will influence industry developments in the months ahead,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain more market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4778

Pastry Fillings Market- Key Takeaways

Nut-based fillings are displaying rapid growth owing to superior texture, flavor, and nutritional characteristics.

Organic filling ingredients are steadily gaining market share, driven by changes in lifestyle trends among a wider range of consumer demographic.

Developed regions are witnessing higher demand for pastry fillings owing to high consumer bias towards a habit of frequent snacking.

Pastry Fillings Market- Driving Factors

Innovations in terms of natural ingredients, and low-calorie filling formulations contribute to market growth.

The growing influence of western culture and cuisine in Asian countries is a key driver to market growth.

Pastry Fillings Market- Major Restraints

Health concerns associated with consumption of sugary snacks, particularly among obese or diabetic people hinders adoption.

High costs, and volatile yields associated with natural and organic fillings hold back market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Pastry fillings Market

The harsh economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the bakery industry, particularly the small -scale players had temporarily impacted the demand for pastry fillings. However, consistent demand for nutritional foods, and investments from the food processing industry are contributing to the production of a wider range of pastry filling formulations. The trend is expected to continue throughout and even after the end of the pandemic.

Explore the global Pastry fillings Market with 231 figures, 96 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4778/pastry-fillings-market

Competitive Landscape

Bakels Group, Puratos Group, EFCO Products, Dawn Food Products Inc., Amero Foods Mfg. Corp., Rich Products Corp., Barry Callebaut, Sokol and Co. Inc., Glazir d.o.o., and Pennant Ingredients Inc. are leading pastry filling manufacturers in the global market.

Pastry fillings market players are primarily interested in natural, and clean label ingredients in pastry filling formulations, to widen their portfolios and keep up with changing consumer demand.

For instance, Barry Callebaut has launched a new 100% natural, dark cocoa powder for bakery applications, including pastry fillings. Dawn Foods has set up its Balance Cleaner Ingredients initiative for products free from artificial ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, and hydrogenated oils. Puratos is providing fillings in the Vivafil and Topfil lines, comprising up to 90% of fruit ingredients.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the pastry fillings market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the pastry fillings market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the pastry fillings market on the basis of type (jelly and creams), source (dairy and non-dairy), application (HoReCa, bakery & confectionary, and residential) flavor (unflavored, and flavored) and sales channel (direct sales and retail sales), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore FACT.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage of Food & Beverages Landscape

Fat Replacer Market– Get the latest insights on the global fat replacer market through FACT.MR’s report covering analysis for projection period (2018-2027).

Cannabidiol Market– FACT.MR’s study on the global cannabidiol market covers trends, tech innovations, players, and strategies for 2017-2026.

Bromate Substitute Market– Obtain analysis on the global bromate substitute market through FACT.MR’s latest report covering competitive analysis, key regions, along with segmental analysis for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at FACT.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over a thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the food & beverages sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1545/global-pastry-fillings-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/599613/Pastry-Fillings-Market-to-Reflect-Steady-Growth-at-5-CAGR-Through-2030-Clean-label-Natural-and-Organic-Ingredients-to-Gain-Significant-Traction