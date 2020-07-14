Peacock Launches Nationally Tomorrow With Free And Premium Tiers

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new highly anticipated streaming service, will officially launch tomorrow offering consumers across the country a world-class collection of the best live and on demand programming from NBCUniversal and beyond.

Peacock will offer more than 20,000 hours of premium content from networks and studios including NBC, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, HISTORY, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. In addition, the service will feature Peacock Original movies and shows; more than 30 curated channels; current season series and specials from NBC and Telemundo; live news and sports; as well as daily trending highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood.

“This is a historic moment for our company as we proudly introduce Peacock to consumers nationwide—a groundbreaking vision that was brought to life by an incredible team of people from across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock. “From current, classic and original movies and shows, to live news, sports, curated channels and trending content from around the world, Peacock is the only free, premium ad-supported streaming service that brings together everything consumers love about television and streaming—all in one place.”

HOW TO WATCH

Peacock offers an ad-supported free tier and an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

Peacock is currently available on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost. Starting the week of July 20, Peacock will be available Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

WHAT TO WATCH

Both free and premium tiers will feature current season hits from NBC, timely news, sports and pop culture highlights, and dozens of genre channels including live news from NBC News Now and Sky News, exclusive curated channels featuring the best moments from your favorite shows like The Office (“Office Shorts”), Saturday Night Live (“SNL Vault”), The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (“Fallon Tonight”), Late Night With Seth Meyers (“Seth Meyers Now”), and exclusive genre channels like CNBC Make It, TODAY All Day, CNBC Ka-Ching, American Greed, 80s Mixtape, True Crime, Kiss Me Deadly, Peacock Reality, Out of This World, Caso Cerrado and I Love Jenni, among others.

FREE TIER HIGHLIGHTS

The only new streamer to offer a free, premium tier of service, Peacock will deliver more than 13,000 hours of content—completely free—including a vast library of popular movies like the The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Tully, Phantom Thread, The Interpreter, American Psycho, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Blair Witch Project, The Mummy, Joe, Fletch, Fletch Lives, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, Fear, Psycho, Do the Right Thing, Howard the Duck, Billy Elliot, The Birds, Willie, Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas, The Last House On The Left, I Am Ali, In The Name of the Father, Lone Ranger, The Hitcher, Law Abiding Citizen, The Sting, What Dreams May Come, Fried Green Tomatoes, One True Thing, Gosford Park, Dracula and Dragnet.

The free tier will offer new episodes of NBC current season series one week after they air including hits This Is Us and The Blacklist, sample episodes of Peacock Originals, and hundreds of iconic shows including comedies like 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, The Johnny Carson Show, The Carol Burnett Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Everybody Hates Chris; dramas like Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, Parenthood, Monk, Heroes, Psych, The Game, Suits, Sacred Lies, Royal Pains, Battlestar Galactica, Columbo, Hunter, The Rockford Files, Dateline, 21 Jump Street, Highlander, Leave It To Beaver, Munsters and Murder She Wrote; reality series like Below Deck, Southern Charm, Chrisley Knows Best, Botched, Flipping Out, Million Dollar Listing New York, Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, Real Housewives of Dallas, Jay Leno’s Garage, Shahs of Sunset and Undercover Boss; competition series like Top Chef Masters, Hell’s Kitchen, Hollywood Game Night and American Ninja Warrior Jr.; kids series including Kong, The Animated Series, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Fievel’s American Tails and Woody Woodpecker; and Spanish-language titles like Betty en NY, I Love Jenni, Reina De Corazones, The Riveras, Preso No. 1, Caso Cerrado, El Baron, El Chema, Larrymania, Perro Amor, Mi Familia Perfecta, Quien es Quien, Victoria and Donde Esta Elisa.

Live sports in the free tier include four exclusive Premier League matches on July 15, coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women’s Open Championships, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. In addition, sports fans will enjoy on demand replays of events like Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films such as Tiger Woods Chasing History, 1968, I Am Ali, Dream Team, Being Evel, Feherty, Willie, and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

PREMIUM TIER HIGHLIGHTS

For those wanting even more, Peacock Premium will feature access to all 20,000 hours of programming on the platform, including everything in the free tier plus the full catalog of Peacock Originals including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?, DreamWorks Cleopatra In Space and Curious George; all library series including treasured favorites like Two and a Half Men, Everybody Loves Raymond, George Lopez, Jeff Foxworthy Show, King of Queens, Superstore, Frasier, Cheers, House, The Affair, Yellowstone, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Ray Donovan, Swedish Dicks and American Ninja Warrior; kids series including DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk, Care Bears and Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot; and the entire movie collection including unforgettable titles like Shrek, Lone Survivor, Ted, Identity Thief, Children of Men, Charlie Wilson’s War, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frankenstein, Kicking and Screaming, Larry Crowne, and You, Me & Dupree.

The premium tier will also provide earlier access to programming, such as next-day access to new episodes of current season NBC shows including America’s Got Talent, Blindspot, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, Manifest, The Titan Games, Hollywood Game Night, World of Dance, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Days of Our Lives, Dateline, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press, and Telemundo series including 100 Días Para Enamorarnos, Celia, Cennet, Enemigo Intimo, La Doña, Minuto Para Ganar and Noticias Telemundo. Exclusive access to Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 8:00 pm ET will only be available on Peacock Premium when the shows return to in-studio production.

Peacock Premium will also feature access to a growing catalog of live and on demand sports programming, including more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches for the 2020-2021 season; coverage of elite cycling events like the Tour De France from August 29 – September 20, and La Vuelta from October 20 – November 8; and more than 100 hours of WWE content coming in August including series WWE Untold and Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and compilations like John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches.

COMING SOON

New original programming will continually debut on Peacock, including previously announced titles like Angelyne, Rutherford Falls, Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Housewives Mash-up, Saved By the Bell, Five Bedrooms, Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Who Wrote That, Kids Tonight Show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Armas De Mujer and Caso Cerrado.

In addition, popular shows – including the most streamed series of all time, The Office – will soon live on Peacock, including Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Millionaire Matchmaker, Top Chef, Married with Children, Curse of Oak Island, First 48, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Cold Case Files and Charmed.

Movie buffs will enjoy a steady influx of feature films, including movies in the Pay 1 window such as Trolls World Tour, You Should Have Left, Croods 2; Boss Baby 2, and Spirit, and upcoming library titles like Mama, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, The Purge, Riddick, Ride Along, E.T., American Gangster, ANTZ, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Fast & Furious 6, Field of Dreams, The Express, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, National Lampoon’s Vacation, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, Wanted, Evan Almighty, The Conjuring, Dawn of the Dead, The Dark Knight, Beetlejuice, The Big Lebowski, Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, 3:10 to Yuma, Lost In Translation, Brokeback Mountain, Pitch Black, The Graduate, Police Academy, The Great Outdoors, Hostel, The Bone Collector, Robin Hood, The Hurt Locker, The Break Up, Open Water, It Follows, Carlito’s Way and Sinister.

And sports fans will always have more to look forward to with an NFL Wild Card Game, Ryder Cup and the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics coming in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

NEW PEACOCK ORIGINALS COMING LATER THIS SUMMER

In addition to the nine Peacock Originals launching with the service on July 15, Peacock announced premiere dates for more original series to debut in the coming weeks, including:

A.P. BIO – Premiering September 3, 2020

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin. The series also stars Mary Sohn (Work in Progress), Lyric Lewis (Baskets), Jean Villepique (Sharp Objects) and Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live). A.P. BIO is produced by Broadway Video, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television.

DEPARTURE – Premiering September 17, 2020

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife), alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer, Knives Out) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again. The series also stars Kris Holden-Reid (Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town), Tamara Duarte (Longmire), Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) and Sasha Roiz (Suits). DEPARTURE is produced in association with Starlings Television and Corus Entertainment, produced by Shaftesbury (Canada) and Greenpoint Productions Ltd. (UK).

FIVE BEDROOMS – Premiering August 13, 2020

Five singles meet at, of all places, the singles’ table at a wedding. After several bottles of champagne, they decide to pitch in and buy a house together. Five singles buy a house together – what could go right? It’s a grand social experiment with one glaring problem: they’ll have to actually live with each other. All while journeying together through disasters, life-turning crises, and moments of love, joy and heartbreak. The series stars Kat Stewart (Offspring), Stephen Peacocke (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot), Doris Younane (Frayed), Katie Robertson (Rosehaven), Roy Joseph (Halim), Kate Jenkinson (Wentworth) and Hugh Sheridan (Packed to the Rafters). FIVE BEDROOMS is produced by Hoodlum Entertainment with assistance from Film Victoria. It is co-funded by Sky Studios, Network Ten and Screen Australia.

HITMEN – Premiering August 6, 2020

Best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins) are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Fueled by their antics and frivolous bickering, each job inevitably gets derailed, leading them into bizarre misadventures, full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas. HITMEN is produced by Tiger Aspect in association with Sky Studios and is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

For more information, please visit www.peacocktv.com and find Peacock on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Peacock:

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Scalzo

818.395.8443

lisa.scalzo@nbcuni.com

Lisa McGann

332.220.9674

lisa.mcgann@nbcuni.com

Traci Saulsberry

818.261.8473

traci.saulsberry@nbcuni.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peacock-launches-nationally-tomorrow-with-free-and-premium-tiers-301093196.html

SOURCE Peacock