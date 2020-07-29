PINC named Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

UNION CITY, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected PINC, the leader in digital yard™ solutions, as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2020.

The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These initiatives also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

Since its founding in 2004, PINC has been a pioneer in providing real-time visibility and workflow orchestration to yard operations across distribution centers and manufacturing plants worldwide. PINC’s platform is currently utilized by an array of Fortune 1000 enterprises and gives companies a cost-effective way to move inventory faster and optimize their supply chain.

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

“We are very grateful for this award during one of the most challenging years of this century,” said Rafael Granato, Vice President of Marketing at PINC. “Given the uncertainties and increased customer expectations placed upon trailer yards, we are playing a more vital role at the termination points of transportation networks, by expediting shipments and reducing transportation costs.”

About PINC:

PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company’s cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive:

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com.

