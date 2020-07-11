Poloniex Futures Exchange Goes Live With 100x Leverage

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2020 / Poloniex has announced the launch of Poloniex Futures, a futures trading platform with support for bitcoin perpetual swaps with USDT as collateral. With the release of beta on July 10, users can take advantage of up to 100x leverage, bringing the platform in line with other high-leverage derivatives exchanges.

To incentivize futures traders, Poloniex will offer traders the highest maker rebates of any futures exchange, with a standard fee schedule of -0.026% for the maker and 0.075% for the taker. Any user who trades on Poloniex Futures and posts orders to the order book can receive fee rebates instead of paying fees for their trading.

Existing Poloniex spot, margin, and lending account holders will not be required to sign up for a new account to start trading on Poloniex Futures, and will have the ability to transfer seamlessly from their existing wallets into their new futures wallet.

All activity and orders across financial products can now be viewed from one dashboard, although customers must be level 2 verified to trade futures contracts. During the beta phase, Poloniex Futures will be available only on web and API, though a dedicated mobile app will follow.

In the initial beta phase, Poloniex will let users trade futures without having to risk losing their own funds, with each receiving 10,000 USDT in demo currency to trade as much or as little as they like. Funds cannot be transferred into or out of futures wallets during beta testing.

Campaigns and trading competitions have already started to be announced, including a 1,000 USDT giveaway to 100 customers who open an account and make their first trade before 21:00 on July 13.500 USDT has also been distributed among ten promotion winners on Twitter.

Poloniex is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers margin trading, lending and staking, with support for over 100 spot trading pairs and 25+ margin trading pairs. Founded in 2014, Poloniex is known for its robust security, low fees, 24/7 customer support and the storage of most customer funds offline.

