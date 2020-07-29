Public Storage Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report discussing the Company’s long-term focus and commitment to operating as a sustainable organization. The report is available on the Sustainability section of the Company’s website, PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, Sustainability.”

“For nearly five decades, Public Storage’s corporate strategy has been centered on one core philosophy: create value by operating our properties and Company for the long term. Sustainability is an important part of our business, and sustainable decision making has and will continue to benefit our long-term resilience. We are pleased to share these strategies and commitments in our inaugural Sustainability Report,” said Joe Russell, Chief Executive Officer.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,492 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 170 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 234 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

