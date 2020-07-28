Ralph Dibugnara Launches The Real Estate Disruptor Program To Help Brokers Succeed

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Ralph DiBugnara is a nationally recognized real estate expert. He is President of Home Qualified, a digital resource for buyers and sellers, and Vice President at Cardinal Financial, a nationally recognized mortgage loan company. “Ralph is redefining the role of the banker in today’s buyer-centric real estate market.” Ralph is a real estate guru and a trusted advisor that knows how to find solutions to leverage the industry.

Early Life In Brooklyn

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Ralph’s family struggled financially, forcing his father to work multiple jobs with long hours to feed the family. This is what young Ralph had imagined life to be, unbeknownst feeding the motivation behind why he is the expert in the real estate field today. He wanted to break the generational struggle in his family. In 2018, Ralph launched a website called Home Qualified. The website reports the latest news about real estate predictions that will affect the market. Ralph is also the Vice President of Cardinal Financial which is recognized as one of the top 15 lenders in the country. With over 20 years of experience in multiple industries, Ralph is always prepared to weather the storm. His agency survived through the 2008 financial crisis while most other agencies closed their doors. This made one thing clear, Ralph knows how to effectively operate through stormy waters and in the real estate industry and this is a must know how.

Through the Pandemic

In the midst of COVID, Ralph has been giving out advice on how to thrive on investments and manage properties during these trying times. He also has his own series called The Real Estate Disruptors where he interviews guests on investing and property guidance and advice. Dibugnara wants to create a better environment for market experts who need to approach the market differently. Ralph talks about different creative financing techniques on his podcast series through wholesaling, flipping, and acquiring rental properties. He also discusses where to find private money lenders and the journey through the ups and downs of a real estate entrepreneur.

Launching The Real Estate Disruptor Platform

Ralph Dibugnara’s new program focuses on creating an elite network of industry leaders to both help seasoned brokers succeed in this new social media driven economy and help teach young up and coming brokers close bigger deals and to live up to the high standards when it comes to eight and nine figure investment deals.

If you are a real estate agent, loan officer, or entrepreneur looking to grow your brand online and figure out how to monetize your social presence then you need to join us at The Real Estate Disruptor. You will have the opportunity to learn online from Ralph as well as world-class influencers that Ralph has hand selected including Sickamore, Paul Getter, Tony Delgado, Vicky Llerena, Eulogio Medina, Jen Morilla, Glenn Asher, Ravi Abuvala, Lynn Hazan, Vova Tess, Ed Stulak and many more as they reveal insider secrets on how to build a profit-driven brand guaranteed to maximize your leads, multiply your wealth, and generate media coverage.

Ralph is maneuvering his way through the next generation of real estate investors and changing the face of the industry when it comes to the millennial generation. He is dedicated to his expertise and is able to do just about anything when it comes to real estate.

Announcing The Generation Disruptor Scholarship

The Reason For The Scholarship

I truly believe to have a great impact we have to step away from the norm of our lives and find purpose in lifting someone’s life to help them achieve greatness. I’ve built a successful career around hard work and capitalizing on the right opportunities. But what if I was never offered these opportunities? Had the sound of my accent, the color of my skin, ethnic background, or religious beliefs stopped me from getting these same opportunities – What would I have done?

The increasing diversity and challenges our society is facing reminds us that all Americans should have access to higher education and higher levels of employment opportunities. The future of our nation’s economy, democracy, and quality of life depend on our youth who will help shape and build a stronger and more diverse America. These potential leaders, historically rooted from socioeconomically disadvantaged groups, are the great leaders our country needs in order to progress as a solidified nation.

This is why I am announcing the Generation Disruptor scholarship program. In an attempt to raise the issue and close the gap between access to wealth and education our youth deserve, I want to offer three scholarship recipients the opportunity to build a lucrative career in the real estate field.

The Generation Disruptor Scholarship Programs first class will consist of three chosen applicants, who have faced racial inequality, social injustice or have not had equal access to education & are between the ages of 18 & 25 years old . These three individuals will receive a salary of $500 a week for 12 weeks to learn skills in the Mortgage Loan Officer Training Program or Real Estate Agent Training Program. With successful completion of their 90-day program, they will then receive sponsorship to take their licensing exam to become a Licensed Loan Officer or Licensed Real Estate Agent. Once they pass these exams they will be offered a full-time position in their chosen field.

These two businesses have changed my life and that of my family. I want to make sure I give that same opportunity to someone else that may have never thought about these careers or had the chance to be educated on their own ability to succeed in them. This is my way to give back and Change the Narrative of the socio-economic problems I see every day. It’s not enough to say “I won’t to change anymore”; I need to take action.

Winners will be selected live on Instagram and Facebook!

Click the link below to apply:

Participants are limited to New York or New Jersey

https://therealestatedisruptors.com/community-scholarship/

More About Ralph Dibugnara

Home Qualified is a digital resource for the buyers, sellers, and realtors driving today’s millennial market. Curated and hosted by Ralph DiBugnara, Home Qualified is a web series that addresses contemporary trends and issues within the real estate industry. From neighborhood profiles and home improvement tips to insider interviews, Home Qualified serves as the essential online guide for current homeowners, first-time buyers and prospective investors.

Ralph Dibugnara On Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/dibug/

Ralph Dibugnara On LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ralph-dibugnara-9759096

Ralph Dibugnara On YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp6Q7QV5lzO6GjEcnh3R2gg

Ralph Dibugnara On Forbes:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesrealestatecouncil/people/ralphdibugnara/

Ralph Dibugnara On Disrupt Magazine:

https://disruptmagazine.com/how-ralph-dibugnara-is-disrupting-the-real-estate-industry/

