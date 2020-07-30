Regions Bank’s Nikki Stephenson Recognized by American Banker Among Emerging Women in Leadership in Financial Services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nikki Stephenson, head of Commercial Portfolio Management for Regions Bank, has been named a Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next award recipient by American Banker. The award recognizes high-achieving women 40 years of age and younger, each with accomplishments and influence that set them apart.

“Nikki is a dynamic banker who exemplifies Regions’ commitment to focusing on the customer,” said Ronnie Smith, head of the Corporate Banking Group. “As a valued member of the Corporate Banking team, she leverages her many years of experience serving corporate clients to strengthen our credit processes, enhance our customers’ experience, and to recruit and mentor emerging talent at the company. Nikki also played a significant role this year in Regions’ efforts to provide SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to have Nikki supporting the Regions team and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Stephenson joined Regions in 2008 and currently leads the Commercial Portfolio Management group within Credit Products, which focuses on the delivery of credit solutions to Regions’ commercial banking clients. Previously she was a senior originator in the Corporate and Leveraged Finance group within Regions Capital Markets. Prior to joining Regions, she served as an associate with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s Loan Syndications group. Stephenson has more than 15 years of capital-raising experience for middle market clients, large corporate companies and private equity firms. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Miami.

Stephenson serves on Regions’ Atlanta Community Engagement Council promoting involvement of Regions’ associates in community work and volunteerism. She is also engaged in Regions’ recruiting and retention efforts for the Corporate Banking Group, particularly attracting and developing the next generation of talent.

A profile of Stephenson is featured in the American Banker magazine.

