Resgreen Group Completes Bench Test of Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today its Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) has completed bench testing, and frame manufacturing is already underway. Additionally, the company stated that it is preparing to file an Offering Statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Regulation A, Tier 1 public offering.

“High demand from our customers is the driving force behind the tremendous progress on our Pull Buddy AMR,” says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. “Pull Buddy is unique in the industry because it will be able to move loads up to 2,000 pounds at 200 feet per minute, which is one of the fastest speeds in the industry. It will also be one of the most cost-effective AMRs due to its modular design for easy manufacturing.”

RGGI collaborated with Wolter Group, a major material handling company, to establish an efficient manufacturing process for Pull Buddy AMRs. Wolter Group also has plans to integrate Pull Buddy in future material handling projects.

“Pull Buddy’s low-profile design, durability and affordability make it ideal for many applications, including moving dunnage at machining centers” says Mark Bogaczyk, GM Automation at Wolter Group. “We are thrilled to team up with RGGI to build a vehicle that focuses on customers’ needs.”

Pull Buddy will be guided by magnetic tape and use RFID tags that can be strategically placed along the path to notify the vehicle to perform a specific task such as stop and go, as well as raise or lower attached equipment like pop-up pins or scissor lifts. RFID tags can be conveniently programmed on the vehicle itself. Pull Buddy will be less than 11 inches in height, allowing it to tunnel under customized carriers. An automatic pin can be used to engage the carrier, deliver it to a destination, and then, disengage for its next assignment.

Pully Buddy can run 24/7 by using opportunity charging, where the vehicle’s battery is quickly charged at various stations set up along its path. And, the vehicle’s flexible design enables it to be used in nearly any application from assembly to warehouse delivery to removing garbage and waste.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI’s highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Resgreen Group’s cost-effective Pull Buddy AMR during bench testing.

Pull Buddy AMR’s HMI screen during testing

Contact: Sarah Carlson

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

248.755.7680 cell

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597038/Resgreen-Group-Completes-Bench-Test-of-Pull-Buddy-Autonomous-Mobile-Robot