Retired NFL Great Carl Eller Joins Halberd Corporation

Will Assist with Covid-19 Efforts and the Brain

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Carl Eller, retired NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer, and President of the NFL Retired Players Association as a consultant. Mr. Eller’s expertise and contacts will be leveraged as part of Halberd Corporation’s work on brain injury caused by impact to the head (PTSD) and potential neurological changes associated with Covid-19. Mr. Eller has worked closely with Halberd’s Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Patricio Reyes, to serve the members of the NFL Retired Players Association.

Mr. Eller, drafted in 1964 as the league’s 6th pick overall by the Minnesota Vikings, became a major factor as a defensive end with the unit known as the “Purple People Eaters.” Eller became a six-time Pro Bowl player who appeared in four Superbowls and is currently focused on helping former players transition into retirement. He is also a champion for raising awareness of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), which is recognized as a growing problem in many professional, college, and even high school sports along with armed forces of the U.S. Military. Mr. Eller is a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, and founded a group of substance-abuse clinics in the Twin Cities called Triumph Life Centers. He obtained a college degree in Human Services from Metropolitan State University in 1994.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, was quoted as saying, “Mr. Eller’s work with the NFL Retired Player’s Association complements the work Dr. Felder previously did toward developing a treatment for PTSD/CTE with the Department of Defense at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Halberd Corporation remains committed to continue development of the PTSD/CTE treatment along with our application of the extracorporeal treatment of diseases applied to finding a treatment for people suffering from the Cornavirus.”

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

P. O. Box 25

Jackson Center, PA 16133

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

HalberdCorporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: “Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;” “Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;” and “Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus.” Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives –

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598976/Retired-NFL-Great-Carl-Eller-Joins-Halberd-Corporation