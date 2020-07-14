Rio SEO Partners with Nextdoor to Improve Neighborhood Visibility for Enterprise Brands

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Rio SEO, the leading local marketing platform provider for enterprise brands, agencies and retailers, announced a partnership with Nextdoor, the neighborhood hub for trusted connections, to improve local visibility for enterprise brands.

The partnership helps streamline and further enhance the search experience for Nextdoor members, enabling them to find accurate and up-to-date information, tips, and recommendations on a business’ Nextdoor Business Page. Brands are able to reach verified audiences with localized messages at scale through Nextdoor.

“By partnering with Nextdoor, our clients can reach customers at the neighborhood level,” said Brian Smith, Director of Data Partnerships at Rio SEO. “Brands can then provide relevant and timely content that speaks to their user base, through the use of Nextdoor’s Local Deals or Business Postings.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Rio SEO to help more multi-location, local business owners and brand managers meet their goals by reaching neighbors in their community,” said Adel Farahmand, Head of Partnerships at Nextdoor. “Our trusted platform allows these businesses to instantly connect with their neighborhood – driving sales and increasing brand awareness.”

Rio SEO customers can activate their Nextdoor listings by contacting their Account Director. New customers should contact Rio SEO for more information about the Local Listings product.

About Rio SEO

Rio SEO is the leading local marketing solution for enterprise brands, agencies and retailers. Rio SEO’s Open Local Platform provides multi-location organizations with a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing solutions and reputation management tools – Local Listings, Local Reporting, Local Pages, Local Reviews and Local Manager – proven to increase brand visibility across search engines, social networks, maps applications and more. Founded in 2006, Rio SEO ranks among the largest global providers of local search automation solutions and patented SEO reporting tools, driving business from search to sale for corporate brands worldwide. Over 150 enterprise brands and retailers rely on Rio SEO’s innovative technology and local marketing expertise to drive motivated, measurable online traffic to local websites and into physical stores. Rio SEO currently serves Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries including retail, finance, insurance, hospitality and more. For more information, visit rioseo.com or follow @rio_SEO on Twitter.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services. We believe that by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives, have been a guiding principle for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Rio SEO