SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2020 / Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente salutes civil rights heroes Congressman John T. Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian on their passing July 17, 2020, “They gave voice to the voiceless and empowered the powerless.”

Although their life’s work was not completed, Congressman John T. Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian, two civil rights icons who died yesterday, can rest in peace with the knowledge that the movement in which they were such powerful forces will endure – and that because of the tens of millions of people they inspired to join the fight for a more just world, their work will continue, and must continue.

In that sense, although physically gone, they will always be present among us in spirit as millions more now grasp and take up their banner in the struggle to create a better America in which everyone – regardless of color, religious belief, sexual orientation, education or national origin – truly has unfettered access to America’s often elusive promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Their legacy is that they gave voice to the voiceless and empowered the powerless among our often-marginalized minorities. They dedicated their lives to the proposition that the creation of a culture of true and lasting equality in America, although still a dream, as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. declared almost six decades ago, is achievable if one not only believes wholeheartedly that it can be but also toils courageously and selflessly toward that goal – as both of these civil rights heroes did up until their final day on this earth.

