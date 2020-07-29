Scepter Holdings, Inc., Launches Dermacia Pro Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum on Amazon.com

Dermacia Pro Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum are now available for purchase at Amazon.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, launches Dermacia Pro Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum for purchase on Amazon.com.

The Dermacia Pro cosmetics line has been marketed through the brand website, DermaciaPro.com, as well as Amazon.com. The line was recently extended to offer Eye and Vitamin C Serum products to complement the Breathable Foundation line.

Each serum is formulated to be allergen free, paraben free, cruelty free, support anti-aging, smoothing, while also being fragrance free. Fans of Dermacia products expect a higher quality cosmetic, and the new serum line was created to provide a daily Eye Serum to support healthy skin around the eyes, and a Vitamin C serum to use on the face and neck.

Dermacia Pro cosmetics are marketed through DermaciaPro.com and Amazon.com. The new Dermacia Pro Serums complement Dermacia Pro’s Breathable Foundation line. Both Dermacia Pro Eye Serum and Dermacia Pro Vitamin C Serum are available for purchase directly on Amazon.com and available for Prime shipping to domestic customers.

“We are excited to launch Dermacia Pro’s Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum on Amazon, a platform where fans from all parts of the country are able to purchase Dermacia Pro cosmetics. The new Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum represent the beginning of new products under the Dermacia Pro brand.”, stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company’s portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors Contact:

775-296-5768

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

