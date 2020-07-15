Smart Elevator Automation Systems Market Set to Soar with 14% Growth, Infrastructure Energy Costs Reduction Sustains Growth, Says Future Market Insights

Major players in the smart elevator automation systems market continue to push for the development of new technologies in addition to improving maintenance services to edge out the competition

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / The smart elevator automation systems market is projected to expand at an impressive 14.3% CAGR, during the period (2015-2025). The smart elevator automation system market is expected to face a temporary slump during the coronavirus pandemic, as production facilities are shut down and component supply chains are disrupted in the short term during the crisis period.

“Smart elevators manufacturers are investing in improvements to automation technology to bolster traffic management in varied building designs. Recent tech innovations include destination access, biometrics, in addition to digital security, dispatching control, and touch screens, which will continue to support strong market growth after the pandemic,” says the FMI analyst.

Smart Elevator Automation System Market – Key Takeaways

Energy efficiency requirements are boosting sensor motor sales in smart elevator systems.

New installation services will contribute substantially to revenue, driven by high numbers of new construction projects with modern facilities.

Residential projects remain the primary user of smart elevator automation systems. However, commercial applications are rapidly catching up, supported by development of high-rise commercial structures.

Asia Pacific remains a major market for smart elevator automation systems, aided by extensive activity in the construction sector.

Smart Elevator Automation System Market – Driving Factors

Extensive modernization of commercial and residential structures with new intelligent tech is a key growth driver.

Rising investments from private and government bodies towards the development of technically advanced structures, support market growth.

Development of efficient backup systems and connected solutions help bolster adoption rates.

Smart Elevator Automation System Market – Key Constraints

High capital investments required for installation and deployment hinders adoption and revenue.

Lack of continuous energy supply and complex structures of buildings to hold back market growth.

The Anticipated Impact of COVID-19

The coronavirus contagion has resulted in the temporary suspension of production facilities associated with smart elevator automation systems. In addition, restrictions on supply chains and shortage of workforce are key challenges to the industry during the pandemic. However, the market will witness strong resurgence as restrictions on construction are gradually relaxed, bolstering demand for smart elevator automation systems in the foreseeable future.

Competition Landscape

Key developers in the smart elevator automation systems market include but are not limited to Honeywell, Mitsubishi, Fujitec, Tyco International, Hitachi, ThyssenKrupp Elevator, Kone Corporation, Schindler, and Otis Elevator. Developers are pushing for product functionality improvements. For instance, Otis Elevator has come up with e-call systems to minimize touch points, meeting the requirements of social distancing and hygiene.

More About the Report

The FMI’s market research report offers detailed insights on smart elevator automation systems market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of service (installation service, repair & maintenance service, and modernization service), component (card reader, biometric, touchscreen and keypad, security and control, sensors, motors & automation, and building management) and end user (residential, commercial, hotels, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

