SmartCone Announces Distribution for Logipix

OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) a leading developer of IoT technologies that make safety more intelligent, will now offer Logipix, a worldwide provider of high-performance IP-based, industrial video surveillance solutions. SmartCone integrates a wide range of sensors into their unique modular platform to include various cameras from thermal, to 360, PTZ and more. Based in Budapest, Logipix is best known for its engineering of innovative high-megapixel IP video cameras and image processing technology. SCTI will offer the full suite of Logipix end-to-end solutions for wide-area public surveillance of stadiums, airports, seaports and critical infrastructure.

“We continue to selectively extend our distribution reach in the US market with carefully-vetted partners,” said Dr. Peter Besenyei, CEO of Logipix. “Logipix thrives on solving complex surveillance problems, and we expect to uncover several intriguing challenges working closely with the SmartCone team. Their customer-centered approach and range of technology capability is a perfect fit for us.”

“We strive to offer our customers and partners the best proven technology available for a given platform,” said Jason Lee, CEO, SmartCone. “We’re excited to be working with innovative partners like Logipix and expect some of our more complex requirements will be well-matched to a Logipix solution.”

The class-leading Logipix ONE 200-megapixel 180-degree panorama camera, leads the Logipix line of IP video solutions built for high availability performance under extreme weather conditions, and provides unmatched image clarity at long-range. With this increased visibility, TheSmartConeTM range will extend further than ever before.

About SCTI

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). TheSmartCone™ solutions have been used most recently for “Return to Work” solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. https://www.thesmartcone.com

About Logipix

Logipix is a 24-year-old engineering and manufacturing firm that provides IP-based, high-end video security surveillance solutions. Its purpose-built systems support large installations that adapt to customer needs while controlling costs. Logipix is distributed in the Americas exclusively by Imageonix Technologies, based in Richmond, Virginia. https://www.logipix.com/ https://www.imageonix.com

For more information, please contact Tenille Houston at 613-617-7467 or tenille@thesmartcone.com

