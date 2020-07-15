Sonnet BioTherapeutics to Present at the 2020 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc., a company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs with enhanced single or bispecific mechanisms, announced today that Pankaj Mohan, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, John Cini, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer and Jay Cross, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting a corporate overview at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, held August 10-11, 2020.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Fireside Chat Details:

2020 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: Monday, August 10, 2020
Presentation Time: 3:30 PM ET

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and “hitchhikes” on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

Sonnet Biotherapeutics Investor Contact

Alan Lada
Solebury Trout
617-221-8006
alada@soleburytrout.com

SOURCE: Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597464/Sonnet-BioTherapeutics-to-Present-at-the-2020-BTIG-Virtual-Biotechnology-Conference

