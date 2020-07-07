Stellar Releases Free Version of Data Recovery Software for Windows and Mac

METUCHEN, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Stellar, a global leader in data recovery, data erasure, and data migration solutions, today introduced a free version of its data recovery software that enables users to recover up to 1GB of data on both Windows and Mac operating systems. The simple, yet powerful tool recovers lost, corrupted, or deleted documents, email data files, photos, videos and more from PCs, laptops, external hard drives and USB sticks.

Stellar data recovery software is able to effectively restore unlimited file types in all common lost-case scenarios – including accidental deletion, formatting errors, virus and malware attacks, partition losses, operating system crashes, media corruption and more.

Featuring a simple interface that enables users to recover data in three steps, the Stellar Free Data Recovery platform works through the following process: users select the desired storage drive and data type, scan the drive, and then save the recovered files. The software also has preview capabilities, enabling users to view files prior to restoration. This helps users determine which version of the file they are recovering, so they can restore only the required data instead of restoring all, and having to go through the process of deleting unnecessarily recovered files.

Additional features include the ability to restore files from damaged or corrupt volumes, the ability to retrieve any type of data, from PowerPoint presentations to digital images, the ability to retrieve data from BitLocker Encrypted Drives, and the ability to recover data from formatted, removable media like external drives and USB sticks. This is all done through a comprehensive interface that showcases a modern design and simple DIY user experience.

“Nearly everyone has made the mistake of accidentally – and permanently – deleting a file they didn’t mean to delete, and until now, the ability to recover those files once they’ve left the ‘recycling bin’ has only been available to those who can justify the cost of a dedicated solution, or those who have expert knowledge in data recovery,” says Sunil Chandna, CEO at Stellar, “That’s why we’ve released a simplified free version of our dedicated solution, enabling access to a single tool for recovery of all file formats.”

Users who require the ability to recover more than 1GB of data, or who encounter more complex data loss issues also have the option to upgrade to Stellar’s Premium Data Recovery software, which offers the ability to recover unlimited data from a lost partition, recover data from a crashed system, repair corrupt videos and images, and recover data from encrypted drives. The Technician version of the software also has advanced RAID recovery capabilities, which enables users to retrieve data from broken or failed RAID arrays.

Users can recover up to 1GB of data for free or upgrade to the Standard package for unlimited recovery for $49.99. Users can also upgrade to the Professional package for $79.99 for additional features such as recovering files from lost partitions, unbootable system recovery support, optical media recovery and more. For more information, to compare versions of data recovery software, or to try the Stellar Free Data Recovery software, please visit www.stellarinfo.com/free-data-recovery.php

About Stellar:

Established in 1993 and headquartered in India – with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe – Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair software and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfill niche and broad data care needs of consumers in both the enterprise and personal segments.

