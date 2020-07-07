Steve Krameisen Joins American Portfolios as Chief Information Security Officer

HOLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (AP)-a privately-held, independent broker/dealer (IBD) that services financial advisors nationwide-is pleased to announce that Steve Krameisen, an industry leader in Financial Information Technology (FinTech), has joined the firm in the capacity of chief information security officer (CISO).

“Steve comes to the table with a tremendous amount of broker/dealer (B/D) and wealth management experience,” states CEO Lon T. Dolber. “We’re fortunate to be in the unique position of having a CISO on board with a career background that’s incredibly specific to the financial services industry. I have always had a lot of confidence in him; he fits right into AP’s culture with a ‘roll-up-your-sleeves, let’s get it done’ attitude. Overseeing the dedicated resources currently in place in this critical area, Steve will efficiently manage the rapid influx and subtle nuances of information security, protecting our infrastructure and assets, as well as working with our affiliated financial advisors, business partners and the investing public.”

In his role as CISO, Krameisen leads information security and works within the firm’s technology area as an executive-level manager, directing all information security initiatives around strategy, operations and the budget in the protection of AP’s enterprise information. Krameisen’s information security responsibilities span infrastructure, data and applications, customers, and vendors, as well as the policies and procedures applicable to the enterprise’s security. “Steve’s role directly complements our existing technology team,” states Chief Administrative Officer Dalchand Laljit. “He will ensure that our security strategy will be implemented timely, effectively and securely-specifically as it relates to our infrastructure, both in the Cloud and on-premises, as well as our applications. It goes without saying that the financial services industry, by nature, is subject to great risk. With Steve now in the mix, our current information security protocols will be further safeguarded, providing a higher level of protection on every platform where B/D, personal, customer and end-client information reside.”

Krameisen brings with him more than 35 years of FinTech experience, with specificity to the financial services industry. Early in his career, he served as the CIO and managing director for Nathan & Lewis Securities, an independent broker/dealer and Insurance General Agency to MetLife / New England Financial. It was there that Krameisen first met Dolber; Nathan & Lewis founder, as well as current American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH) Advisory Board Member, Jay Lewis; and its then executive vice president and COO Tom Wirtshafter, who once served as AP’s president before moving into his current role in surveillance. “Bringing Steve on is a continuation of the relationship that I’ve had with Nathan & Lewis, which is the most significant financial services relationship in my career,” imparts Dolber. “AP’s already stellar bank of talented team members now includes Nathan & Lewis’ three core partners-a triad-with Jay, Tom and Steve all weighing in with expertise vital to running a successful B/D.”

Since 2018, Krameisen had been providing his consulting services to AP through Wealth Tech Consultants, LLC, a firm he formed in 2015. Laljit brought Krameisen on as a consultant to provide direction to the B/D and its Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)-American Portfolios Advisors, Inc. (APA)-with respect to its information technology and technology operations. Engagements included documentation of the firm’s technology operations, information security and data management processes. During his consultancy, Krameisen’s best practices recommendations led to the firm’s strategic direction in a number of key areas within technology, including processing of its data, security and technology stack, as well as the research and development of the firm’s overarching information security corporate polices. He also developed and created future state processes and workflows, including change management, incident response, information technology asset management and secure coding practices. Additionally, Krameisen spearheaded a project for the firm to select a Managed Security Services Provider to monitor and safeguard AP’s environment.

Headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS) is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology entity American Portfolios Advisory Solutions, LLC, collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company currently supports 850 independent investment professionals-inclusive of registered assistants-and more than 375 non-registered associates, located in 397 branch locations throughout the nation. It was named Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) by Investment Advisor magazine for five consecutive years (2015-2019); a WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award Finalist in the category of Enhanced Customer Service Support**; one of the Best Companies to Work for in the state of New York for five consecutive years (2016-2020) by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG); and one of the Top Long Island Workplaces for 2018 and 2019 by Newsday.

Throughout his more than 35-year career in the financial services industry, Steve Krameisen has held senior management and executive level technology positions at Fortune 50 companies and leading corporations, including MetLife Broker/Dealer Group; Advanced Equities Financial Corp.; First Allied Securities; Cetera Financial Group; People’s United Bank; Gerstein Fisher; and Nathan & Lewis Securities. In 2015, he formed Wealth Tech Consultants, LLC, an information technology consultancy geared specifically for the financial services industry. Krameisen earned his Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego, followed by enrollment in a Master of Science program at Baruch College, with a focus in computer methodology theory and technique. Krameisen, a member of the Financial Services Institute (FSI), is a past speaker at FSI events, as well as at Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) conferences.

