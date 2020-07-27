Tetra Bio-Pharma Provides Management Update on Pharma Focus

OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is providing its shareholders with a management update on the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders commitment to be concentrating 100% of its efforts on its drug development programs with the current focus on ARDS, Plenitude© and Reborn©. Tetra previously announced at the AGM of shareholders on June 5, 2020, management’s intent to spinout Lumiera Health Innovations (formerly Tetra Natural Health). On July 23rd Tetra announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Mondias for the sale of this subsidiary.

Tetra’s February and May 2020 prospectus financings were primarily focused on raising funds to advance the QIXLEEFTM, CAUMZTM and PPP003 drug development programs closer towards marketing approval. Each of these drugs has the potential to be a billion-dollar revenue asset at peak sales. Importantly, with the regulatory path being pursued by Tetra, the Company will benefit from a minimum of 5 years of market exclusivity for these drugs in the United States, if approved. Every clinical phase successfully achieved reduces the risk of bringing a drug to the market and creates significant value for shareholders. Pharmaceutical drug development is the core business of Tetra.

The decision by Management to divest Lumiera is designed to ensure that Tetra is focused on the development of regulated drug products that have billion-dollar market potentials. Lumiera will be able to focus on the development of OTC and natural health product markets to serve unmet market needs in the areas of pain and inflammatory conditions. Lumiera consists of highly skilled professionals who have the expertise to complete manufacturing of the market-ready retail products, as well as advertising to ensure successful product launches. With cash resources fully allocated to the advancement of drug development programs, Management has decided that investing significant marketing dollars of the Lumiera products at this time was not in the best interest of the Company. Without the significant marketing dollars to support Lumiera’s product lines, these products will have a hard time penetrating the market and will not result in significant sales revenue to further support Tetra’s operations. To be successful in this market segment, Tetra would have to raise at a minimum $500,000 to support marketing campaigns per product that Lumiera would launch. While this division could ultimately result in millions of dollar of sales revenue if properly funded, management believes that in its current status it does not have the ability to become a billion-dollar business compared to the drug development programs that Tetra is currently developing.

“With the current COVID-19 economy and the highly dilutive nature of equity financing at Tetra’s current share price, management implemented a strategy to focus the Company’s activities on the potentially billion-dollar prescription drug markets and looked to monetize or suspend all none core activities. Several research analysts have supported Management’s goal to focus on Tetra’s core priorities. For every million dollars spent on commercialization and marketing of Lumiera’s products, Tetra is sacrificing the equivalent of approximately one month of drug development costs, thereby reducing our ability to deliver on priority milestones prior to going back to the market for future financings,” commented Mr. Sabino Di Paola, CFO.

The future of Lumiera was careful assessed by Management. Options such as suspending the operations of Lumiera, as well as outright selling the Lumiera’s products to other companies were considered. Still, neither of these options were as attractive as the potential divestiture to Mondias, in terms of generating potential value to our shareholders.

“The decision to enter into the LOI with Mondias was the best available option at the time and allows Tetra to use its resources to concentrate on and fund its core drug development programs. Should Tetra and Mondias enter into a definitive agreement and finalize the sale of Lumiera, Mondias will have over $2.3 million to fund the development of the Lumiera assets. This funding will provide Lumiera with the ability to take these products to market in 2020 as well as to launch significant marketing campaigns to properly support a product launch. By taking a significant interest in Mondias common shares of over 15%, Tetra will have an economic benefit from the growth of Lumiera without incurring any costs or dilution to Tetra’s current shareholders. The definitive agreement, when entered into, will also provide additional financial incentives to Tetra as part of the sale of Lumiera” stated Mr. Di Paola.

Tetra graduating to the TSX is key to the continued growth of the Company as well as the ability attract new investors that would have otherwise not invested in a TSX Venture listed company. To be successful on the TSX and growing Tetra’s investor base at this time involves having a clear mission and vision of a developing drug company,” stated Mr. Di Paola, CFO.

