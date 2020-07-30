Teva Announces New Strategic Focus in the Japanese Market

Japan Business Venture shifts focus to specialty assets and a portfolio of select generics that meet patients’ medical needs

Remains positioned to address unmet patient needs in core therapeutic areas

Will divest majority of current non-differentiated generics portfolio, as well as local manufacturing

Business venture remains committed to serving its Japanese patients and healthcare professionals

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), who holds (through its Japanese affiliates) with Takeda a joint business venture (the “BV”) in the Japanese market, announced today a new strategy for its local commercial operations. Nearly five years since its inception, and following an in-depth review of market opportunities, the BV’s new strategy will focus on commercializing a selection of complex generics, specialty assets and other pipeline opportunities.

This shift will include a divestment of the majority of the BV’s generic and operational assets to Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. This transaction is expected to close by early 2021.

The BV will retain approximately 20 generic molecules and several pipeline assets, as well as its robust portfolio of authorized generics, LLPs and specialty assets. The BV will seek to address unmet patient needs with products from its portfolio and pipeline and will continue to combine Teva’s deep marketing expertise, commercial and medical excellence, coupled with financial rigor, with Takeda’s leading brand reputation and strong distribution presence in Japan.

Gianfranco Nazzi, Executive Vice President, International Markets Commercial, said: “The Teva and Takeda business venture has always aimed to address the wide-ranging needs of patients and healthcare professionals in Japan. Our new strategy will allow each of the parties to leverage its core strengths, and ultimately better serve the Japanese patients. For Teva, and in line with the company’s strategic objectives, the new model presents a chance to drive better performance by focusing our Japan business on a portfolio of select generics and pipeline of specialty assets, while continuing to put patients and healthcare professionals at the center of our strategy.”

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 re: our new strategic focus in the Japanese market, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to:

the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities related to our new strategic focus may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected;

risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the disposition of certain of our joint venture’s generic and operational assets (including the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals) in the anticipated timeframe or at all, including the possibility that the disposition does not close, and the companies’ ability to consummate the disposition on the terms agreed by the parties;

our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including: competition from companies with greater resources and capabilities; delays in launches of new products and our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline; ability to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical products; efforts of pharmaceutical companies to limit the use of generics, including through legislation and regulations and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights;

our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments, may result in a further downgrade of our credit ratings; and our inability to raise debt or borrow funds in amounts or on terms that are favorable to us;

our business and operations in general, including: duration, and geographic reach of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, financial condition, operations, cash flows, and liquidity and on the economy in general; interruptions in our supply chain, including due to potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and business in geographic locations impacted by the pandemic and on the business operations of our customers and suppliers; adequacy of and our ability to successfully execute and maintain the activities and efforts related to the measures we have taken or may take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated costs therewith; implementation of our restructuring plan announced in December 2017; challenges associated with conducting business globally, including adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, political or economic instability, major hostilities or terrorism; our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled personnel; our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; compliance with anti-corruption sanctions and trade control laws; manufacturing or quality control problems; disruptions of information technology systems; breaches of our data security; variations in intellectual property laws; significant sales to a limited number of customers; our ability to successfully bid for suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions; our prospects and opportunities for growth if we sell assets and potential difficulties related to the operation of our new global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system;

compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: increased legal and regulatory action in connection with public concern over the abuse of opioid medications in the U.S. and our ability to reach a final resolution of the remaining opioid-related litigation; costs and delays resulting from the extensive governmental regulation to which we are subject or delays in governmental processing time including due to modified government operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and effects on product and patent approvals; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage; governmental investigations into S&M practices; potential liability for patent infringement; product liability claims; increased government scrutiny of our patent settlement agreements; failure to comply with complex Medicare and Medicaid reporting and payment obligations; and environmental risks;

other financial and economic risks, including: our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; potential impairments of our intangible assets; potential significant increases in tax liabilities; and the effect on our overall effective tax rate of the termination or expiration of governmental programs or tax benefits, or of a change in our business;

and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2020 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

