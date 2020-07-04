The Top 10 Australian Marketing Agencies to Watch in 2020

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 04, 2020 / Marketing is an essential ingredient in business success – particularly the ability to be heard amongst the noise of social media. Australia is home to some of the front runners in the marketing industry, who’ve been able to help clients get their messages heard. Here we present the 10 Australian marketing agencies leading the way in 2020:

1. LickYourPhone Media

@lickyourphone

With an audience of over 1.9+ million on their social platforms, LickYourPhone Media are masters in hospitality marketing. Specialising in creating viral word of mouth referrals through effective social media marketing strategies. They’ve proven their stamina for success to big name brands like Coca Cola, Cadbury, Krispy Kreme, Ben & Jerry’s and McDonald’s – and they’re confident they can do the same for your business. Over the years, LickYourPhone Media has built trust with millions of people, who listen when they guide them to unique and memorable food experiences. Their passionate team will connect your brand with hungry customers by executing bespoke social media marketing strategies specific to your business needs. Their highly-skilled team are equipped with a wealth of knowledge and experience in social and digital media marketing, content creation, influencer marketing and videography. The secret ingredient to their success is their 3-Step recipe to generate results. LickYourPhone Media will help your business stay top-of-mind and tip-of-tongue!

2. Willow & Blake

@willowandblake

A full-service branding agency specialising in visual identity, tone of voice and social media strategy, Willow & Blake have a list of high-profile clients from all across the globe. Working with brands of all shapes and sizes, they pride themselves on their ability to create and build brands. Best known for the creation of cult skincare brand, Frank Body, Willow & Blake founders Bree and Jess now manage a team of over 40 people across two countries. The team at Willow & Blake hold both brand and agency experience – sharing an office and senior leadership with Frank Body gives Willow & Blake unique first-hand insight into the needs of their clients, and a thorough understanding of the commercial realities a brand faces. As a female-led agency, Willow & Blake have whittled a niche market, working with female-led businesses including TOM Organic, One Roof, Woo, Briogeo and Good Clean Wine. Having started their career as copywriters, Bree and Jess understand that a unique voice is what really sets a brand apart. Willow & Blake have now created and developed a distinctive brand voice for many popular Australian brands such Grill’d, Seafolly, and Pana Organic. Their first-hand experience in growing and marketing brands is near unmatched, which is why Willow & Blake is an agency you’ll want to keep your eyes on.

3. Attention Experts

@attention.experts

A leader in the Australian social media marketing industry, Attention Experts are social media growth specialists, well known for their unique data and ROI-driven approach to social media marketing and strategy. Having Served 500 clients internationally across 20 industries, Attention Experts have a phenomenal track record of consistent results and success with their clients. Founded by NSW 2018 ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ winner, George Hawwa, the company’s success has made George a much sought after keynote speaker on social media topics, with him now lecturing at Sydney University on social media strategy. Despite having an amazing content team in house, Attention Experts focuses primarily on ROI for their clients – which has set them apart from your run of the mill social media agencies, who are predominantly content focused. Through their exceptional customer service, transparency, best practice strategy and unparalleled campaign implementation, Attention Experts are at the forefront of the social media marketing industry and are the most recommended social media agency on Facebook in Australia today.

4. Business Boomers Marketing

@businessboomersmarketing

With a fresh and unique approach to their craft, Business Boomers Marketing have made their mark in the past 12 months, now having worked with over 200 businesses since its inception in 2017. Founder, Jack Tanasi, has the passion and knowledge to guide and assist businesses in maximising their potential. Jack and his team of marketing consultants along with their creative team of professionals provide a comprehensive range of services to improve both brand awareness and sales growth for businesses. Business Boomers are the agency behind the impressive influencer marketing campaigns of recently flourishing brands, such as Evolve Apparel, Nas and Milano. Business Boomers emphasise building tight knit relationships with their clients; listening to the needs of each individual and developing strategies that will benefit each of their clients in their own, unique way – not to mention offering round the clock service, from 9am-12am. More than just a marketing agency, Jack is committed to giving back to the community, recently donating the Business Boomers Facebook page to a local business in need. Business Boomers range of services is comprehensive; from social media management, website development & marketing, graphic design, photography & videography as well as many other tailored packages and services.

5. Growth Marketing Systems

@growthmarketingsystems

Specialising in driving revenue for businesses through paid advertising, Growth Marketing Systems (GMS) is helping globally recognised brands and businesses grow their ideas effectively through online marketing initiatives and social media activations. The digital marketing expert behind GMS, Blake Micola, has worked behind the scenes since 2012, applying his knowledge and experience towards helping other businesses grow. Since founding GMS, Blake has now helped over 200+ businesses scale their revenue online, across multiple industries all over the world. As a Performance Based Advertising Agency, GMS has managed over $20,000,000+ in numerous paid ad strategies across coaching, health & fitness, e-commerce and finance niches. With a flexible approach to their services, GMS tailor their services to the custom needs of every business – every account gets a unique service based on their buyer persona, product, revenue goals and pricing. Growth Marketing Systems’ number one goal is to generate a positive return on investment for businesses through proven and tested strategies to drive conversions, generate leads, website traffic and sales. Unlike most companies, GMS only take on clients in industries that they have a proven track record with, ensuring the highest standard of results. When it comes to generating a return with online paid advertising, GMS know exactly how to get the job done.

6. One Egg Digital

@oneeggdigital

One Egg One Egg is a boutique digital marketing agency based in Sydney focused on driving leads and revenue for their client portfolio. There are three key aspects that set One Egg apart from competitors, these are: experience, client care and a data driven approach. There’s little the One Egg team hasn’t seen, all members of the team have at least 5 years of solid industry experience. Our focus is about striving for excellent and being the best in the services we offer. This reflects on how we treat clients and it means that we can give you the attention you need with the quality you expect. Another core component in the way we build and manage campaigns is data, everything we do begins with data. Data analytics and machine learning are an integral part of our digital marketing practice. Many agencies claim to be data driven; One Egg can back this up with a number of bespoke data projects we have been commissioned to implement for our clients as well as in house tools we have built to enhance our practice.

7. Insil

@insil_marketing

Insil is recognised as a leading growth marketing agency. They work with ambitious companies in Australia that want to aggressively grow their business. In 2019 alone, Insil employees reached thirteen countries globally, with over 1.3 million phone calls – growing the revenue of over 730 national clients. In the early days of the business, Insil were able to identify the disconnect between different marketing and sales providers, leaving customers with less than optimal results. Insil’s key to unlocking unrealised potential within companies is through intensive market research, digital advertising and a bespoke growth marketing plan to suit the unique needs of the organisation. Having worked with some of the world’s biggest brands, Insil’s high standard of work is in alignment with their vision – to drastically improve the Marketing and Sales landscape through forward thinking sales and marketing innovation. Being able to integrate all avenues of marketing and digital advertising so that customers only need one provider. Insil’s focus on serving their customers to the highest standards has made them a standout in the industry as a bespoke growth provider.

8. Reef Digital Agency

@reefdigitalagency

Reef Digital Agency is an independent digital marketing agency that helps its clients accelerate growth and deliver a higher return on investment for their marketing budgets. Founded in 2011 by Chris Redshaw and Hadrien Brassens, they’ve grown to a team of 25, having now helped hundreds of Australian organisations succeed with digital marketing. Whether it be a fast-growing business, an enterprise organisation or national charity, Reef’s team have the skills and experience to help them succeed online. Focusing heavily on strategy, technical management and creative, Reef’s comprehensive approach coupled with a team of people working together has proven to be a successful recipe. They are masters at fixing up broken and incomplete data and tracking situations, so their clients have a clearer idea of what’s working, and making day-to-day decision-making on campaigns much easier. Their approach is to use channels like Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Display Advertising, SEO, Content marketing and CRO together, like a digital marketing ecosystem, so that their clients get results now, in the short-term, and so they also solve the longer-term business problem of making their digital marketing a major driver for their organisations. Reef’s skills and transparency sets them apart, and with a data-driven approach they’ve been able to deliver consistent successes for their clients, year after year.

9. Sonder Digital

@sonder.com.au

Sonder Digital, a fully decentralised digital marketing agency, works with their clients helping them to put their best foot forward. Specialising in web design, copywriting, SEO, and content marketing, Sonder’s team are passionate about producing real results for their clients. Their commitment to excellence has manifested itself into the brand they’ve become today. Sonder’s tried and trusted approach is comprehensive, creative and strategic, which makes them unique in a very dense market. Sonder has a young and creative team behind their agency – their fresh-faced marketing materials are appealing and unique, without using the useless jargon and giant graphs. Sonder aim to create the perfect campaign for every client, showcasing them to the world in the best possible light. Knowing the power of combining amazing content with world class copy writing, and websites that Google will love, Sonder Digital tick all the boxes.

10. Maker Street

@makerstreetagency

Maker Street is a brand and advertising agency, born to bring clarity to a myriad of business problems for some of Australia’s most ambitious leaders. Through creativity and design thinking, Maker Street provide the tools required to unlock insight, create meaningful connections and powerfully drive brave brands to something greater. Understanding how people want new experiences, Maker Street have invested in a strengthened strategic arm of the agency, as they’ve realised that show and tell won’t cut it in today’s market. It’s no secret that us humans crave the satisfaction from being a part of something bigger than ourselves – Maker Street believe that empathy is needed to understand what makes people tick and recognise the changes in clients and their consumers’ expectations in the industry. Operating in a completely independent capacity has ensured that Maker Street’s partners receive both the best in creative output and chance at conversion, without relying on traditional digital media driving their decisions. Looking at everything through a brand-led lense, Maker Street take a brand first approach to every campaign, which leads to more sustainable work that’s always true to the core essence of their client’s brands.

Make sure to follow each of these awesome agencies’, as they continue to grow and help their clients thrive all around the world. Each of their website’s and Instagram’s have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together.

