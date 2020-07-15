The Top 10 Credit Coaches to Watch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Credit is something that very few people truly understand – what it is, how to leverage it and even how to fix a bad credit score. However, there are some individuals who are highly educated in financial literacy, which has helped them impact the lives of countless clients. These incredible coaches have helped people get their credit in check, allowing them to have more financial freedom and security, and ultimately helping them lead the life they want. Here we present 10 of the credit coaches leading the way:

1. Jose A. Rodriguez Jr.

@thecreditdude

After serving his country in the United States Marine Corps, Jose Rodriguez saw the need to help people with their credit, as he personally suffered the effects from having a bad credit score. In 2010 Jose founded Clean Slate Credit Solutions, doing business as ‘Got Credit?’. Together with his team, they have helped thousands of consumers achieve the creditworthiness they deserve and change their lives, helping them turn their dreams into reality. Whether it was buying their dream home, getting approved for a car loan, raising their credit score, or removing inaccurate negative items from their credit reports, Jose has a proven track record in helping people achieve their goals and create more financial freedom. As a credit coach himself, Jose empowers clients through educating them about how credit works and how they can maximize their credit scores to get the best interest rates possible. He believes that deleting negative items is only half the battle and building credit the right way is more important. At Got Credit?, there are no fees that clients need to pay on a monthly basis – they only charge per item that is removed from their credit reports. Jose believes that clients should only pay for the results that they get and for years, more and more people are trusting their reputation in the industry.

2. Joshua Macintyre

@jmacsofly

Joshua Macintyre, aka @jmacsofly, is commonly known as the wizard of credit, and his main aim is to educate his clients on the value of having a positive personal and business credit score. As a business owner, it’s vital to build business credit without relying on your personal credit score. Josh and his team of professional business credit advisors help entrepreneurs build credit for their business, that’s not linked to their personal social security number. The benefit to this is capital can be obtained quickly, regardless of personal credit quality, collateral or cash flow. As a credit coach, Josh works with clients not only to help build business credit, he has also founded a credit repair company and specializes in credit education, teaching people how to leverage personal credit to build new streams of income, travel for free, and live life on their own terms. His personal credit repair solutions will get your credit score in order. He works with the credit bureaus and your creditors to challenge the negative items on your report that affect your credit score. His team can remove late payments, collections, charge-off, bankruptcies, student loans, medical bills and more. Josh hopes to educate entrepreneurs on the importance of credit, help his clients obtain the capital and credit they need to fuel their dreams. Whether you are needing personal credit repair, just starting your business, or looking for millions in capital to expand, he has a solution that can help you fund your endeavours. With Josh’s knowledge and experience in credit, you know you’re in safe hands.

3. Charli Nikia

@charlinikia

An experienced entrepreneur who is well versed in the world of business, Charli Nikia is the author of the book ‘Paychecks To Profits’, and is educating the world about credit and financial literacy. Charli has claimed the title as “Momprenuer” as she continues to write books and speak at speaking engagements, helping others achieve financial freedom. Charli sets the bar high for all her work and prides herself on showing aspiring entrepreneurs how to adopt a new mindset towards money and credit. Charli is the Founder of Concierge Consult, a firm specializing in assisting entrepreneurs in many aspects of their business; from credit restoration, funding, to business formation. Charli’s experience in credit coaching is second to none, having helped her clients obtain over $15 million in start-up funding. Concierge Consult uses creative financing techniques and teaches clients how to leverage credit. “My company offers concierge service that allows the client to remain hands free from the process but still obtain the education component regarding business and credit” Charli explained. Offering a world class service with an intimate approach, Charli’s goal is to push her clients into success and reach their goals of obtaining capital.

4. Marlon D. Hester Sr

@creditpioneer

A Senior Pastor who believes in speaking and living the truth, Marlon D. Hester specializes in training entrepreneurs, in particular those who are pioneers. Having been awarded on multiple occasions for leadership and mentorship, Marlon is well known for his empowering training for leaders in both the business world and community. Marlon founded iPioneer Enterprises, an umbrella organization that mentors entrepreneurs globally and that affords him the opportunity to offer credit restoration services to individuals to assist them with accessing the American dream. With a staggering 78 million Americans having a credit score of 599 or less, Marlon and his team help with all elements of credit improvement, including tax debt, medical bills, late payments, and bankruptcies. Marlon’s company is known to help their clients receive results in just 45- 90 days in most cases, while providing them with a credit attorney and identity theft protection to assist with avoiding any invasive/predatory credit activity in the future. Marlon is a skilled educator, and therefore his services go beyond credit services. Weekly he and his team provide interactive credit education in both a virtual class setting and through an online portal for self-education. These lessons are geared at teaching people about the fundamentals of credit and providing them with the foundation for financial literacy, which many have confessed that their formal school education failed to provide. iPioneer Enterprises isn’t just a credit repair company, but rather an institute of financial literacy- helping countless Americans get their credit in check.

5. Karena Simon

@ms_karena

With over 12 years of financial services experience, Karena Simon is a passionate credit consultant, who has educated hundreds of clients and business owners to build, repair and leverage their credit into greater opportunities through her top-rated company, Go Deluxe Financial. With a strategic approach and affordable pricing, Karena and her team have been able to leverage consumer protection laws to help clients remove inaccurate and outdated data from their credit reports – ultimately leading to improved credit scores and long-term access to better finance options. Karena is a fierce advocate for financial literacy, consumer education, and protection of consumer rights – with an impeccable track record of guiding clients through their journey towards improved credit and finances. Karena is driven by the desire to positively impact the lives of her clients – her ultimate fulfillment in her role is being a confidential outlet for people from all walks of life to share their financial hardships, equipping them with the tools and knowledge they need. Karena’s dedication and focus has enabled countless clients to walk away with better credit and enhanced financial literacy, helping them reach their financial goals.

6. Marcus Horton

@mr_marcus_horton

After over a decade of experience as a Senior Business Consultant and previous work at a global credit card processor, Marcus Horton decided to take a leap of faith, building his own national credit franchise. He used his experience in sales, consulting, and marketing to get out of the 9-to-5 grind and try something different. Through his company, he helps people remove negative items in their credit reports – entries such as bankruptcy, civil judgments or lawsuits, tax liens, late payments, collections, and foreclosures have a significant negative effect on credit scores. Having a poor credit score can make people’s lives difficult and most of the time, people with poor credit scores tend to have higher interest rates on credit cards and loans or worse, they are not approved at all. When buying properties and applying for utilities, checking people’s credit history is also a requirement – even when applying for work! Some jobs require you to have a good credit score and having negative items in credit reports could get anyone denied for employment, which is where Marcus and his team provide assistance and guidance. He empowers his clients to take control of their finances and move them in the right direction financially.

7. Rolando Castro

@itsrolandocastro

The opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life is the foundation of Credit Repair Solutions, a company co-owned by renowned credit coach, Rolando Castro. With a team of amazing individuals who are passionate about helping people understand their personal credit, Rolando was able to spearhead the company and help many clients for 12 years now. A graduate of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Entrepreneurship Program in Babson College, the top entrepreneurship school in the United States, Rolando has established many businesses throughout his career. His knowledge in business development and business planning enables him to succeed in managing Credit Repair Solutions. Together with his company, Roland dedicates himself to a mission of improving the quality of lives of the people by improving their credit scores. With a high-level of focus, Rolando and his team is empowered to make professional and strategic decisions to exceed their client’s expectations. For them, building that sense of trust is more important than getting sales. Building relationship is their priority as a company rather than sealing a one-time transaction. Given this mindset, Rolando is always on the lookout for opportunities to exceed client expectations and deliver outstanding customer service.

8. Brittany Greene

@iambrittanygreene

CEO and Founder of Crowned Financials, Brittany Greene is a credit expert, whose mission is to educate and provide simple instructions to help clients increase, leverage and maintain their credit score. Brittany began her own journey in the world of credit back in 2017, in attempts to fix her own credit score. After learning about the financial burdens and lack of credit education across the US, Brittany’s passion to fill this gap became intense. Today she teaches through books, workshops, and courses on the importance of how to build and maintain your credit score. Brittany takes a unique approach to her craft, as she not only provides high quality information, but also specific direction, ensuring her clients know both the ‘how and why’ of what she teaches. Brittany designed her A to Z credit masterclass to be a step by step system, laying out exactly what each individual needs based upon their specific file. Brittany’s love for specifics and attention to detail is what separates her from the pack, as she does not believe in a ‘quick fix’ and appreciates that the process takes time. All her students have lifetime access to Brittany’s content and monthly Q&A calls, constantly providing them with more knowledge and feedback – which is exactly why she’s been able to help countless clients get their credit right.

9. Ebony Taylor

@ebony_n_taylor

Ebony Taylor is a boss mom who is passionate about helping people create financial options for themselves that will help them build equity for their future. Leveraging her six years of experience in the banking industry as a Senior SBA Credit Analyst, Ebony has been able to educate countless people about financial literacy. As a credit coach, she aims to help more individuals improve their credit scores, help business owners secure financing, create more homeowners, and even train more entrepreneurs in the credit restoration field. She offers a membership program where her clients can benefit from the different services including identity monitoring, credit monitoring, debt payoff system, and more. Up to this date, she was able to remove more than 1,000,000 derogatory accounts from the credit profiles of her clients. This year, she planned to expand her team by hiring qualified credit agents and create more entrepreneurs earning up to six to seven figures. She wanted to continue building a community of empowered women breaking through the standards of society and be an entrepreneur while enjoying the life of being a mother at the same time.

10. Kiara Martin

@Creditwithkiara_

With over 10 years of credit coaching experience, Kiara Martin is a financial coach who specializes in personal and business credit. Having also been in the personal finance business for over 5 years, Kiara is well versed with the knowledge and experience to guide her clients in the right direction with their credit. Kiara created Credit With Kiara, a do it yourself coaching blog aimed to assist women with rebuilding their credit and taking charge of their finances, at their own pace. Kiara aims to empower women to be financially savvy – using eBooks and detailed guides to outline the step by step map towards financial freedom, all while being super affordable. “I created Credit With Kiara to be a do-it-yourself coaching blog, helping to assist women with repairing and rebuilding their credit, and taking charge of their finances. I provide them with a plethora of guides, eBooks, templates, and products that women from all backgrounds can use to kickstart their financial journey” Kiara explained. Offering both 1:1 and group coaching, Kiara takes pride in her ability to help women restore their finances. Kiara’s mission is to empower women from all walks of life to improve their credit and achieve financial freedom – ensuring there is no woman left behind.

Make sure to follow each of these incredible coaches as they continue to help their clients reach their financial goals and get their credit in check. Each of their Instagram’s has been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together.

CONTACT:

Contact: Lewis Schenk

Company: Boost Media Agency

Address: New York, New York

Phone: 0422 103 851

Email: operations@boostmediaofficial.page

Website: www.boostmediaofficial.page

SOURCE: Boost Media Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597552/The-Top-10-Credit-Coaches-to-Watch