The Top 5 Female Realtors To Follow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / The real estate industry has seen a dramatic shift in recent years, with the use of technology on the rise. No longer are neighbourhood storefronts a way to generate leads, with social platforms accounting for significant amounts of real estate business. With many being left behind in their brick and mortar ways, there are some forward thinking women who’ve been able to dominate real-estate in the digital era. Here we present 5 of the ladies leading the way in their industry, who you definitely want to keep an eye on.

5. Ariel Adams

@themoneyrealtor

At just 25 years of age,Ariel Adams is a dynamic entrepreneur and social media guru, who has set the benchmark for realtor’s marketing themselves on Instagram. Ariel has been able to synergise her personal brand and her business-related account(@themoneyrealtor), which focuses on real estate, investing, and personal finance tips. Ariel is famously known as ‘The Money Realtor’, and has even released her own 37-page e-book: “From Instagram to Instant Money” . The e-book outlines how to optimize your Instagram in order to grow a following and sell a product or service. Sharing in-depth and tested strategies, Ariel demonstrates how to build one’s brand and monetize Instagram. She was even able to grow her Instagram account by 40k followers in just 4 months, and it took only 30 days for the guidebook to generate $40,000 in revenue through social media sales alone. Now using her Instagram account to generate leads for real estate, Ariel Adams has become one of the most well-known realtors who’s making waves both in her industry and online.

4. Tiffany Pantozzi

@investinorlando

Committed to providing her clients with unparalleled service,Tiffany Pantozzi is one of the most innovative realtors in the business, which is exactly why she’s in the top 1% of all agents in Central Florida. Her ability to tell a story through video is a thing of beauty — she evokes emotion in buyers, enabling them to envision their life inside the home.Tiffany is an expert at marketing, negotiation and has a relentless work ethic that has produced some incredible results. With an emphasis on technology in her strategy and her constant innovation, Tiffany has been able to provide her clients with an unprecedented advantage. “I have a very technology focused business and I utilize connecting with clients through social media to drive ultimate exposure to my services and my client’s properties” Tiffany explained. Her knowledge of how to build an online brand has helped Tiffany reach 10 times as many people than she could with any other form of communication, and she now coaches agents to build their own brands. Tiffany’s passion for her work combined with her ability to deliver a client experience unlike any other, makes her a true standout in the real estate industry. Not only does Tiffany get the job done, but she does so with a smile.

3. Kat West

@katwestrealtor

The recent birth of her son has brought about multiple blessings for this Orlando Realtor specializing in Oviedo FL.Kat West was attending a closing 1 day before giving birth & then attended 4 more just 4 weeks later! She describes the past year as the best one yet for her, both personally and professionally. Prior to jumping into real estate full time she was the national sales director for The Perfect Wedding Guide magazine where she developed negotiating skills that have become invaluable to her clients in real estate. When making the

leap, she utilized her relationships & knowledge of the wedding industry to take couples from “wedding bells to doorbells!” She continues to enjoy helping engaged couples find their first home together. Kat recently aligned herself with Compass the largest independent real estate brokerage in the country. Compass invests in their agents to be better equipped to serve their clients. One tool she has already seen massive success with is called Compass Concierge. This is an exclusive program providing her client’s a hassle-free way to sell their home for top dollar utilizing staging & various home renovations. Driving her success through her Instagram, a whopping 80% of her business now comes from the social platform. “An authentic presence on social media is something no one can imitate. Pair that with providing an unparalleled experience when buying or selling real estate and that’s my secret sauce” Kat explained. Providing immense value through her Instagram and creating relationships with her audience has been fundamental to her success and continues to attract her ideal clients. Kat’s goal is to be real, to educate, and to provide a positive, uplifting experience for her clients, which she continues to deliver.

2. Lindsey Elliott

@lindseyelliottrealtor

Growing up in the Atlantic Highlands,Lindsey Elliott was business-minded from a young age, starting her own dog walking business at 12 years old. Since then, Lindsey has risen through the ranks and built a wildly successful career in real estate. Having worked in every aspect of the industry, Lindsey has represented sellers, buyers, investors, and even banks in the residential market. Starting her career in Long Branch, she has recently been recruited by one of the top real estate offices in New Jersey, RE/MAX The Real Estate Leaders. This move has positioned Lindsey alongside some of the top performers in the real estate industry, which has been integral to her success. Since its inception in 2008, The Real Estate Leaders have grown to over 50 high performing agents who facilitate nearly $250,000,000 in annual transactions across Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex County. Epitomizing integrity, hard work, energy and creativity, Lindsey prides herself on the high level of customer satisfaction she is able to provide. Her ambition to deliver for her clients sets her apart – enabling her to confidently close all of her clients’ transactions seamlessly and efficiently. With Lindsey’s knowledge and experience, you know you’ll be in safe hands.

1. Celeste la Perla Pandhi

@realestatewithcelestenyc

Through her 20 years of sales experience,Celeste la Perla Pandhi has established herself as a leading figure in New York City’s highly competitive real estate market.

Celeste’s forward thinking has enabled her to distinguish the shift in marketing reach to digital platforms. Gone are the days when you can rely on neighbourhood storefronts to generate business, we now live in a digital age where the need for a digital platform is the key to survival, which lead hercompany heavily investing in the design of its beautiful website and online presence. Not only is Celeste highly dedicated and professional, but she understands that there is an emotional side to the business, a testament to her compassionate nature and passion for making other’s dreams come true. Celeste’s attentiveness and attention to detail don’t go unnoticed, earning her a reputation for ensuring that all her clients feel as though they are a part of her family. “I operate 100% on a referral base so every client of mine is a part of my circle or becomes a part of my circle. My relationships are key, and I treat my clients’ transactions as if they were my own – to me business is personal,” Celeste explained. Celeste guides her clients through every step of the real estate process, helping them to achieve their goals and ensure the smoothest transaction. Whether you are buying, selling, or renting, you can be rest assured that Celeste will take the best care of you throughout the entire transition.

