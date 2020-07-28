Theragen Bio analyzes Korea’s largest COVID-19 patient and coronavirus genomic data

SEOUL, KOREA, Jul 28, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Theragen Bio is conducting joint research on developing a new coronavirus (COVID-19) genomic big data in collaboration with the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT), Kyungpook National University Hospital, and the Daegu Metropolitan Government.

The study will analyze the full genome of each patient and the SARS-CoV-2 virus using samples from approximately 1,000 COVID-19 patients in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do provence, the largest coronavirus genomic analysis to be conducted in Korea.

Through this study, Theragen hopes to identify the infection correlation between patient genome and the SARS-CoV-2 virus genome, and apply it to future vaccine development. Theragen identified the genetic correlation while establishing big data for SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

Based on its own Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Theragen’s ultra-sensitive Covid-19 RNA analysis system can decode over 30,000 full-legnth RNA sequences per virus. The SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates frequently, however the system can check RNA mutation, replication, and generation.

In addition, the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be traced back to understand the transmission mechanisms between humans and predict clinical patterns, identify high-risk groups, improve the efficiency of PCR-based diagnosis, and secure evidence for prevention and prevention strategies.

Hwang Tae-soon, the CEO of Theragen Bio, explains, “This research is the first attempt to analyze whether there are differences in infection susceptibility depending on the genetic predisposition of infected patients as well as mutations and the evolution of the virus. It will be applicable to various infectious diseases in the future, as well as clinical prediction and vaccine development.”

In April, Theragen Bio collaborated on research for a high-resolution genetic map of SARS-CoV-2, developed by Narry Kim, head of the RNA research group at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), Hyeshik Chang, a professor at the Department of Biological Sciences, Seoul National University, in collaboration with Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH) within Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC).

This study found the location of the coronavirus gene and RNA variations, to identify the transcriptome composition and the proliferation principles of the virus. In May, Theragen Bio traced the Seoul Itaewon cluster infections by sequencing the genomic materials and RNA transcriptomes and found that this SARS-CoV-2 variation originated in the U.S.

Theragen Bio, formerly the genome division of Theragen Etex (Kosdaq:066700), was spun off in March, 2020 to actively pursue customized pharmaceutical & new drug development and other projects featuring genomic technology. For further iniformation, please visit www.theragenbio.com.

Contact: Hyun Kim

Theragen Bio Co., Ltd.

Tel: +82-31-888-9313

Email: ngssales@theragenetex.com

Website: www.theragenbio.com

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com