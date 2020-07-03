NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Everyone needs someone in their lives to look up to, whether it’s to get inspiration or information from. While many can share their life stories and tell people how they succeeded, not everyone has the ability to carefully guide a student as a mentor can. Here are the top 10 mentors to follow in 2020:

1. Jimmy Dasaint

Award-winning book author, Jimmy Dasaint from Philadelphia, has written over 25 published novels. However, life has not always been a bed of roses for Jimmy. Yet he turned his life around after he came home from federal prison in 2010. Jimmy sets the perfect example that anybody can be a success, despite their circumstances.

Since then, Jimmy has worked with the biggest names in the industry. Currently, he is collaborating with his partners Vance Debose, Khan Jamall, and Carvin Haggins, on producing their Freeway Rick Ross reality series, Street Bo$$es, and other film projects in their hometown. His new feature film, The Karma Effect, is set to be released this year. Also, Jimmy’s new documentary, American Hustler, is currently available on Amazon Prime.

Jimmy’s best-selling book, Black Scarface, co-written with Rick Ross, sold over 100,000 copies independently. Jimmy is also involved with prison and gun reform and is bringing awareness to the high blood pressure epidemic in the black community.

Instagram: @jimmydasaint1

YouTube: Jimmy DaSaint

Website: www.dasaintentertainment.com

2. Nestor Castro

Nestor Castro is a successful e-commerce entrepreneur from Queens, New York. After his years of service from the military and the police force, Nestor took the discipline he had learned from his training and applied it into a different battleground. He took the leap of faith and became a full-time businessman who saw an opportunity in the e-commerce market.

Nestor created Dropship Tribe, a fully automated business where others can easily take part in. Through this platform, he wants to impact as many people as possible, especially during today’s pandemic. Nestor is currently adding some finishing touches into his mindset program. He plans on conducting one-on-one mentorship where he will teach other people habits and rituals that lead him to multiple, 6-figure financial sources.

“I love impact over profit. It makes me feel whole when I shift people’s perspectives and show them that nothing is impossible.”

Facebook: Dropship Tribe

Instagram: @gritiness_

Website: www.dropshiptribe.com

3. James W. Lamprey

James W. Lamprey has built quite a reputation in the cooking community. The engaging chef is the host of FunFoods, an online cooking show that has long been creating a buzz in the culinary world.

He has amassed a large number of followers with whom he shares fun and interesting recipes. As of today, he reaches an astonishing 1.7 million audience across different platforms. James Lamprey grew his TikTok account (@officialfunfoods) from 0 to 1 million followers in just 3 months!

Instagram: @funfoodsyt

Website: www.jameslamprey.com

Twitter: @FunFoodsyt

Facebook: FunFoods

4. David Roush

David Roush is a US Marine, philanthropist, martial artist, entrepreneur, author, speaker, and magician. After serving in the military, he studied aeronautics at Liberty University and started several companies: an online marketing firm, a real estate company, a landscape company, a bitcoin company, and the drone company Aerie Collective. He flew private jets all over the East Coast before becoming intrigued by drones. Now he focuses on creating a sustainable future for the world using clean tech.

David is the CEO/founder of Aerie Collective where they advocate for hydrogen and drone technology. He’s also an expert in business development, having situated himself as an authority in the tech world, and he’s an instructor for California’s largest drone school, Dronitek.

Website: www.AerieCollective.com

5. Chris Graffagnino

Chris Graffagnino is an entrepreneur, world traveler, and business influencer from New York City. Chris is successful in developing business on Wall Street and several global entrepreneurial ventures.

Chris is passionate about helping upcoming entrepreneurs turn their ideas into income-generating sources. Through his mentorship program, Settle4Success, Chris created a unique opportunity to collaborate with other entrepreneurs and share their business ideas. His mentorship culminates in working relationships while calculating risks to achieve success.

Chris is a former law-enforcement officer, combat veteran, and a purple heart recipient of the US Army. He has taken his experience in his training to help private businesses develop niche ideas in crisis management, such as security evacuation and repatriation services.

Instagram: @iamchrisgraff

Mentorship Website: Settle4Success

Website: www.iamchrisgraff.com

6. Ben Decker

World-renowned meditation teacher and best-selling author Benjamin W. Decker is the leading spiritual mentor to the stars; extremely well-networked with a closely-guarded laundry list of high-profile meditation clients including celebrities, executives, politicians, and even royalty. Mentorship sessions and programs with Decker cost a pretty penny (if you can squeeze in to his stacked schedule), costing upwards of $1,000/hour. Known as a “modern miracle-worker,” you won’t find new age “woo woo” in Decker’s arsenal. He works with a science-based, results-driven approach to cultivating revolutionary holistic change in his clients’ lives helping them improve their productivity at work, their creativity in problem-solving, keeping their cool under enormous pressure, shattering their goals, improving personal relationships, making a difference in society and their communities, and establishing a well-balanced life of fulfilling health and wealth.

Facebook: Benjamin W. Decker

Instagram: @benjaminwdecker

Twitter: @BenDecker

Website: www.bendeckermeditation.com

6. Kathy Murphy

Kathy Murphy is an energetic life coach, leading a movement called The Rising Tide. She is passionate about helping people create a more empowered life experience, by connecting them with who they really are, seeing how the mind works, and creating a new reality they never thought possible.. Through coaching, mentoring, online programs, and workshops she helps people to find their way, when they do not see a way. She helps people to rise out of circumstances and into a life they love. she has a contagious energy, and loves to help people move through fears, and into the power inside they have not yet seen. When people see how their life experience is created, they are able to shift every aspect of their life and connect with their joy in rhythm with life. Stress, worry, overwhelm are replaced with peace and calm. It is not hard work, because on the journey everyone discovers they already have everything they need inside. It was just lost in the noise of the world.

Facebook: Recreate Beyond Limits

Instagram: @wearerisingtides

Website: www.wearerisingtides.com

8. Tyler Parker

Tyler Parker is an American lifestyle, print and commercial model, and a rising entrepreneur. He was raised in Hammond, Louisiana. Tyler started his modeling career at the age of 20 when he got discovered by an agent. He has been passionate about modeling ever since. Tyler worked with ASOS, Siksilk, TargetTag, and Cricket Wireless.

Aside from his successful modeling career, Tyler is also a professional barber. Today, he is actively putting together an e-book that aims to inform aspiring models on how they can land big shows and other job offers. In this way, Tyler gets to satisfy his passion for helping others grow themselves, their careers, and their talents through empowerment.

Instagram: @iamtylerp_

9. Steven Ridzyowski

Steven Ridzyowski has dominated e-commerce and digital media buying platforms for over ten years. He is the founder of the Ecommerce Marketing Agency. He also mentored many young entrepreneurs to succeed at their online business and Ecommerce journey. His company specializes in Shopify store creations and marketing through multiple advertising platforms.

His agency does not merely rely on social media to address the needs of his clients like most agencies do. He and his team created a unique strategy to launch a brand or a business online. Steven has proven himself to be effective in helping traditional businesses make a transition into online retail as well.

Instagram @StevenRidzyowski

LinkedIn: Steven Ridzyowski

Website: www.ecommercemarketingagency.com

Facebook: Turnkey Ecom Stores

10. Dale Robinson

Mogul, mentor, and coach, Dale Robinson, is committed to transforming people’s lives, both physically and mentally. He lives by his core principle, “Don’t you dare let someone who has nothing to lose and no vision to build put a cap on how extraordinary you can be.”

Dale uses his life and transparency as primary tools to build his reputation and gain the trust of followers. He has actively created multiple avenues to encourage people to change within his community. A man of many enterprises, Dale is the owner of a fitness gym, nutrition club, and the author of, “Making of a Guru.” Where he helps others transform their bodies and minds. He also founded a non-profit foundation geared towards helping children who have been affected by parents who have been incarcerated.

Facebook: Dale Robinson

Instagram: @guru_fitnessllc

Twitter: @gurufitness15

Website: www.Dalerobinsonguru.com

