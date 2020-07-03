TRON Collaborates with MeconCash, Enabling Withdrawal at ATMs Across South Korea

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / This year, TRON and MeconCash are working together in bringing the cryptocurrency TRX and JST to over 13,000 ATMs in South Korea, providing users with cash withdrawals of Korean Won across the country. This way MeconCash ensures that users, including tourists who visit Korea will not have to go through the hassle of selling on an exchange and withdrawing fiat from the bank for urgent and small transactions in any place that does not accept peer-to-peer electronic cash directly.

The South Korean company “MeconCash” is a cryptocurrency platform used for payments, rewards and transactions of online and mobile services and is currently being integrated into a wide variety of services, including the biggest providers of ATMs, game applications, e-commerce and hospital payments at several major cosmetic clinics.

Both tourists and locals will be able to enjoy TRX and JST for health treatment payments, and eliminating the limitations imposed on the undeclared cash amount permitted to be carried during international travels. Correspondingly, lower associated fees than credit/debit cards, including transaction fees and double currency conversions, users will not have to worry about hefty middle fees anymore.

“We are honored to partner with the Tron Foundation in expanding the cryptocurrency sphere. Together, we will collaborate to make the world a better place and grow together.” MeconCash Chairman, Jae Do Cho.

According to Justin Sun “TRON is excited to start working together with MeconCash, the rise of crypto payment systems is already here and our mission is to help regular people to access this convenient and simple payment method in their everyday life”.

Tron is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch in May 2018, network independence in June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch in August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.

