VBI Vaccines Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Productive pre-submission meetings with FDA and EMA in May and July 2020 expected to enable filings of regulatory approval applications for Sci-B-Vac ® in the U.S., Europe, and Canada beginning Q4 2020

in the U.S., Europe, and Canada beginning Q4 2020 Pre-clinical data for VBI-2901, VBI’s coronavirus program, expected to enable selection of clinical candidate(s) in Q3 2020 and the manufacturing of clinical study material, expected in Q4 2020

Additional clinical data expected for VBI’s therapeutic hepatitis B program and therapeutic GBM program in the second half of 2020

$86 million cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments provides strong financial support for upcoming milestone-rich quarters

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VBIV–VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Jeff Baxter, President and CEO, commented: “The second quarter of 2020 was again a time of unprecedented disruption, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to have severe global public health, societal, and economic consequence. We have implemented and maintained measures required to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our employees, while also continuing to achieve milestones that we hope will enable VBI to contribute meaningfully to public health solutions. As a result of the commitment, dedication, and passion of the entire VBI team, the remainder of 2020 is expected to be a milestone-rich period across our pipeline. To support the ongoing advancement of VBI’s pipeline candidates, we strengthened our balance sheet over the last few months. With $86 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments, we continue to be well-positioned to capitalize on the growth and value-driving opportunities ahead.”

Recent Highlights and Upcoming Program Milestones

Financing

April 2020: $57.5 million gross proceeds raised in an underwritten public offering

May 2020: Up to $50 million debt financing facility secured with K2 HealthVentures (K2HV), a healthcare-focused specialty finance company

May 2020: Repaid $15.3 million of debt to Perceptive Credit Holdings L.P.

Sci-B-Vac: Tri-Antigenic Prophylactic HBV Vaccine

May and July 2020: Productive pre-BLA and pre-submission meetings held with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), respectively

Q4 2020: Submission of applications for regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada expected to begin

VBI-1901: Glioblastoma (GBM) Cancer Vaccine Immunotherapeutic Candidate

June 2020: Data presented at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting highlighting: Observation of a confirmed partial response in a patient treated with VBI-1901 + GM-CSF, with recurrent GBM tumor reduction of greater than 50% Evidenced by five out of the six tumor responses seen to-date, identification of a normal baseline CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio as a promising, potentially predictive biomarker strategy associated with tumor responses

Q4 2020: Initial immunologic and tumor response data expected from the Phase 2a VBI-1901 + AS01 B study arm

study arm Results observed to-date support further clinical development – exploring potential registrational study, expected to initiate in 2021

VBI-2901: Trivalent Prophylactic Pan-Coronavirus Candidate

As part of the collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), announced in March 2020, a series of three pre-clinical animal models began in Q2 to evaluate: Trivalent vaccine constructs targeting SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV vs. monovalent vaccine constructs targeting SARS-CoV-2 Multiple different adjuvants Pre-fusion vs. post-fusion spike proteins

Q3 2020: Pre-clinical data expected to enable selection of the optimal clinical vaccine candidate(s)

Q4 2020: Clinical study materials expected to be available

VBI-2601 (BRII-179): HBV Immunotherapeutic Candidate

H2 2020: Initial human proof-of-concept data expected from ongoing Phase 1b/2a study

Formation of Commercial Advisory Board

May 2020: To support the Company’s commercial strategy, VBI formed a Commercial Advisory Board consisting of leading experts in public health policy, epidemiology, and vaccine development, with members Damian Braga (Chair), Eddy A. Bresnitz, M.D., M.S.C.E., Michael D. Decker, M.D., M.P.H., and John D. Grabenstein, Ph.D., R.Ph.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: VBI ended the second quarter of 2020 with $86.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments compared to $44.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Short term investments consist of guaranteed income certificates held with Schedule 1 Canadian banks for maturity terms greater than 3 months, but less than one year from the date of acquisition.

VBI ended the second quarter of 2020 with $86.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments compared to $44.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Short term investments consist of guaranteed income certificates held with Schedule 1 Canadian banks for maturity terms greater than 3 months, but less than one year from the date of acquisition. Net Cash Used in Operating Activities: Net cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.5 million compared to the $26.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is the result of the completion of the Sci-B-Vac Phase 3 clinical studies, the first of which (PROTECT) was completed in June 2019, the second of which (CONSTANT) was completed in January 2020.

Net cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.5 million compared to the $26.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is the result of the completion of the Sci-B-Vac Phase 3 clinical studies, the first of which (PROTECT) was completed in June 2019, the second of which (CONSTANT) was completed in January 2020. Cash Used for Purchase of Property and Equipment: Cash used for the purchase of property and equipment was $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was due to the completion of the modernization and capacity increase of VBI’s manufacturing facility in Rehovot, Israel, which re-commenced operations in May 2019.

Cash used for the purchase of property and equipment was $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was due to the completion of the modernization and capacity increase of VBI’s manufacturing facility in Rehovot, Israel, which re-commenced operations in May 2019. Revenue: Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.2 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was due to a decrease in product revenue of Sci-B-Vac on a named-patient basis during the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was also related to a decrease in R&D services revenue for VBI-2601 following the initiation of the clinical study in November 2019 as part of the ongoing collaboration with the Brii Biosciences.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.2 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was due to a decrease in product revenue of Sci-B-Vac on a named-patient basis during the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was also related to a decrease in R&D services revenue for VBI-2601 following the initiation of the clinical study in November 2019 as part of the ongoing collaboration with the Brii Biosciences. Cost of Revenues: Cost of revenues was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2019. This slight decrease is due to lower costs related to R&D services revenue.

Cost of revenues was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2019. This slight decrease is due to lower costs related to R&D services revenue. Research and Development (R&D): R&D expenses were $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $7.4 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in R&D expenses is the result of the completion of the Sci-B-Vac Phase 3 studies and is offset by an increase in expenses due to the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901.

R&D expenses were $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $7.4 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in R&D expenses is the result of the completion of the Sci-B-Vac Phase 3 studies and is offset by an increase in expenses due to the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901. General and Administrative (G&A): G&A expenses were $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2019. The increase is a result of the increase in pre-commercialization activities for Sci-B-Vac.

G&A expenses were $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2019. The increase is a result of the increase in pre-commercialization activities for Sci-B-Vac. Net Loss: Net loss and net loss per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $9.5 million and $0.04, respectively, compared to a net loss of $13.2 million and a net loss per share of $0.13 for the second quarter of 2019.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with: (1) the only tri-antigenic hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac®, which is approved for use and commercially available in Israel and recently completed its Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada; and (2) an immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology enables development of eVLPs that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI’s lead eVLP programs include a vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate targeting glioblastoma (GBM), a prophylactic cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate, and a prophylactic pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In Thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,034 $ 44,213 Short-term investments 25,038 – Accounts receivable, net 22 201 Inventory, net 1,328 1,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,513 1,474 Total current assets 88,935 46,963 Property and equipment, net 9,679 10,195 Intangible assets, net 58,009 60,756 Goodwill 2,109 2,208 Other non-current assets 2,455 2,079 Total Assets 161,187 122,201 Liabilities and stockholder’s equity Accounts payable $ 2,392 $ 1,127 Other current liabilities 12,788 28,630 Total current liabilities 15,180 29,757 Total non-current liabilities 19,394 4,189 Total liabilities 34,574 33,946 Total stockholders’ equity 126,613 88,255 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 161,187 122,201

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 184 $ 640 $ 599 $ 1,000 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 2,060 2,354 4,637 3,342 Research and development 2,365 7,361 5,558 16,588 General and administrative 3,901 3,194 7,959 7,158 Total operating expenses 8,326 12,909 18,154 27,088 Loss from operations (8,142 ) (12,269 ) (17,555 ) (26,088 ) Interest income (expense), net (682 ) (566 ) (1,264 ) (1,046 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (689 ) (335 ) 948 (642 ) Loss before income taxes (9,513 ) (13,170 ) (17,871 ) (27,776 ) Income tax benefit – – – – Net Loss $ (9,513 ) $ (13,170 ) $ (17,871 ) $ (27,776 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted-average number of shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 216,862,183 97,678,645 197,575,964 97,580,679 Other comprehensive income (loss) – currency translation adjustments 2,969 1,746 (3,684 ) 3,473 Comprehensive Loss $ (6,544 ) $ (11,424 ) $ (21,555 ) $ (24,303 )

