vCita Launches Open CRM Platform to Support Small Business and Partner Innovation

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / CRM startup vcita announced an open platform strategy that will enable easy and rapid development on top of their cloud-based platform, which will both facilitate collaboration and accelerate innovation. vcita’s API-first approach will provide both customers and partners with self-service access to a wide range of features and enable seamless third-party integrations.

By decentralizing the platform, vcita is providing developers with a new level of openness that enables them to work more collaboratively and gives them the tools to boost the delivery of relevant services for SMBs, whilst minimizing resources and dependencies. Within today’s fast-paced, ever-changing digital world, where agility and time to market have become business-critical, the ability to innovate through flexible technology has become imperative. vcita’s open platform was specifically designed to support partners, clients, and third-party developers in creating unique, connected, and seamless cross-platform experiences for small businesses worldwide.

“We firmly believe that forming strategic alliances is the key to realising our mission to include SME owners in the global shift towards a more digital economy,” says CBDO, Adi Engel. “Building eco systems is in our genes, and with our robust platform, we are standing on the shoulders of giants. We are delighted to be able to extend these customisation and integration opportunities to our partners.”

In support of this strategic move, vcita has launched a new Developer Hub that will make it even easier to leverage vcita’s APIs by providing developers with up-to-date documentation, sample apps, and tutorials, that will guide them in building customized solutions for specific industries, markets, and geographies – fast and easy.

Professional service consultations and custom developments that help leverage the platform and available APIs are also part of the services vcita offers to ensure a seamless user experience that meets your business needs.

Contact our Professional Services team at bd@vcita.com to learn more about how you can benefit from our open platform, integrate it with your solutions, and use it in your organization.

About vcita

vcita helps SMEs and entrepreneurs build and manage a business they are proud of. vcita’s goal is to help businesses and remain competitive in a digital economy by delivering a unique combination of education on top of a dedicated business management platform that covers all the day-to-day needs, from one single app. vcita’s cloud-based solutions help solopreneurs and small teams manage their entire business, turning time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payment collection and marketing campaigns into simple, one-click operations. For more information, visit partners.vcita.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

