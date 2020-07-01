Webhose Data Powers IBM’s Watson Discovery News in a New Strategic Partnership

This new partnership will allow IBM clients to access Webhose’s immense repository of blogs, online discussions, and reviews crawled and indexed up-to-the-minute from a diversified number of sources. This is in addition to Webhose’s massive historical archived data which is updated regularly.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Webhose is excited to announce that it has moved forward in a strategic partnership with IBM’s Watson Discovery. Today, users of IBM Watson Discovery can use a pre-enriched data collection of news articles. The Watson Discovery news collection is ready to query from millions of news articles around the world. Users can extract insights from the news, including concepts, sentiment, relationships, and categories. It can also identify meta-information like the author of the post, the publication date, and any relevant keywords.



Webhose and IBM

This new partnership will allow IBM clients to access Webhose’s immense repository of blogs, online discussions, and reviews crawled and indexed up-to-the-minute from a diversified number of sources. This is in addition to Webhose’s massive historical archived data which is updated regularly.

The data Webhose delivers to IBM can then be used to gain insights from Watson Discovery, an AI search technology that retrieves specific answers to questions while analyzing trends and relationships hidden in enterprise data.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with IBM’s Watson Discovery,” said Ran Geva, Webhose CEO. “We’re delighted to power the data behind IBM’s Watson Discovery from our immense database of news articles, and we hope to soon extend the offering to an even larger number of sources which will help to power insights for a wide range of top global enterprises.”

“Our partnership with Webhose will allow us to leverage a robust set of data packages,” says Angel Montesdeoca, IBM Watson AI’s Product Manager. “In turn, customers can take full advantage of Watson Discovery’s rich NLP to customize their cognitive solution to their domain and industry.”

Webhose is a leading web data provider with reputable mid and enterprise-size customers in social media, web monitoring, and cyber industries. The strategic partnership demonstrates IBM’s trust in Webhose as a leading force in web data for enterprise and that it will only strengthen its presence in the AI, search, and cyber industries in the future.

IBM Watson Discovery

Watson Discovery is an award-winning enterprise search and AI search technology that breaks open data silos and retrieves specific answers to your questions while analyzing trends and relationships buried in enterprise data. Watson Discovery applies the latest breakthroughs in machine learning, including natural language processing capabilities, and is easily trained on the language of your domain. Watson Discovery can be deployed on any cloud or on-premises environment.

Webhose

Webhose is the leading data collection provider turning unstructured web content into machine-readable data feeds. It delivers comprehensive, up-to-the-minute coverage of the open, deep, and dark web. Webhose API is utilized for cybersecurity, financial analysis, market research, web monitoring, AI and machine learning.

