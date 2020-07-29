With Tax Season Complete, Avii Takes Audit to the Next Level with New Intelligent Auditing Software in Avii Workspace

– Avii Announces Further Enhancements to Audit Procedures in the Avii Workspace Unified Platform for Tax, Audit and Advisory –

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountingPracticeManagement–As Audit and Advisory reign supreme as a critical need and differentiator for accounting practices, Avii™(www.avii.com), a leading practice management platform for tax, audit, advisory, is bringing additional advanced functionality forward in Avii Audit Procedures in the current 2.0 version of Avii Workspace™.

Avii’s Audit Procedures is the outgrowth of 20 years’ experience in custom development of cutting-edge audit functionality for clients in the Big 4 to cover critical functions in state and federal agencies.

“Avii Audit Procedures answers the consistent and growing need for accounting firms of all sizes to meet their needs to document required audit processes, monitor usage and ensure compliance,” said Lyle Ball, Avii Cofounder and CEO.

Avii’s intelligent auditing software brings clarity and process to specialized aspects of auditing as follows:

Provides teams a way to track established procedures by audit type

Helps to train new members

Establishes a consistent flow and response so clients know what to expect

Tracks completed steps for continual status

In all, the Audit Procedures tool is the specialized auditing software that actually helps accountants assess risks and provide meaningful assessments to their clients. From audits surrounding bookkeeping to the financial statements and analysis that meets compliance needs and helps to inform the accurate and successful outcomes of M&A and funding events, the new functionality in this software is a critical key.

About Avii

Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management software solutions that combines best-in-class automation for all accounting with open compatibility for familiar products such as Box, OneDrive, XCM and Microsoft Office 365. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS Hub™, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success.

Avii Consulting Services are able to accomplish Fast Start Implementations for all users from single accountants to the Big 4. Unlike industry implementations that may take 6-8 weeks, Avii can make the benefits of Avii Workspace available immediately by breaking up deployment and segmenting data, requiring just 1-2 days per team, rather than pausing firm wide to re-sync the entire organization. Avii provides accounting firms, software developers and VARs an Avii API and custom app development services.

Avii, Avii Workspace, the Avii logo and SaaS Hub are copyrighted as the exclusive intellectual property of Avii.

