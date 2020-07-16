‘Zooming with LD’ to Feature 10 Distinct Companies July 20th-31st

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / LD Micro today announced that it will be hosting ten companies over the final two weeks of July, with a group presentation in the morning, followed by private investor meetings throughout the day.

“Let’s be real. COVID has hampered everything on the physical conference side, unless you are an N95 mask manufacturer, stated Chris Lahiji, president of LD Micro. He continued, “with that being said, we are not letting it get in the way of what we do best; connecting analysts and investors to micro-cap companies. The level of demand that we are seeing on both sides is remarkable. The LD Micro platform is suited for all mediums, including ‘zooming,’ because of the size, scope, and influence of our large community. This will be a solid ramp-up to our LD 500 in September, and we can’t wait to begin.”

To register for presentations, click the company name below:

7/20 8am PT Kindred Bio (KIN)

7/21 8am PT electroCore (ECOR)

7/22 8am PT Aspen Group(ASPU)

7/23 8am PT Nephros (NEPH)

7/24 9am PT Recruiter.com Group (RCRT)

7/27 8am PT BioSig Technologies(BSGM)

7/28 8am PT ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX)

7/29 8am PT Exro Tech (EXROF)

7/30 8am PT VolitionRx(VNRX)

7/31 8am PT Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those with any questions, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

