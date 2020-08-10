10ZiG® Technology Sets Record-Breaking Number of Customers for Remote Support Feature During Global Pandemic

10ZiG recreates the in-office experience at home or any remote location in record numbers with diversified Thin & Zero Client Endpoints and The 10ZiG Manager™ Software with Cloud capabilities.

LEICESTER, UK – 10ZiG Technology has been a virtual desktop remote-working solution for years, but the number of customers and organizations requesting this kind of support feature has exploded during the global pandemic. The quality and functionality of in-office setup for employees who have been sent home to work has never been more relied upon when it comes to virtual desktop connections and management. With diversified 10ZiG cutting-edge Thin & Zero Client endpoints stocked and ready, The 10ZiG Manager Software with Cloud capabilities, and not having to close its doors for even one day, the Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG Technology to assist its customers has kept organizations up-and-running as usual in a very unusual time.

Customers are turning to 10ZiG even more for powerful, reliable, and affordable Thin & Zero Clients for remote-working environments. 10ZiG endpoints are customized to provide the best performance in virtual desktop and server-based applications & desktops to fit hosted and Cloud environments. The 10ZiG Manager Software is an in-demand part of remote-working as the 10ZiG free enterprise centralized management tool, whether premise or Cloud-based. At no-cost or license limitation, it successfully and easily manages 10ZiG Clients, both Linux and Windows, in-office or remote locations.

Key factors to quality 10ZiG remote-working, as well as these record customer numbers, are The 10ZiG Manager’s Cloud Connector and Cloud Agent. The Cloud Connector provides configuring and managing of 10ZiG Clients through its bi-directional SSL tunnel communication between the Clients and The 10ZiG Manager. It also proxies connection securely between web browsers using the Web Console for communication to The 10ZiG Manager. The Cloud Agent is available on both 10ZiG Linux & Windows Clients and is used to connect to the Cloud Connector both locally and remotely, in both cases connecting via the bidirectional SSL tunnel. For 10ZiG Linux Clients, the Cloud Agent is native in firmware and for 10ZiG Windows Clients, this feature was fast-tracked and debuted in the 2.1.0 XTC Cloud Agent update, in line with the unprecedented demand for remote management from customers.

###

About 10ZiG

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure. They provide leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft, etc., environments, in addition to the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the free 10ZiG Manager™ software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses, gives them their cutting edge.

Contact Us

To learn more about cutting-edge VDI technology from 10ZiG, or to arrange for a free Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below.

Corporate Headquarters, US

10ZiG Technology Inc.

23309 N. 17th Drive #100

Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA

P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com

EMEA Headquarters

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

7 Highcliffe Road

Leicester LE5 1TY, UK

P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

Contact: Tom Dodds

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

www.10ZiG.com

+44 (0) 116 214 8650

Source: RealWire