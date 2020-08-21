159 Dorsey Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in 2021 The Best Lawyers in America, Lawyers of the Year and Ones to Watch
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. – (August 20, 2020) – International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 159 lawyers from all 13 of the Firm’s U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2021 (Woodward White, Inc.). In addition, 12 of those lawyers, from the Firm’s Anchorage, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle offices, were recognized as Best Lawyers® 2021 Lawyers of the Year.
New for 2021, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognized 24 Dorsey attorneys. This award recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. Like traditional Best Lawyers awards, a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is based entirely on peer review.
Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers recognized as 2021 Lawyers of the Year, 2021 Ones to Watch and 2021 Best Lawyers, the areas of practice in which they are named, the first year they were listed in Best Lawyers and their office location.
Best Lawyers 2021 Lawyers of the Year:
-
Michael J. Ahern
Minneapolis–Administrative/ Regulatory Law
-
Christopher J. Barry
Seattle–Securities/Capital Markets Law
-
Brett L. Foster
Salt Lake City–Litigation-Patent
-
Cristina Kuhn
Des Moines–Public Finance Law
-
Bridget A. Logstrom Koci
Minneapolis–Trusts and Estates
-
Edwin N. McIntosh
Des Moines–Health Care Law
-
Milo Steven Marsden
Salt Lake City–Litigation-Securities
-
Melissa Raphan
Minneapolis–Employment Law-Management
-
Jay L. Swanson
Minneapolis–Corporate Compliance Law
-
Gregory S. Tamkin
Denver–Litigation-Patent
-
Claire H. Topp
Minneapolis–Nonprofit/Charities Law
-
Joan M. Travostino
Anchorage–Municipal Law
2021 Ones to Watch:
-
Paul K. Beck (2021)
Minneapolis–Administrative/ Regulatory Law
-
Sahr A.M. Brima (2021)
Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation
-
Siena Moberly Caruso (2021)
Anchorage–Commercial Litigation
-
TaraLynn A. Casperson (2021)
Seattle–Trusts and Estates
-
Jennifer R. Colich (2021)
Minneapolis–Trusts and Estates
-
Erin Conti (2021)
Minneapolis–Banking and Finance Law
Commercial Litigation
-
Manuel A. Cornell (2021)
Des Moines–Appellate Practice
Commercial Litigation
-
Evan Everist (2021)
Minneapolis–Intellectual Property Law
-
Wendy M. Feng (2021)
Seattle–Banking and Finance Law
Commercial Litigation
-
Anna K. B. Finstrom (2021)
Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation
-
Roxanna V. Gonzalez (2021)
Commercial Litigation
-
Madeline D. Hepler (2021)
Seattle–Commercial Litigation
Litigation-Patent
-
Jasmine Hui (2021)
Seattle–Labor and Employment Law-Management
-
Andrew T. James (2021)
Minneapolis–Litigation-Labor and Employment
-
Shane Kanady (2021)
Anchorage–Appellate Practice
Corporate Law
-
Robert J.M. Lee (2021)
Seattle–Litigation – Intellectual Property
-
Brian E. Mason (2021)
Dallas–Commercial Litigation
-
Michael Sly (2021)
Minneapolis–Banking and Finance Law
-
Nicole H. Strydom (2021)
Minneapolis–Mergers and Acquisitions Law
-
Mathew Teagarden (2021)
Seattle–Trusts and Estates
-
Tiana Towns (2021)
Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation
-
Samuel J. Tunheim (2021)
Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation
-
Ashley M. Walker (2021)
Salt Lake City–Commercial Litigation
-
Stephen Weingold (2021)
Denver–Commercial Litigation
The Best Lawyers in America 2021:
ANCHORAGE, AK
-
Louisiana W. Cutler (2007)
Employment Law – Individuals
Employment Law–Management
Land Use and Zoning Law
Litigation–Labor and Employment
Municipal Law
-
Michael R. Mills (2003)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
-
Joan M. Travostino (2007)
Corporate Law
Land Use and Zoning Law
Municipal Law
Real Estate Law
COSTA MESA, CA
-
Juan C. Basombrio (2007)
Litigation–Antitrust
-
Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007)
Employment Law–Management
Labor Law–Management
-
Dennis Wong (2011)
Banking & Finance Law
DALLAS, TX
-
G. Michael Gruber (2011)
Commercial Litigation
-
Robert B. Hale (2008)
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
-
Jay J. Madrid (2003)
Commercial Litigation
International Arbitration–Commercial
Mediation
-
Larry A. Makel (2007)
Finance Law
-
Jamie G. Whatley (2021)
Banking and Finance Law
DENVER, CO
-
Charlene Krogh (2021)
Trademark Law
-
Lee R. Osman (2007)
Litigation–Intellectual Property
Litigation–Patent
Patent Law
Technology Law
-
Lisa A. Osman (2016)
Trademark Law
-
Kenneth G. Sam (2013)
Securities/Capital Markets Law
-
Gregory S. Tamkin (2017)
Litigation–Intellectual Property
Litigation–Patent
- Paul G. Thompson (2014) Corporate Law
DES MOINES, IA
-
Rebecca A. Brommel (2020)
Litigation – Health Care
-
Catherine C. Cownie (2016)
Health Care Law
-
John P. Danos (2019)
Economic Development Law
Public Finance Law
-
David D. Grossklaus (2005)
Public Finance Law
-
Robert E. Josten (2003)
Public Finance Law
-
Cristina Kuhn (2013)
Public Finance Law
-
Edwin N. McIntosh (2007)
Health Care Law
-
William J. Miller (2016)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation–Labor & Employment
-
Alissa Smith (2015)
Health Care Law
-
David A. Tank (2007)
Commercial Litigation
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
-
Jonathan B. Abram (2007)
Securities/Capital Markets Law
-
Michael J. Ahern (2010)
Administrative/Regulatory Law
Government Relations Practice
-
Timothy B. Arends (2013)
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
-
William J. Berens (1993)
Litigation–Trusts & Estates
Trusts & Estates
-
Rebecca J. Bernhard (2019)
Employment Law–Management
-
Shannon Bjorklund (2021)
Litigation – Intellectual Property
-
B. Andrew Brown (2007)
Litigation–Environmental
-
Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010)
Copyright Law
Trademark Law
-
Robert E. Cattanach (2008)
Litigation–Environmental
-
Monica Clark (2020)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
-
Dan Colton (2018)
Mining Law
-
Clint Conner (2020)
Litigation – Intellectual Property
-
Ross D’Emanuele (2017)
Health Care Law
-
Skip Durocher (2013)
Commercial Litigation
Native American Law
-
L. Joseph Genereux (2007)
Banking & Finance Law
-
Michelle S. Grant (2020)
Litigation – Securities
-
Mark E. Hamel (1995)
Real Estate Law
-
Peter L. Harris (2020)
Banking and Finance Law
-
Paul W. Heiring (2016)
Litigation–ERISA
-
Stuart R. Hemphill (2016)
Litigation–Intellectual Property
-
Robert Hensley (2021) (Robert is primarily resident in Dorsey’s Denver office)
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
-
Nathan E. Honson (2013)
Tax Law
-
J David Jackson (2016)
Commercial–Litigation
-
Mark R. Kaster (2010)
Administrative/Regulatory Law
-
Thomas O. Kelly III (2019)
Banking and Finance Law
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
-
Jocelyn Knoll (2016)
Construction Law
Litigation–Construction
-
Bridget A. Logstrom Koci (2008)
Litigation–Trusts & Estates
Trusts & Estates
-
Peter M. Lancaster (2011)
Litigation–Intellectual Property
Litigation–Patent
-
Jim Langdon (2021)
Commercial Litigation
-
Thaddeus R. Lightfoot (2007)
Environmental Law
Litigation–Environmental
-
Jay R. Lindgren (2006)
Land Use & Zoning Law
Public Finance Law
-
Michael A. Lindsay (2008)
Litigation–Antitrust
-
Stephen P. Lucke (2010)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation–ERISA
-
Edward B. Magarian (2011)
Litigation–Antitrust
-
JoLynn M. Markison (2021)
Litigation – Labor and Employment
-
John Marsalek (2021)
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
-
John Marti (2020)
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
-
David Meyer (2018)
Real Estate Law
-
Ryan E. Mick (2018)
Employment Law–Management
Litigation–Labor & Employment
-
Marcus A. Mollison (2019)
Real Estate Law
-
Peter Nelson (2017)
Banking & Finance Law
-
Steven C. Nelson (2013)
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
-
Barry Newman (2018)
Trusts & Estates
-
Robert J. Olson (2013)
Construction Law
Real Estate Law
-
Betsy Sanders Parker (2021)
Banking and Finance Law
-
Katina M. Peterson (2020)
Tax Law
-
Neal N. Peterson (2017)
Health Care Law
-
Michael K. Pignato (2021)
Banking and Finance Law
-
Michael J. Radmer (2007)
Mutual Funds Law
-
F. Matthew Ralph (2020)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Antitrust
-
Melissa Raphan (2009)
Employment Law–Management
Litigation–Labor & Employment
-
Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006)
Corporate Compliance Law
Corporate Governance Law
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
-
Eric A. O. Ruzicka (2016)
Construction Law
Litigation–Construction
-
Kim A. Severson (2021)
Tax Law
-
Eric R. Sherman (2021)
Commercial Litigation
-
Zeviel Simpser (2021)
Energy Regulatory Law
Utilities Law
-
William Stoeri (2019)
Medical Malpractice Law–Defendants
-
Mary J. Streitz (2012)
Native American Law
Tax Law
-
Jay L. Swanson (2007)
Corporate Compliance Law
Corporate Governance Law
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
-
Michele J. Thurnblom (2021)
Real Estate Law
-
Thomas W. Tinkham (1989)
Commercial Litigation
-
Claire H. Topp (2019)
Nonprofit/Charities Law
-
Gary L. Tygesson (2007)
Securities/Capital Markets Law
-
Alyson Van Dyk (2021)
Real Estate Law
-
Steven J. Wells (2012)
Commercial Litigation
Franchise Law
-
Bradley F. Williams (2021)
Real Estate Law
-
Sarah Zach (2021)
Real Estate Law
-
RJ Zayed (2015)
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Litigation–Intellectual Property
MISSOULA, MT
-
Stephen Bell (2020)
Commercial Litigation
-
Dan Semmens (2021)
Public Finance Law
NEW YORK, NY
-
Nick Akerman (2019)
Privacy and Data Security Law
-
Joshua Colangelo-Bryan (2019)
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
-
Sandra Edelman (2007)
Litigation–Intellectual Property
Litigation–Patent
-
Bruce R. Ewing (2005)
Trademark Law
-
Jonathan M. Herman (2012)
Commercial Litigation
Litigation–Trusts & Estates
-
Richard H. Silberberg (2007)
Arbitration
Mediation
PALO ALTO, CA
-
Stephen T. O’Neill (2018)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
-
Alan W. Bell (2010)
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
-
Bryon J. Benevento (2006)
Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants
Product Liability Litigation–Defendants
-
Brett L. Foster (2013)
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
Trade Secrets Law
Trademark Law
-
L. Grant Foster (2013)
Copyright Law
Patent Law
Trademark Law
-
Megan Houdeshel (2017)
Environmental Law
Litigation – Environmental
-
Bradley B. Jensen (2014)
Patent Law
Trademark Law
-
Milo Steven Marsden (2010)
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Commercial Litigation
Litigation–Securities
-
David Marx (2014)
Corporate Law
-
Mark A. Miller (2015)
Litigation–Intellectual Property
Litigation – Patent
Patent Law
Trade Secrets Law
Trademark Law
-
Aaron Murdock (2019)
Corporate Law
-
Wells Parker (2021)
Energy Regulatory Law
Environmental Law
-
Bryan G. Pratt (2020)
Patent Law
-
William B. Prince (2006)
Natural Resources Law
Oil & Gas Law
-
Marcus Simon (2020)
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Patent Law
-
Layne T. Smith (2021)
Corporate Law
-
Nolan S. Taylor (2006)
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
Securities/Capital Markets Law
Venture Capital Law
-
Steven T. Waterman (2006)
Litigation–Bankruptcy
-
Matthew G. Wells (2008)
Corporate Law
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Venture Capital Law
SEATTLE, WA
-
Nathan Alexander (2021)
Commercial Litigation
-
Christopher J. Barry (2009)
Corporate Law
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
Securities/Capital Markets Law
-
Michael W. Droke (2007)
Employment Law–Management
Labor Law–Management
Litigation – Labor and Employment
-
Kimton N. Eng (2011)
Patent Law
-
Aaron Goldstein (2018)
Employment Law–Management
-
John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012)
Tax Law
-
Walter Q. Impert (2018)
Trusts & Estates
-
J. Michael Keyes (2013)
Commercial Litigation
Copyright Law
Litigation–Intellectual Property
Litigation–Patent
Patent Law
Trademark Law
-
Paul T. Meiklejohn (2021)
Litigation – Patent
-
Marianne O’Bara (2007)
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
-
Jennifer Lane Spaith (2021)
Patent Law
WASHINGTON, DC
-
Thomas O. Gorman (2010)
Litigation–Securities
Securities Regulation
WILMINGTON, DE
-
Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and more than 13 million evaluations were received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
The lawyers listed in Best Lawyers do not decide in which legal specialties they are listed. They are included in specialties as a result of the votes they receive from their peers. The specialties listed are based on information from a variety of sources. For more information, visit the Best Lawyers website.
