159 Dorsey Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in 2021 The Best Lawyers in America, Lawyers of the Year and Ones to Watch

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. – (August 20, 2020) – International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 159 lawyers from all 13 of the Firm’s U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2021 (Woodward White, Inc.). In addition, 12 of those lawyers, from the Firm’s Anchorage, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle offices, were recognized as Best Lawyers® 2021 Lawyers of the Year.


New for 2021, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognized 24 Dorsey attorneys. This award recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. Like traditional Best Lawyers awards, a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is based entirely on peer review.

Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers recognized as 2021 Lawyers of the Year, 2021 Ones to Watch and 2021 Best Lawyers, the areas of practice in which they are named, the first year they were listed in Best Lawyers and their office location.

Best Lawyers 2021 Lawyers of the Year:

  • Michael J. Ahern
    Minneapolis–Administrative/ Regulatory Law
  • Christopher J. Barry

    Seattle–Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Brett L. Foster
    Salt Lake City–Litigation-Patent
  • Cristina Kuhn
    Des Moines–Public Finance Law
  • Bridget A. Logstrom Koci

    Minneapolis–Trusts and Estates
  • Edwin N. McIntosh
    Des Moines–Health Care Law
  • Milo Steven Marsden

    Salt Lake City–Litigation-Securities
  • Melissa Raphan
    Minneapolis–Employment Law-Management
  • Jay L. Swanson
    Minneapolis–Corporate Compliance Law
  • Gregory S. Tamkin
    Denver–Litigation-Patent
  • Claire H. Topp
    Minneapolis–Nonprofit/Charities Law
  • Joan M. Travostino
    Anchorage–Municipal Law

2021 Ones to Watch:

  • Paul K. Beck (2021)

    Minneapolis–Administrative/ Regulatory Law
  • Sahr A.M. Brima (2021)

    Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation
  • Siena Moberly Caruso (2021)

    Anchorage–Commercial Litigation
  • TaraLynn A. Casperson (2021)

    Seattle–Trusts and Estates
  • Jennifer R. Colich (2021)

    Minneapolis–Trusts and Estates
  • Erin Conti (2021)

    Minneapolis–Banking and Finance Law

    Commercial Litigation
  • Manuel A. Cornell (2021)

    Des Moines–Appellate Practice

    Commercial Litigation
  • Evan Everist (2021)

    Minneapolis–Intellectual Property Law
  • Wendy M. Feng (2021)

    Seattle–Banking and Finance Law

    Commercial Litigation
  • Anna K. B. Finstrom (2021)

    Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation
  • Roxanna V. Gonzalez (2021)

    Commercial Litigation
  • Madeline D. Hepler (2021)

    Seattle–Commercial Litigation

    Litigation-Patent
  • Jasmine Hui (2021)

    Seattle–Labor and Employment Law-Management
  • Andrew T. James (2021)

    Minneapolis–Litigation-Labor and Employment
  • Shane Kanady (2021)

    Anchorage–Appellate Practice

    Corporate Law
  • Robert J.M. Lee (2021)

    Seattle–Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • Brian E. Mason (2021)

    Dallas–Commercial Litigation
  • Michael Sly (2021)

    Minneapolis–Banking and Finance Law
  • Nicole H. Strydom (2021)

    Minneapolis–Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Mathew Teagarden (2021)

    Seattle–Trusts and Estates
  • Tiana Towns (2021)

    Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation
  • Samuel J. Tunheim (2021)

    Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation
  • Ashley M. Walker (2021)

    Salt Lake City–Commercial Litigation
  • Stephen Weingold (2021)

    Denver–Commercial Litigation

The Best Lawyers in America 2021:

ANCHORAGE, AK

  • Louisiana W. Cutler (2007)

    Employment Law – Individuals

    Employment Law–Management

    Land Use and Zoning Law

    Litigation–Labor and Employment

    Municipal Law
  • Michael R. Mills (2003)

    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Joan M. Travostino (2007)
    Corporate Law

    Land Use and Zoning Law

    Municipal Law

    Real Estate Law

COSTA MESA, CA

  • Juan C. Basombrio (2007)

    Litigation–Antitrust
  • Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007)

    Employment Law–Management

    Labor Law–Management
  • Dennis Wong (2011)

    Banking & Finance Law

DALLAS, TX

  • G. Michael Gruber (2011)

    Commercial Litigation
  • Robert B. Hale (2008)

    Corporate Law

    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Jay J. Madrid (2003)

    Commercial Litigation

    International Arbitration–Commercial

    Mediation
  • Larry A. Makel (2007)

    Finance Law
  • Jamie G. Whatley (2021)

    Banking and Finance Law

DENVER, CO

  • Charlene Krogh (2021)

    Trademark Law
  • Lee R. Osman (2007)

    Litigation–Intellectual Property

    Litigation–Patent

    Patent Law

    Technology Law
  • Lisa A. Osman (2016)

    Trademark Law
  • Kenneth G. Sam (2013)

    Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Gregory S. Tamkin (2017)

    Litigation–Intellectual Property

    Litigation–Patent
  • Paul G. Thompson (2014) Corporate Law

DES MOINES, IA

  • Rebecca A. Brommel (2020)

    Litigation – Health Care
  • Catherine C. Cownie (2016)

    Health Care Law
  • John P. Danos (2019)

    Economic Development Law

    Public Finance Law
  • David D. Grossklaus (2005)

    Public Finance Law
  • Robert E. Josten (2003)

    Public Finance Law
  • Cristina Kuhn (2013)

    Public Finance Law
  • Edwin N. McIntosh (2007)

    Health Care Law
  • William J. Miller (2016)

    Commercial Litigation

    Litigation–Labor & Employment
  • Alissa Smith (2015)
    Health Care Law
  • David A. Tank (2007)

    Commercial Litigation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

  • Jonathan B. Abram (2007)

    Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Michael J. Ahern (2010)

    Administrative/Regulatory Law

    Government Relations Practice
  • Timothy B. Arends (2013)

    Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • William J. Berens (1993)

    Litigation–Trusts & Estates

    Trusts & Estates
  • Rebecca J. Bernhard (2019)
    Employment Law–Management
  • Shannon Bjorklund (2021)
    Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • B. Andrew Brown (2007)

    Litigation–Environmental
  • Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010)

    Copyright Law

    Trademark Law
  • Robert E. Cattanach (2008)

    Litigation–Environmental
  • Monica Clark (2020)
    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Dan Colton (2018)

    Mining Law
  • Clint Conner (2020)

    Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • Ross D’Emanuele (2017)
    Health Care Law
  • Skip Durocher (2013)

    Commercial Litigation

    Native American Law
  • L. Joseph Genereux (2007)

    Banking & Finance Law
  • Michelle S. Grant (2020)
    Litigation – Securities
  • Mark E. Hamel (1995)

    Real Estate Law
  • Peter L. Harris (2020)

    Banking and Finance Law
  • Paul W. Heiring (2016)

    Litigation–ERISA
  • Stuart R. Hemphill (2016)

    Litigation–Intellectual Property
  • Robert Hensley (2021) (Robert is primarily resident in Dorsey’s Denver office)

    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Nathan E. Honson (2013)

    Tax Law
  • J David Jackson (2016)

    Commercial–Litigation
  • Mark R. Kaster (2010)

    Administrative/Regulatory Law
  • Thomas O. Kelly III (2019)

    Banking and Finance Law

    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Jocelyn Knoll (2016)

    Construction Law

    Litigation–Construction
  • Bridget A. Logstrom Koci (2008)

    Litigation–Trusts & Estates

    Trusts & Estates
  • Peter M. Lancaster (2011)

    Litigation–Intellectual Property

    Litigation–Patent
  • Jim Langdon (2021)

    Commercial Litigation
  • Thaddeus R. Lightfoot (2007)

    Environmental Law

    Litigation–Environmental
  • Jay R. Lindgren (2006)

    Land Use & Zoning Law

    Public Finance Law
  • Michael A. Lindsay (2008)

    Litigation–Antitrust
  • Stephen P. Lucke (2010)

    Commercial Litigation

    Litigation–ERISA
  • Edward B. Magarian (2011)

    Litigation–Antitrust
  • JoLynn M. Markison (2021)

    Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • John Marsalek (2021)

    Corporate Law

    Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • John Marti (2020)
    Criminal Defense: White-Collar
  • David Meyer (2018)

    Real Estate Law
  • Ryan E. Mick (2018)

    Employment Law–Management

    Litigation–Labor & Employment
  • Marcus A. Mollison (2019)
    Real Estate Law
  • Peter Nelson (2017)

    Banking & Finance Law
  • Steven C. Nelson (2013)

    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Barry Newman (2018)

    Trusts & Estates
  • Robert J. Olson (2013)

    Construction Law

    Real Estate Law
  • Betsy Sanders Parker (2021)

    Banking and Finance Law
  • Katina M. Peterson (2020)
    Tax Law
  • Neal N. Peterson (2017)

    Health Care Law
  • Michael K. Pignato (2021)

    Banking and Finance Law
  • Michael J. Radmer (2007)

    Mutual Funds Law
  • F. Matthew Ralph (2020)

    Commercial Litigation

    Litigation – Antitrust
  • Melissa Raphan (2009)

    Employment Law–Management

    Litigation–Labor & Employment
  • Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006)

    Corporate Compliance Law

    Corporate Governance Law

    Corporate Law

    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Eric A. O. Ruzicka (2016)

    Construction Law

    Litigation–Construction
  • Kim A. Severson (2021)

    Tax Law
  • Eric R. Sherman (2021)

    Commercial Litigation
  • Zeviel Simpser (2021)

    Energy Regulatory Law

    Utilities Law
  • William Stoeri (2019)
    Medical Malpractice Law–Defendants
  • Mary J. Streitz (2012)

    Native American Law

    Tax Law
  • Jay L. Swanson (2007)

    Corporate Compliance Law

    Corporate Governance Law

    Corporate Law

    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Michele J. Thurnblom (2021)

    Real Estate Law
  • Thomas W. Tinkham (1989)

    Commercial Litigation
  • Claire H. Topp (2019)

    Nonprofit/Charities Law
  • Gary L. Tygesson (2007)
    Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Alyson Van Dyk (2021)

    Real Estate Law
  • Steven J. Wells (2012)

    Commercial Litigation

    Franchise Law
  • Bradley F. Williams (2021)

    Real Estate Law
  • Sarah Zach (2021)

    Real Estate Law
  • RJ Zayed (2015)

    Criminal Defense: White-Collar

    Litigation–Intellectual Property

MISSOULA, MT

  • Stephen Bell (2020)

    Commercial Litigation
  • Dan Semmens (2021)

    Public Finance Law

NEW YORK, NY

  • Nick Akerman (2019)

    Privacy and Data Security Law
  • Joshua Colangelo-Bryan (2019)

    Criminal Defense: White-Collar
  • Sandra Edelman (2007)

    Litigation–Intellectual Property

    Litigation–Patent
  • Bruce R. Ewing (2005)

    Trademark Law
  • Jonathan M. Herman (2012)

    Commercial Litigation

    Litigation–Trusts & Estates
  • Richard H. Silberberg (2007)

    Arbitration

    Mediation

PALO ALTO, CA

  • Stephen T. O’Neill (2018)

    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

  • Alan W. Bell (2010)

    Corporate Law

    Mergers & Acquisitions Law
  • Bryon J. Benevento (2006)

    Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants

    Product Liability Litigation–Defendants
  • Brett L. Foster (2013)
    Litigation – Intellectual Property
    Litigation – Patent

    Trade Secrets Law
    Trademark Law
  • L. Grant Foster (2013)

    Copyright Law
    Patent Law
    Trademark Law
  • Megan Houdeshel (2017)

    Environmental Law
    Litigation – Environmental
  • Bradley B. Jensen (2014)

    Patent Law

    Trademark Law
  • Milo Steven Marsden (2010)

    Bet-the-Company Litigation

    Commercial Litigation

    Litigation–Securities
  • David Marx (2014)

    Corporate Law
  • Mark A. Miller (2015)

    Litigation–Intellectual Property

    Litigation – Patent

    Patent Law

    Trade Secrets Law

    Trademark Law
  • Aaron Murdock (2019)

    Corporate Law
  • Wells Parker (2021)

    Energy Regulatory Law

    Environmental Law
  • Bryan G. Pratt (2020)

    Patent Law
  • William B. Prince (2006)

    Natural Resources Law

    Oil & Gas Law
  • Marcus Simon (2020)
    Litigation – Intellectual Property

    Patent Law
  • Layne T. Smith (2021)

    Corporate Law
  • Nolan S. Taylor (2006)

    Corporate Law

    Mergers & Acquisitions Law

    Securities/Capital Markets Law

    Venture Capital Law
  • Steven T. Waterman (2006)

    Litigation–Bankruptcy
  • Matthew G. Wells (2008)

    Corporate Law

    Mergers and Acquisitions Law

    Venture Capital Law

SEATTLE, WA

  • Nathan Alexander (2021)

    Commercial Litigation
  • Christopher J. Barry (2009)

    Corporate Law

    Mergers & Acquisitions Law

    Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Michael W. Droke (2007)

    Employment Law–Management

    Labor Law–Management

    Litigation – Labor and Employment
  • Kimton N. Eng (2011)

    Patent Law
  • Aaron Goldstein (2018)

    Employment Law–Management
  • John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012)

    Tax Law
  • Walter Q. Impert (2018)

    Trusts & Estates
  • J. Michael Keyes (2013)

    Commercial Litigation

    Copyright Law

    Litigation–Intellectual Property

    Litigation–Patent

    Patent Law

    Trademark Law
  • Paul T. Meiklejohn (2021)

    Litigation – Patent
  • Marianne O’Bara (2007)

    Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • Jennifer Lane Spaith (2021)

    Patent Law

WASHINGTON, DC

  • Thomas O. Gorman (2010)

    Litigation–Securities

    Securities Regulation

WILMINGTON, DE

  • Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016)

    Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and more than 13 million evaluations were received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

The lawyers listed in Best Lawyers do not decide in which legal specialties they are listed. They are included in specialties as a result of the votes they receive from their peers. The specialties listed are based on information from a variety of sources. For more information, visit the Best Lawyers website.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients’ legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world’s most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

159 Dorsey Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in 2021 The Best Lawyers in America, Lawyers of the Year and Ones to Watch

