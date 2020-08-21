159 Dorsey Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in 2021 The Best Lawyers in America, Lawyers of the Year and Ones to Watch

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. – (August 20, 2020) – International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 159 lawyers from all 13 of the Firm’s U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2021 (Woodward White, Inc.). In addition, 12 of those lawyers, from the Firm’s Anchorage, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle offices, were recognized as Best Lawyers® 2021 Lawyers of the Year.





New for 2021, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognized 24 Dorsey attorneys. This award recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. Like traditional Best Lawyers awards, a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is based entirely on peer review.

Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers recognized as 2021 Lawyers of the Year, 2021 Ones to Watch and 2021 Best Lawyers, the areas of practice in which they are named, the first year they were listed in Best Lawyers and their office location.

Best Lawyers 2021 Lawyers of the Year:

Michael J. Ahern

Minneapolis–Administrative/ Regulatory Law

Minneapolis–Administrative/ Regulatory Law Christopher J. Barry



Seattle–Securities/Capital Markets Law

Seattle–Securities/Capital Markets Law Brett L. Foster

Salt Lake City–Litigation-Patent

Salt Lake City–Litigation-Patent Cristina Kuhn

Des Moines–Public Finance Law

Des Moines–Public Finance Law Bridget A. Logstrom Koci



Minneapolis–Trusts and Estates

Minneapolis–Trusts and Estates Edwin N. McIntosh

Des Moines–Health Care Law

Des Moines–Health Care Law Milo Steven Marsden



Salt Lake City–Litigation-Securities

Salt Lake City–Litigation-Securities Melissa Raphan

Minneapolis–Employment Law-Management

Minneapolis–Employment Law-Management Jay L. Swanson

Minneapolis–Corporate Compliance Law

Minneapolis–Corporate Compliance Law Gregory S. Tamkin

Denver–Litigation-Patent

Denver–Litigation-Patent Claire H. Topp

Minneapolis–Nonprofit/Charities Law

Minneapolis–Nonprofit/Charities Law Joan M. Travostino

Anchorage–Municipal Law

2021 Ones to Watch:

Paul K. Beck (2021)



Minneapolis–Administrative/ Regulatory Law

(2021) Minneapolis–Administrative/ Regulatory Law Sahr A.M. Brima (2021)



Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation

(2021) Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation Siena Moberly Caruso (2021)



Anchorage–Commercial Litigation

(2021) Anchorage–Commercial Litigation TaraLynn A. Casperson (2021)



Seattle–Trusts and Estates

(2021) Seattle–Trusts and Estates Jennifer R. Colich (2021)



Minneapolis–Trusts and Estates

(2021) Minneapolis–Trusts and Estates Erin Conti (2021)



Minneapolis–Banking and Finance Law



Commercial Litigation

(2021) Minneapolis–Banking and Finance Law Commercial Litigation Manuel A. Cornell (2021)



Des Moines–Appellate Practice



Commercial Litigation

(2021) Des Moines–Appellate Practice Commercial Litigation Evan Everist (2021)



Minneapolis–Intellectual Property Law

(2021) Minneapolis–Intellectual Property Law Wendy M. Feng (2021)



Seattle–Banking and Finance Law



Commercial Litigation

(2021) Seattle–Banking and Finance Law Commercial Litigation Anna K. B. Finstrom (2021)



Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation

(2021) Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation Roxanna V. Gonzalez (2021)



Commercial Litigation

(2021) Commercial Litigation Madeline D. Hepler (2021)



Seattle–Commercial Litigation



Litigation-Patent

(2021) Seattle–Commercial Litigation Litigation-Patent Jasmine Hui (2021)



Seattle–Labor and Employment Law-Management

(2021) Seattle–Labor and Employment Law-Management Andrew T. James (2021)



Minneapolis–Litigation-Labor and Employment

(2021) Minneapolis–Litigation-Labor and Employment Shane Kanady (2021)



Anchorage–Appellate Practice



Corporate Law

(2021) Anchorage–Appellate Practice Corporate Law Robert J.M. Lee (2021)



Seattle–Litigation – Intellectual Property

(2021) Seattle–Litigation – Intellectual Property Brian E. Mason (2021)



Dallas–Commercial Litigation

(2021) Dallas–Commercial Litigation Michael Sly (2021)



Minneapolis–Banking and Finance Law

(2021) Minneapolis–Banking and Finance Law Nicole H. Strydom (2021)



Minneapolis–Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(2021) Minneapolis–Mergers and Acquisitions Law Mathew Teagarden (2021)



Seattle–Trusts and Estates

(2021) Seattle–Trusts and Estates Tiana Towns (2021)



Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation

(2021) Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation Samuel J. Tunheim (2021)



Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation

(2021) Minneapolis–Commercial Litigation Ashley M. Walker (2021)



Salt Lake City–Commercial Litigation

(2021) Salt Lake City–Commercial Litigation Stephen Weingold (2021)



Denver–Commercial Litigation

The Best Lawyers in America 2021:

ANCHORAGE, AK

Louisiana W. Cutler (2007)



Employment Law – Individuals



Employment Law–Management



Land Use and Zoning Law



Litigation–Labor and Employment



Municipal Law

(2007) Employment Law – Individuals Employment Law–Management Land Use and Zoning Law Litigation–Labor and Employment Municipal Law Michael R. Mills (2003)



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(2003) Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Joan M. Travostino (2007)

Corporate Law



Land Use and Zoning Law



Municipal Law



Real Estate Law

COSTA MESA, CA

Juan C. Basombrio (2007)



Litigation–Antitrust

(2007) Litigation–Antitrust Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007)



Employment Law–Management



Labor Law–Management

(2007) Employment Law–Management Labor Law–Management Dennis Wong (2011)



Banking & Finance Law

DALLAS, TX

G. Michael Gruber (2011)



Commercial Litigation

(2011) Commercial Litigation Robert B. Hale (2008)



Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(2008) Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law Jay J. Madrid (2003)



Commercial Litigation



International Arbitration–Commercial



Mediation

(2003) Commercial Litigation International Arbitration–Commercial Mediation Larry A. Makel (2007)



Finance Law

(2007) Finance Law Jamie G. Whatley (2021)



Banking and Finance Law

DENVER, CO

Charlene Krogh (2021)



Trademark Law

(2021) Trademark Law Lee R. Osman (2007)



Litigation–Intellectual Property



Litigation–Patent



Patent Law



Technology Law

(2007) Litigation–Intellectual Property Litigation–Patent Patent Law Technology Law Lisa A. Osman (2016)



Trademark Law

(2016) Trademark Law Kenneth G. Sam (2013)



Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2013) Securities/Capital Markets Law Gregory S. Tamkin (2017)



Litigation–Intellectual Property



Litigation–Patent

(2017) Litigation–Intellectual Property Litigation–Patent Paul G. Thompson (2014) Corporate Law

DES MOINES, IA

Rebecca A. Brommel (2020)



Litigation – Health Care

(2020) Litigation – Health Care Catherine C. Cownie (2016)



Health Care Law

(2016) Health Care Law John P. Danos (2019)



Economic Development Law



Public Finance Law

(2019) Economic Development Law Public Finance Law David D. Grossklaus (2005)



Public Finance Law

(2005) Public Finance Law Robert E. Josten (2003)



Public Finance Law

(2003) Public Finance Law Cristina Kuhn (2013)



Public Finance Law

(2013) Public Finance Law Edwin N. McIntosh (2007)



Health Care Law

(2007) Health Care Law William J. Miller (2016)



Commercial Litigation



Litigation–Labor & Employment

(2016) Commercial Litigation Litigation–Labor & Employment Alissa Smith (2015)

Health Care Law

(2015) Health Care Law David A. Tank (2007)



Commercial Litigation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Jonathan B. Abram (2007)



Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2007) Securities/Capital Markets Law Michael J. Ahern (2010)



Administrative/Regulatory Law



Government Relations Practice

(2010) Administrative/Regulatory Law Government Relations Practice Timothy B. Arends (2013)



Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

(2013) Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law William J. Berens (1993)



Litigation–Trusts & Estates



Trusts & Estates

(1993) Litigation–Trusts & Estates Trusts & Estates Rebecca J. Bernhard (2019)

Employment Law–Management

(2019) Employment Law–Management Shannon Bjorklund (2021)

Litigation – Intellectual Property

(2021) Litigation – Intellectual Property B. Andrew Brown (2007)



Litigation–Environmental

(2007) Litigation–Environmental Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010)



Copyright Law



Trademark Law

(2010) Copyright Law Trademark Law Robert E. Cattanach (2008)



Litigation–Environmental

(2008) Litigation–Environmental Monica Clark (2020)

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(2020) Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Dan Colton (2018)



Mining Law

(2018) Mining Law Clint Conner (2020)



Litigation – Intellectual Property

(2020) Litigation – Intellectual Property Ross D’Emanuele (2017)

Health Care Law

(2017) Health Care Law Skip Durocher (2013)



Commercial Litigation



Native American Law

(2013) Commercial Litigation Native American Law L. Joseph Genereux (2007)



Banking & Finance Law

(2007) Banking & Finance Law Michelle S. Grant (2020)

Litigation – Securities

(2020) Litigation – Securities Mark E. Hamel (1995)



Real Estate Law

(1995) Real Estate Law Peter L. Harris (2020)



Banking and Finance Law

(2020) Banking and Finance Law Paul W. Heiring (2016)



Litigation–ERISA

(2016) Litigation–ERISA Stuart R. Hemphill (2016)



Litigation–Intellectual Property

(2016) Litigation–Intellectual Property Robert Hensley (2021) (Robert is primarily resident in Dorsey’s Denver office)



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(2021) (Robert is primarily resident in Dorsey’s Denver office) Mergers and Acquisitions Law Nathan E. Honson (2013)



Tax Law

(2013) Tax Law J David Jackson (2016)



Commercial–Litigation

(2016) Commercial–Litigation Mark R. Kaster (2010)



Administrative/Regulatory Law

(2010) Administrative/Regulatory Law Thomas O. Kelly III (2019)



Banking and Finance Law



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(2019) Banking and Finance Law Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Jocelyn Knoll (2016)



Construction Law



Litigation–Construction

(2016) Construction Law Litigation–Construction Bridget A. Logstrom Koci (2008)



Litigation–Trusts & Estates



Trusts & Estates

(2008) Litigation–Trusts & Estates Trusts & Estates Peter M. Lancaster (2011)



Litigation–Intellectual Property



Litigation–Patent

(2011) Litigation–Intellectual Property Litigation–Patent Jim Langdon (2021)



Commercial Litigation

(2021) Commercial Litigation Thaddeus R. Lightfoot (2007)



Environmental Law



Litigation–Environmental

(2007) Environmental Law Litigation–Environmental Jay R. Lindgren (2006)



Land Use & Zoning Law



Public Finance Law

(2006) Land Use & Zoning Law Public Finance Law Michael A. Lindsay (2008)



Litigation–Antitrust

(2008) Litigation–Antitrust Stephen P. Lucke (2010)



Commercial Litigation



Litigation–ERISA

(2010) Commercial Litigation Litigation–ERISA Edward B. Magarian (2011)



Litigation–Antitrust

(2011) Litigation–Antitrust JoLynn M. Markison (2021)



Litigation – Labor and Employment

(2021) Litigation – Labor and Employment John Marsalek (2021)



Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(2021) Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law John Marti (2020)

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

(2020) Criminal Defense: White-Collar David Meyer (2018)



Real Estate Law

(2018) Real Estate Law Ryan E. Mick (2018)



Employment Law–Management



Litigation–Labor & Employment

(2018) Employment Law–Management Litigation–Labor & Employment Marcus A. Mollison (2019)

Real Estate Law

(2019) Real Estate Law Peter Nelson (2017)



Banking & Finance Law

(2017) Banking & Finance Law Steven C. Nelson (2013)



Mergers & Acquisitions Law

(2013) Mergers & Acquisitions Law Barry Newman (2018)



Trusts & Estates

(2018) Trusts & Estates Robert J. Olson (2013)



Construction Law



Real Estate Law

(2013) Construction Law Real Estate Law Betsy Sanders Parker (2021)



Banking and Finance Law

(2021) Banking and Finance Law Katina M. Peterson (2020)

Tax Law

(2020) Tax Law Neal N. Peterson (2017)



Health Care Law

(2017) Health Care Law Michael K. Pignato (2021)



Banking and Finance Law

(2021) Banking and Finance Law Michael J. Radmer (2007)



Mutual Funds Law

(2007) Mutual Funds Law F. Matthew Ralph (2020)



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – Antitrust

(2020) Commercial Litigation Litigation – Antitrust Melissa Raphan (2009)



Employment Law–Management



Litigation–Labor & Employment

(2009) Employment Law–Management Litigation–Labor & Employment Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006)



Corporate Compliance Law



Corporate Governance Law



Corporate Law



Mergers & Acquisitions Law

(2006) Corporate Compliance Law Corporate Governance Law Corporate Law Mergers & Acquisitions Law Eric A. O. Ruzicka (2016)



Construction Law



Litigation–Construction

(2016) Construction Law Litigation–Construction Kim A. Severson (2021)



Tax Law

(2021) Tax Law Eric R. Sherman (2021)



Commercial Litigation

(2021) Commercial Litigation Zeviel Simpser (2021)



Energy Regulatory Law



Utilities Law

(2021) Energy Regulatory Law Utilities Law William Stoeri (2019)

Medical Malpractice Law–Defendants

(2019) Medical Malpractice Law–Defendants Mary J. Streitz (2012)



Native American Law



Tax Law

(2012) Native American Law Tax Law Jay L. Swanson (2007)



Corporate Compliance Law



Corporate Governance Law



Corporate Law



Mergers & Acquisitions Law

(2007) Corporate Compliance Law Corporate Governance Law Corporate Law Mergers & Acquisitions Law Michele J. Thurnblom (2021)



Real Estate Law

(2021) Real Estate Law Thomas W. Tinkham (1989)



Commercial Litigation

(1989) Commercial Litigation Claire H. Topp (2019)



Nonprofit/Charities Law

(2019) Nonprofit/Charities Law Gary L. Tygesson (2007)

Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2007) Securities/Capital Markets Law Alyson Van Dyk (2021)



Real Estate Law

(2021) Real Estate Law Steven J. Wells (2012)



Commercial Litigation



Franchise Law

(2012) Commercial Litigation Franchise Law Bradley F. Williams (2021)



Real Estate Law

(2021) Real Estate Law Sarah Zach (2021)



Real Estate Law

(2021) Real Estate Law RJ Zayed (2015)



Criminal Defense: White-Collar



Litigation–Intellectual Property

MISSOULA, MT

Stephen Bell (2020)



Commercial Litigation

(2020) Commercial Litigation Dan Semmens (2021)



Public Finance Law

NEW YORK, NY

Nick Akerman (2019)



Privacy and Data Security Law

(2019) Privacy and Data Security Law Joshua Colangelo-Bryan (2019)



Criminal Defense: White-Collar

(2019) Criminal Defense: White-Collar Sandra Edelman (2007)



Litigation–Intellectual Property



Litigation–Patent

(2007) Litigation–Intellectual Property Litigation–Patent Bruce R. Ewing (2005)



Trademark Law

(2005) Trademark Law Jonathan M. Herman (2012)



Commercial Litigation



Litigation–Trusts & Estates

(2012) Commercial Litigation Litigation–Trusts & Estates Richard H. Silberberg (2007)



Arbitration



Mediation

PALO ALTO, CA

Stephen T. O’Neill (2018)



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Alan W. Bell (2010)



Corporate Law



Mergers & Acquisitions Law

(2010) Corporate Law Mergers & Acquisitions Law Bryon J. Benevento (2006)



Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants



Product Liability Litigation–Defendants

(2006) Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants Product Liability Litigation–Defendants Brett L. Foster (2013)

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Patent



Trade Secrets Law

Trademark Law

(2013) Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent Trade Secrets Law Trademark Law L. Grant Foster (2013)



Copyright Law

Patent Law

Trademark Law

(2013) Copyright Law Patent Law Trademark Law Megan Houdeshel (2017)



Environmental Law

Litigation – Environmental

(2017) Environmental Law Litigation – Environmental Bradley B. Jensen (2014)



Patent Law



Trademark Law

(2014) Patent Law Trademark Law Milo Steven Marsden (2010)



Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Litigation–Securities

(2010) Bet-the-Company Litigation Commercial Litigation Litigation–Securities David Marx (2014)



Corporate Law

(2014) Corporate Law Mark A. Miller (2015)



Litigation–Intellectual Property



Litigation – Patent



Patent Law



Trade Secrets Law



Trademark Law

(2015) Litigation–Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent Patent Law Trade Secrets Law Trademark Law Aaron Murdock (2019)



Corporate Law

(2019) Corporate Law Wells Parker (2021)



Energy Regulatory Law



Environmental Law

(2021) Energy Regulatory Law Environmental Law Bryan G. Pratt (2020)



Patent Law

(2020) Patent Law William B. Prince (2006)



Natural Resources Law



Oil & Gas Law

(2006) Natural Resources Law Oil & Gas Law Marcus Simon (2020)

Litigation – Intellectual Property



Patent Law

(2020) Litigation – Intellectual Property Patent Law Layne T. Smith (2021)



Corporate Law

(2021) Corporate Law Nolan S. Taylor (2006)



Corporate Law



Mergers & Acquisitions Law



Securities/Capital Markets Law



Venture Capital Law

(2006) Corporate Law Mergers & Acquisitions Law Securities/Capital Markets Law Venture Capital Law Steven T. Waterman (2006)



Litigation–Bankruptcy

(2006) Litigation–Bankruptcy Matthew G. Wells (2008)



Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law



Venture Capital Law

SEATTLE, WA

Nathan Alexander (2021)



Commercial Litigation

(2021) Commercial Litigation Christopher J. Barry (2009)



Corporate Law



Mergers & Acquisitions Law



Securities/Capital Markets Law

(2009) Corporate Law Mergers & Acquisitions Law Securities/Capital Markets Law Michael W. Droke (2007)



Employment Law–Management



Labor Law–Management



Litigation – Labor and Employment

(2007) Employment Law–Management Labor Law–Management Litigation – Labor and Employment Kimton N. Eng (2011)



Patent Law

(2011) Patent Law Aaron Goldstein (2018)



Employment Law–Management

(2018) Employment Law–Management John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012)



Tax Law

(2012) Tax Law Walter Q. Impert (2018)



Trusts & Estates

(2018) Trusts & Estates J. Michael Keyes (2013)



Commercial Litigation



Copyright Law



Litigation–Intellectual Property



Litigation–Patent



Patent Law



Trademark Law

(2013) Commercial Litigation Copyright Law Litigation–Intellectual Property Litigation–Patent Patent Law Trademark Law Paul T. Meiklejohn (2021)



Litigation – Patent

(2021) Litigation – Patent Marianne O’Bara (2007)



Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

(2007) Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law Jennifer Lane Spaith (2021)



Patent Law

WASHINGTON, DC

Thomas O. Gorman (2010)



Litigation–Securities



Securities Regulation

WILMINGTON, DE

Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016)



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and more than 13 million evaluations were received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

The lawyers listed in Best Lawyers do not decide in which legal specialties they are listed. They are included in specialties as a result of the votes they receive from their peers. The specialties listed are based on information from a variety of sources. For more information, visit the Best Lawyers website.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients’ legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world’s most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

