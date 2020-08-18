18-Year-Old Entrepreneur Jared Curry Announces a New Blackhawk System for eComm Stores

Jared, a Self-Taught E-Commerce Entrepreneur and Founder of the Scope 16 Company, is Determined to Help Other Business Owners Succeed with Paid Online Advertising through Social Media and Other Sites

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Jared Curry, an 18-year-old self-taught E-commerce entrepreneur and founder of Scope 16, is pleased to announce the launch of his company’s new Blackhawk System for eComm stores.

To learn more about Jared and the services that he and his team offer, and/or to schedule a free audit session for a brand, please visit https://go.scope16.com/audit.

As a company spokesperson noted, when Jared was 16 years old he read the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki. The book had an enormous impact on the teen, helping Jared to realize that he had a definite purpose in life.

Jared decided to become an entrepreneur and make a positive impact on as many other people as possible. He taught himself everything he could find about social media marketing and E-commerce and founded the Scope 16 company.

With its emphasis on paid online advertising with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google Marketing, Jared is already inspiring others with his determination and knowledge. He is also showing his clients first-hand how the future of business will rely on the power of digital marketing.

“We can provide an ROI guarantee the marketing world has never before offered,” the spokesperson noted.

Jared and his team also work with their clients to assess their sales processes; this will help them to determine what has worked in the past and what needs to be improved upon. From E-commerce businesses to info product companies, Scope16 will closely examine what the sales and indoctrination process is like and then figuratively plug any leaky holes before bringing in more sales.

“To put it simply, we offer a way to help you grow your business by getting more customers so you can build what you worked so hard for,” the spokesperson noted.

About Jared Curry:

Jared Curry is a New Jersey native who is CEO of Scope Marketing and owns an Info Product Brand. Scope16 has scaled clients from 6 figures to multiple 7 figures and he and his team are confident they can get those results because of the 8 Figure eCommerce Blackhawk System that they developed. They are a Digital Marketer Certified Partner and also a Facebook Ads Certified Partner. For more information, please visit https://www.scope16.com/.

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

+1 (702)935 89 06

SOURCE: Jared Curry

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602216/18-Year-Old-Entrepreneur-Jared-Curry-Announces-a-New-Blackhawk-System-for-eComm-Stores