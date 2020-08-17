Accumold Presents At Wearable Technologies Webinar

www.microprm.com Leading micro molding specialist Accumold would in any normal year now be well into an extensive and varied calendar of off-site events, conferences, and exhibitions. The company has for decades taken its knowledge and passion about the art and science of micro molding to customers across the world, and like many others today is frustrated in its efforts by the travel restrictions contingent upon the Covid 19 pandemic.

Accumold has remained open for business throughout the entire coronavirus period, and has maintained and augmented business through a tenacious, agile, and original approach to customer liaison. Like many other companies, Accumold has made creative use of on-line facilities to keep in front of its existing and prospective customers, and has also curated a number of original and novel on-line exhibitions and presentations.

Most recent among these was a presentation that VP of Marketing and Strategy at Accumold, Aaron Johnson, gave at the invitation of the Wearable Technology Conference Group at the end of July.

The wearable technology sector is a burgeoning area and is consistently looking to develop more and more sophisticated functionality of devices in smaller and smaller footprints. For Accumold, micro molding is a key enabling technology that facilitates such miniaturisation. But while micro molding is at its heart injection molding, it is not just scaled down macro molding as Johnson explains.

During his presentation, Johnson also explains that most companies do not have innovators that can produce small scale parts, small features on larger parts, or the achievement of micron-level tolerances in their existing supply chains, so tend to abandon projects that look too challenging.

What they are unaware of is the fact that there exist a few companies that excel in micro molding that can overcome perceived roadblocks and which as true product development partners can actually realise the manufacture of what some customers perceive as impossible.

You can access the full 30 minute presentation from Johnson as he explains the role of micro molding in the area of wearable technologies here.

Also, listen as Johnson evokes the wisdom of Bob Dylan as he advocates engagement with micro molders as a spur to achieving the creation of cutting edge, ground-breaking innovative products, “Those who aren’t busy being born are busy dying!”

We are pretty sure that nowhere else today will you find a Bob Dylan lyric being applied to innovative product development.

CONTACT ACCUMOLD

Aaron Johnson

t. +1 515 964 5741

e. ajohnson@accu-mold.comw. www.accu-mold.com