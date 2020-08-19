Acorn AI, by Medidata Launches Commercial Data Solutions, Broadening its Analytics Offering Across Clinical, Real World and Commercialization

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, global leader in creating end-to-end solutions to support the entire clinical trial process, announced that SHYFT Analytics will officially be adopting the Acorn AI, by Medidata brand. The innovative commercial and data analytics technologies and services valued by SHYFT customers will be operating as the Commercial Data Solutions (CDS) team at Acorn AI. SHYFT Analytics was acquired by Medidata in 2018.





Acorn AI, built on data, AI technologies and domain expertise developed over the last 20 years by Medidata, helps life sciences companies answer the questions that matter. Current solutions include:

Intelligent Trials to improve study success by providing real-time operational insights

Synthetic Control Arms for diseases where a randomized control is not feasible

Trial Design that brings together insights from historic clinical trials and contemporaneous real-world use to improve overall probability of success

Commercial Data Solutions that help therapies accelerate launch and peak patient adoption

“ We are excited to bring our combined capabilities to customers under a unified Acorn AI brand,” said Sastry Chilukuri, president, Acorn AI by Medidata. “ Scientific breakthroughs continue to create more precise drugs that target specific patient characteristics. This is changing the commercialization paradigm, connecting R&D and Commercial in new ways. Our live platform provides industry leading capabilities to combine Clinical and Real-world insights and help customers accelerate their therapies to patients.”

Acorn AI’s Commercial Data Solutions team is led by Bruno Lempernesse, who was previously CEO of Inflexxion, a technology software SaaS solutions company with clinical assessment tools, Real World Clinical Data and predictive analytics used by healthcare organizations, providers, pharmaceutical companies and regulatory authorities in the space of substance use disorders, like opioid addiction.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,500 customers and partners access the world’s most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata, The Operating System for Life SciencesTM.

About Acorn AI

Acorn AI, by Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, combines data, technology, and deep expertise to help life sciences companies deliver actionable insights across the entire continuum of clinical development. Acorn AI’s advanced analytics answers the most important questions in R&D and commercialization including accelerating breakthrough innovation, optimizing study execution and commercial success, and demonstrating the value of therapies. Built upon the Medidata platform comprising 20,000+ trials and more than six million patients, Acorn AI products feature the industry’s largest structured, standardized clinical trial data repository connected with real world, translational, and other datasets. For more information, please visit www.medidata.com/acornai.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

