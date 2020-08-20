Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the hiring of a New Managing Director of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Aegis Capital Corp. (“Aegis”) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce that Victor Halpert has joined the investment banking department as a Managing Director / Co-Head of Israeli Issuers

Victor Halpert started working in the financial services sector in 1993 as a technology equity research analyst. Mr. Halpert was formally with Salomon Brothers, Inc. and Robertson Stephens, Inc. where he was the Director of Equity research for Israeli companies and the technology sector. Afterwards Mr. Halpert managed a technology fund and was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan’s Moscow office, managing their research department. Mr. Halpert has been involved with strategic advisory and M&A for technology companies, both in the US and Israel. Mr. Halpert served in the Israeli Defense Forces and was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant.

Robert Eide Aegis’ CEO commented: “We are thrilled Victor has joined Aegis and with his significant industry knowledge of the Israeli market and a commitment to provide a high level of service, he is a great fit with our firm’s culture and will be a valuable addition to our banking department. Aegis has led numerous capital raising transactions for Israeli technology and life sciences companies. Victor will be a valued addition to both our investment banking team and our Israeli banking companies.”

Michael Pata Aegis’ Head of Business Development commented: “We are excited to welcome Victor to the Aegis investment banking team and we are proud that he will be Co-Head of Israeli Issuers, along with Isaac Livni. Aegis has built a bridge between Israeli companies, namely in the life science and technology sectors and the US markets. Victor will be a valued addition to Aegis Capital’s continued growth and will be a value-add to both our retail and institutional clients.”

Aegis Capital Corporation “Aegis” has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (RY), is one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

