Altigen Communications to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3rd at 1:40 PM ET. Jeremiah Fleming, CEO of Altigen, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen’s solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

