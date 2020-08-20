Altigen Partners with Code Software to Deliver Advanced Call Reporting and Recording for Microsoft Teams

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, has selected Code Software, developers of world class reporting, analytics and management solutions for industry leading Unified Communications platforms, as its strategic supplier for cloud-based Call Reporting and Recording solutions for Microsoft Teams. Code’s solutions will be deployed in Microsoft Azure, fully integrated with Altigen’s Teams service delivery platform, and delivered by Altigen as a managed cloud service.

“We’re particularly pleased to partner with Altigen in order to expand our mutual business opportunities with Teams in the US, UK and Europe,” said Mark Armstrong, Director and CEO of Code Software. “We’ve certainly seen significant increases in the adoption of Microsoft Teams due to its ability to transform the modern workplace, enable remote working, and drive business collaboration. In today’s work at home world monitoring employee business activity and productivity is more important than ever. Code’s Clobba MT solution provides organizations with critical management, reporting, recording, analytics and monitoring information for their Microsoft Teams platform.”

According to Jerry Fleming, President & CEO of Altigen, “We’re excited about the partnership opportunity with Code Software. Virtually every Teams customer needs to report on such issues as application usage, call quality and employee productivity, all of which are provided by Clobba MT. The ability to offer Clobba MT in conjunction with our Direct Routing SIP trunk service helps to set us apart from the competition. Just as importantly these solutions fit very nicely with our own growing Teams solutions portfolio, which include advanced call routing and queuing applications along with our FrontStage omni-channel contact center solution, all deployed in Azure and delivered as fully managed cloud services.”

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen’s solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About Code Software

Recognizing that the changing business communication landscape required more robust reporting, analytics and management tools, in 2013 Code was born. From the start, we’ve put our energy into creating innovative reporting, analytic and management software, allowing our customers to gain business insights and efficiencies for their Unified Communications platforms, including Microsoft Teams. Our solutions enable organizations to drive user adoption, maintain high levels of call quality, increase employee productivity, and reduce costs associated with managing enterprise UC platforms.

We operate through a global network of 50+ strategic partners and have 3,000+ customers around the world ranging from SMEs to the largest global organizations. We’re headquartered in the picturesque Cotswolds in the UK, with development and support operations in Romania, and sales offices in the UK and US.

